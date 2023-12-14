 Social Distortion and Bad Religion Announce Fort Lauderdale Concert | Miami New Times
Punks, Unite! Social Distortion and Bad Religion Coming to Revolution Live for Outdoor Show

Revolution Live has announced a double billing of California punk legends Social Distortion and Bad Religion.
December 14, 2023
The California punks of Social Distortion are coming to Revolution Live with Bad Religion on April 27, 2024.
The California punks of Social Distortion are coming to Revolution Live with Bad Religion on April 27, 2024. Photo by Danny Clinch
This week, Fort Lauderdale's Revolution Live has announced a double billing of California punk legends Social Distortion and Bad Religion as part of their 2024 joint tour. The bands will perform outdoors in the parking lot in front of the venue on April 27, 2024.

Led by guitarist Mike Ness, Social Distortion hails from the Orange County, California, hardcore scene in the late 1970s and has survived countless changes to its lineup; Ness has been the sole consistent member throughout the years. Despite a legacy spanning decades, Social D's musical output has been quite meager, with the band only releasing seven albums, the latest being 2011's Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes. For this tour, the band will perform its debut album, Mommy's Little Monster, in celebration of its 40th anniversary.

This tour is also Social D's first outing since Ness was diagnosed with tonsil cancer and forced to cancel the band's summer 2023 dates. His illness also postponed the recording of the band's eighth studio album.

Just up along I-5, Bad Religion got its start in Los Angeles in the early '80s, but unlike Social D, the band still has several founding members on the lineup, including Greg Graffin, Brett Gurewitz, and Jay Bentley. Bad Religion has never been shy to let its politics be known, preaching humanism against the rise of nationalism and bigotry in the country. The band's 17th album, 2019's Age of Unreason, is seen as a response to the rise of Donald Trump. At a time when punk music can feel so apolitical, Bad Religion continues to feel like an outlier.

Tickets for the Fort Lauderdale show are set to go on sale Friday, December 15, at 10 a.m. via livenation.com.

Below are the full dates for Social D and Bad Religion's 2024 tour:

4/9 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Theater
4/10 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
4/11 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
4/13 – Las Vegas, NV – Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Theater
4/14 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheater
4/16 – Lubbock, TX – Lonestar Amphitheater
4/18 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
4/19 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port
4/20 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
4/22 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
4/23 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore Harrah's New Orleans
4/26 – St. Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
4/27 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
4/28 – Clearwater, FL – Coachman Park – The Sound
4/30 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
5/1 – North Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery – Lawn
5/3 – Oxon Hill, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor
5/4 – New York, NY Pier 17 – The Rooftop
5/5 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
5/7 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
5/10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
5/11 – Detroit, MI – The Masonic Temple Theatre
5/12 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
5/14 – Milwaukee, WI – The REagles Ballroom
5/15 – West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom
5/17 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater
5/18 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

Social Distortion and Bad Religion. 6 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1030; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $52.50 to $85 via ticketmaster.com.
