Kacey Musgraves' Deeper Well World Tour Coming to Hard Rock Live in November

Singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves announced she's going back on the road in 2024 as part of her Deeper Well World Tour, which is in support of her upcoming fifth album of the same name.The tour kicks off in April in Dublin, making its way through Europe and North America, landing at Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood on November 30. Indie-rock band Lord Huron and bluegrass trio Nickel Creek will serve as the openers on that date. (Madi Diaz and Father John Misty will open for Musgraves earlier in the tour's run.)Musgraves first gained popularity with her 2013 debut album,, which included the hit "Follow Your Arrow." However, it was her third album,, that solidified her as a star beyond Nashville and country radio. The record earned Musgraves four Grammy Awards, including "Album of the Year." Her follow-up, 2023's, pushed Musgraves' sound beyond just country, including influences from psychedelia, folk, and dance music. Despite still having a noticeable country bent, the Recording Academy controversially decided that for the 64th Grammy Award, the album qualified for the pop music categories and not the country music ones.With her upcoming album,, set for release on March 15, the 35-year-old seems to be returning to a more stripped-back approach. And while tracks like "Too Good to Be True" and the title song are folky numbers, the country-music lineage is evident even with their sparse arrangements.Presale for the Deeper Well World Tour begins Tuesday, March 5, at 10 a.m. and is open to American Express card members. The general sale starts Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m.Check out the full dates of Kacey Musgraves' Deeper Well World Tour below:Sunday, April 28, 2024- Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia TheatreWednesday, May 1, 2024- Amsterdam, NL @ ParadisoFriday, May 3, 2024- Brussels, BE@ Ancienne BelgiqueSunday, May 5, 2024- Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk VictoriaMonday, May 6, 2024- Hamburg, DE @ DOCKSThursday, May 9, 2024- Glasgow, UK @ 02 Academy GlasgowSaturday, May 11, 2024- Manchester, UK @ 02 Apollo ManchesterMonday, May 13, 2024- Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic at The HallsTuesday, May 14, 2024- London, UK @ RoundhouseWednesday, September 4, 2024- State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan CenterFriday, September 6, 2024- Boston, MA @ TD GardenSaturday, September 7, 2024- Boston, MA @ TD GardenMonday, September 9, 2024- Newark, NJ @ Prudential CenterWednesday, September 11, 2024- Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel ArenaThursday, September 12, 2024- Rosemont, IL @ Allstate ArenaSunday, September 15, 2024- Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler's Green AmphitheatreThursday, September 19, 2024- Vancouver, BC @ Rogers ArenaFriday, September 20, 2024- Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge ArenaMonday, September 23, 2024- Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 CenterTuesday, September 24, 2024- San Francisco, CA @ Chase CenterFriday, September 27, 2024- Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond ArenaSaturday, September 28, 2024- Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile ArenaTuesday, October 1, 2024- San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San DiegoThursday, October 3, 2024- Inglewood, CA @ Kia ForumFriday, October 4, 2024- Inglewood, CA @ Kia ForumWednesday, November 6, 2024- Laval, QC @ Place BellThursday, November 7, 2024- Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank ArenaSaturday, November 9, 2024- Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank ArenaSunday, November 10, 2024- Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints ArenaTuesday, November 12, 2024- Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! CenterWednesday, November 13, 2024- Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein CenterFriday, November 15, 2024- Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays CenterSaturday, November 16, 2024- Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays CenterThursday, November 21, 2024- Houston, TX @ Toyota CenterFriday, November 22, 2024- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines CenterSaturday, November 23, 2024- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines CenterTuesday, November 26, 2024- Austin, TX @ Moody CenterWednesday, November 27, 2024- Austin, TX @ Moody CenterFriday, November 29, 2024- Tampa, FL @ Amalie ArenaSaturday, November 30, 2024- Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino HollywoodMonday, December 2, 2024- Orlando, FL @ Kia CenterThursday, December 5, 2024- Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum CenterFriday, December 6, 2024- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone ArenaSaturday, December 7, 2024- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena