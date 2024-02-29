Kacey Musgraves' Deeper Well World Tour Coming to Hard Rock Live in November

Singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves announced she's going back on the road in 2024 as part of her Deeper Well World Tour, which is in support of her upcoming fifth album of the same name.
The tour kicks off in April in Dublin, making its way through Europe and North America, landing at Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood on November 30. Indie-rock band Lord Huron and bluegrass trio Nickel Creek will serve as the openers on that date. (Madi Diaz and Father John Misty will open for Musgraves earlier in the tour's run.)
Musgraves first gained popularity with her 2013 debut album, Same Trailer Different Park, which included the hit "Follow Your Arrow." However, it was her third album, Golden Hour, that solidified her as a star beyond Nashville and country radio. The record earned Musgraves four Grammy Awards, including "Album of the Year." Her follow-up, 2023's Star-Crossed, pushed Musgraves' sound beyond just country, including influences from psychedelia, folk, and dance music. Despite still having a noticeable country bent, the Recording Academy controversially decided that for the 64th Grammy Award, the album qualified for the pop music categories and not the country music ones.
With her upcoming album, Deeper Well, set for release on March 15, the 35-year-old seems to be returning to a more stripped-back approach. And while tracks like "Too Good to Be True" and the title song are folky numbers, the country-music lineage is evident even with their sparse arrangements.
Presale for the Deeper Well World Tour begins Tuesday, March 5, at 10 a.m. and is open to American Express card members. The general sale starts Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m.
Check out the full dates of Kacey Musgraves' Deeper Well World Tour below:
Sunday, April 28, 2024- Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
Wednesday, May 1, 2024- Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Friday, May 3, 2024- Brussels, BE@ Ancienne Belgique
Sunday, May 5, 2024- Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
Monday, May 6, 2024- Hamburg, DE @ DOCKS
Thursday, May 9, 2024- Glasgow, UK @ 02 Academy Glasgow
Saturday, May 11, 2024- Manchester, UK @ 02 Apollo Manchester
Monday, May 13, 2024- Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic at The Halls
Tuesday, May 14, 2024- London, UK @ Roundhouse
Wednesday, September 4, 2024- State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
Friday, September 6, 2024- Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Saturday, September 7, 2024- Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Monday, September 9, 2024- Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Wednesday, September 11, 2024- Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
Thursday, September 12, 2024- Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
Sunday, September 15, 2024- Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Thursday, September 19, 2024- Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Friday, September 20, 2024- Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Monday, September 23, 2024- Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Tuesday, September 24, 2024- San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Friday, September 27, 2024- Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
Saturday, September 28, 2024- Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Tuesday, October 1, 2024- San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
Thursday, October 3, 2024- Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
Friday, October 4, 2024- Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
Wednesday, November 6, 2024- Laval, QC @ Place Bell
Thursday, November 7, 2024- Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Saturday, November 9, 2024- Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
Sunday, November 10, 2024- Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Tuesday, November 12, 2024- Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Wednesday, November 13, 2024- Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
Friday, November 15, 2024- Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Saturday, November 16, 2024- Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Thursday, November 21, 2024- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Friday, November 22, 2024- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Saturday, November 23, 2024- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Tuesday, November 26, 2024- Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Wednesday, November 27, 2024- Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Friday, November 29, 2024- Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Saturday, November 30, 2024- Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
Monday, December 2, 2024- Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
Thursday, December 5, 2024- Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Friday, December 6, 2024- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Saturday, December 7, 2024- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Kacey Musgraves. With Lord Huron and Nickel Creek. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 30, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $105 to $305 via ticketmaster.com.