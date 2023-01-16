The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Junior H, Sharam, Papadosio, and More

This week, singer Junior H brings his signature corrido tumbado to FPL Solar Amphitheater, Iranian techno producer Sharam gets behind the decks at Do Not Sit on the Furniture, and space-rock outfit Papadosio stops at Revolution Live.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts scheduled in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, January 16

Dylan McHann: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Miami Vice Episode: with Eccentrix Sound, Silent Addy, Reid Waters, and Disco Neil, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., $10-$20. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Tuesday, January 17

Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Wednesday, January 18

Classic Seger: 7:30 p.m., $37.50-$60. Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, mosscenter.org.

Eli Feingold: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Gold Coast Jazz: with Shelly Berg Trio, 7:45 p.m., $65. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Yankee Roses, Brook Pridemore, the Barely Damned, and Winded: 8:30 p.m., $10. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Thursday, January 19

Esther Anaya: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra: 7 p.m., $68.87-$88.87. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

The Harvard LowKeys: 7:30-9:30 p.m., $15. Tea & Poets, 5701 Sunset Dr., South Miami, 786-216-7201, teaandpoets.com.

Kelly Schenk and Ceci León: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Nio Garcia: 11:30 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

ODD: with Yu Su and Anthony Naples, 10 p.m., $20.39. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Thursdays at PAMM: with Tomati & Michelle Spinelli Bossa Fusion Duo, 6-8 p.m., Free. Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-375-3000, pamm.org.

Friday, January 20

A Night at the Disco: Where the Stars Shine: 8 p.m., $47.90-$120.33. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Be Our Guest - A Disney DJ Night: 8 p.m., $18. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

The Cleveland Orchestra in Miami: Tchaikovsky's Pathétique: 8 p.m., $29-$187. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Domingo+: 11 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

F3R: 10 p.m., $30. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, hydebeach.com.

Jacques, Bedscene, and Grim Hill: 8 p.m., $10-$20. The Bridge, 4220 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 305-632-5776, facebook.com/thebridgemiami.

Leo Kottke: 7:30 p.m., $35-$65. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Live Long: a Taylor Swift-Inspired Dance Party: 7 p.m., $20. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Loud Luxury: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Madd Jazz: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Metaverse 2023: with Risky Blunt, Loreana, Clouty Tears, Bonezy the Kid, and others, 7 p.m., $15. Proper, 3406 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 305-998-6115, byproper.com.

My Friend Misty: with Whitesquare, 11 p.m., $20.39. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Nervo: 8 p.m., $40-$60. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Neverdogs: 10 p.m., $22.85-$45.70. Lost, 30 NE 14th St., Miami.

Nicole Moudaber and Maayan Nidam: 11 p.m., $20.39-$37.47. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Pana Partí Nuevo Año: with Serviette Love, the Varos, Stellus, Oro Fresco, and others, 8 p.m.-12 a.m., $12-$24. Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge, 650 NW 71st St., Miami, 305-456-4715, naomismiami.com.

Schacke: with Winter Wrong, Jon Aro, and Alex Cosmos, 11 p.m., $10-$18.50. Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami.

Sharam: 10 p.m., $25-$50. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Sounds of Little Haiti: with K-Dans, 6-11 p.m., $10. Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212-260 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, 305-960-2969, littlehaiticulturalcenter.com.

Saturday, January 21

Absolute Queen, the Tribute: 3 p.m., $45.79-$55.14. 8 p.m., $45.79-$55.14. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

City of Caterpillar: 8 p.m., $15-$18. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Claptone: 11 p.m., $20.39-$48.49. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

The Cleveland Orchestra in Miami: Tchaikovsky's Pathétique: 8 p.m., $29-$187. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Cole Knight: with Fiin and Silicodisco, 11 p.m., $14.88-$20.39. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Corruption: with Dreaminslow, Bafomet, Alexx in Chainss, and others, 10 p.m., $15-$20. Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami.

Damaged Goods and Leondis: noon, $25. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com.

Darcy Release Show: with Killdozer, Big Child, Stellus, Mind State, and Xeyal, 6-11 p.m., $10. Tea & Poets, 5701 Sunset Dr., South Miami, 786-216-7201, teaandpoets.com.

Devon James: 9 p.m., Free. Coyo Taco, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-573-8228, coyo-taco.com.

DJ Don Hot: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Harder: with Peter Napoli, CENK, and Julius Cezar, 10 p.m., $15-$25. Supernatural Haus, 378 NE 56th St., Miami, supernatural305.com.

International Guitar Night: 8 p.m., $35-$47.50. Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, mosscenter.org.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit: 8 p.m., $55-$105. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Juke: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Junior H: with Alto Linaje and Compa Steve, 7:45 p.m., $49.50-$1,004.25. FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.

Ladies R&B Kickback Concert: with Jagged Edge, Donell Jones, Dave Hollister, and others, 8 p.m., $45-$150. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Lost Kings: 10 p.m., $25. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com.

Nights of Gaia: with Rachel Goodrich, Humbert, and Raquel Lily, 7 p.m.-1 a.m., $15. Understory, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami.

Nu Deco Ensemble: with Lawrence, 8 p.m., $70-$80. Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, miamibeachbandshell.com.

OG97: 7:30 p.m., $12. The Creative Yard, 2182 NW 26th Ave., Miami, thecreativeyard.org.

Papadosio: with Guavatron and Galactic Effect, 7 p.m., $18. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Rae Sremmurd: 8 p.m., $50-$75. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Rumours - a Fleetwood Mac Tribute: 7:30 p.m., $40-$60. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Shai T: 10 p.m., $30-$50. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Two and a Half Cats: with Miguelle & Tons, Mendoza, and Noel Slugg, 11 p.m., $14.88. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Two Friends: 11:30 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Wally Lopez: with Ivano Bellini, 11 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Sunday, January 22

International Guitar Night: 7 p.m., $35-$45. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Lucas Apostoleris: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Melódie Showcase: with Caruan, Dakap, and Natalia Roth, 11 p.m., $20.39. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

The Cooke Book: the Music of Sam Cooke: 2 p.m., $50-$55. 7 p.m., $50-$55. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Yissel: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.