 Lady Gaga Announces Rescheduled Miami Concert Date for Winter | Miami New Times
Lady Gaga Announces New Date for Miami Concert

After canceling the September 3 show due to a vocal strain, Mother Monster announces a new event date for March 2026.
September 9, 2025
Image: Portrait of Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga will return to Miami in March 2026. Photo courtesy of Chuff Media
Earlier today, at exactly 11:11 a.m., New Times received a press release from the Kaseya Center announcing the new date for the rescheduled Lady Gaga concert. The show, originally slated for September 3, was abruptly postponed just minutes before doors opened due to a vocal strain suffered by Mother Monster. The last-minute cancellation left many fans frustrated, with social media quickly filling up with disappointed reactions.

Gaga broke the news herself in an Instagram Story posted shortly before showtime. “Hi everyone, I am really so, so sorry but I need to postpone tonight’s show in Miami,” she wrote. “During rehearsal last night and my vocal warmup tonight, my voice was extremely strained, and both my doctor and vocal coach have advised me not to go on because of the risk it poses… I hope you can forgive me and accept my sincerest apologies for any disappointment, letdown, or inconvenience.”

The new date? Friday, March 13, 2026. Yes, that’s a Friday the 13th — and yes, we’re already worried. Gaga might want to call in a few santeros to sit outside the Kaseya Center and make sure her Mayhem Ball finally hits the stage without another hiccup.

Fans couldn’t help but point out the eerily timed release of Gaga’s latest music video, “The Dead Dance,” directed by Tim Burton. The video, which dropped the same day as the canceled show, features Gaga surrounded by ominous imagery and seemingly haunted dolls — a spooky coincidence or an intentional nod to the chaotic energy around the tour?

The updated tour date was announced just two days after Gaga dominated the 2025 MTV VMAs, taking home four awards including Artist of the Year.

Alongside the Miami date, the press release confirmed additional stops for the second North American leg of the Mayhem Ball, including Madison Square Garden in New York, the Forum in Los Angeles, and a two-night run at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The Kaseya Center’s statement assured fans that all tickets purchased for the original date will be honored. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase for those unable to attend the rescheduled show.

Lady Gaga. 8 p.m. Friday, March 13; the Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets cost $273 to $1,100 via ticketmaster.com.
Image: Flor Franceschetti
Florencia Franceschetti, professionally known as Flor Frances, is the Music Editor at Miami New Times. An award-winning journalist and radio host with over 15 years of experience, she has contributed to outlets such as Bandcamp Daily, the Miami Herald, and Artburst. She is also the founder and former editor of the local publication Too Much Love. Her work focuses on documenting and amplifying cultural and artistic expressions within the music and art communities.
[email protected]
Instagram
A message from Flor Franceschetti: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Miami's music, events and entertainment scenes.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
