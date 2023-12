Punks, Unite! Social Distortion and Bad Religion Coming to Revolution Live for Outdoor Show

This week, Fort Lauderdale's Revolution Live has announced a double billing of California punk legends Social Distortion and Bad Religion as part of their 2024 joint tour. The bands will perform outdoors in the parking lot in front of the venue on April 27, 2024.Led by guitarist Mike Ness, Social Distortion hails from the Orange County, California, hardcore scene in the late 1970s and has survived countless changes to its lineup; Ness has been the sole consistent member throughout the years. Despite a legacy spanning decades, Social D's musical output has been quite meager, with the band only releasing seven albums, the latest being 2011's. For this tour, the band will perform its debut album,, in celebration of its 40th anniversary.This tour is also Social D's first outing since Ness was diagnosed with tonsil cancer and forced to cancel the band's summer 2023 dates. His illness also postponed the recording of the band's eighth studio album.Just up along I-5, Bad Religion got its start in Los Angeles in the early '80s, but unlike Social D, the band still has several founding members on the lineup, including Greg Graffin, Brett Gurewitz, and Jay Bentley. Bad Religion has never been shy to let its politics be known, preaching humanism against the rise of nationalism and bigotry in the country. The band's 17th album, 2019's, is seen as a response to the rise of Donald Trump. At a time when punk music can feel so apolitical, Bad Religion continues to feel like an outlier.Tickets for the Fort Lauderdale show are set to go on sale Friday, December 15, at 10 a.m. via livenation.com Below are the full dates for Social D and Bad Religion's 2024 tour:4/9 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Theater4/10 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl4/11 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre4/13 – Las Vegas, NV – Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Theater4/14 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheater4/16 – Lubbock, TX – Lonestar Amphitheater4/18 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory4/19 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port4/20 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway4/22 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center4/23 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore Harrah's New Orleans4/26 – St. Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre4/27 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution4/28 – Clearwater, FL – Coachman Park – The Sound4/30 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre5/1 – North Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery – Lawn5/3 – Oxon Hill, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor5/4 – New York, NY Pier 17 – The Rooftop5/5 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia5/7 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway5/10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE5/11 – Detroit, MI – The Masonic Temple Theatre5/12 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center5/14 – Milwaukee, WI – The REagles Ballroom5/15 – West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom5/17 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater5/18 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed