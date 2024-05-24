Anitta's Baile Funk Experience Was a Celebration of All Things Brazil

For those fortunate enough to have been at the Fillmore Miami Beach last night, one would have thought they were at a dancehall in Brazil partying with Latin-pop sensation Anitta.
Thursday evening's performance began with a ceremonial opening. The stage's screens revealed several indigenous Brazilian people dancing and singing as a Portuguese song played overhead. Anitta eventually appeared on screen in full regalia, seemingly blessing the audience with her presence while introducing everyone to the holy Brazilian experience they were in for.
As the stage lights flickered awake, walls of fences could be seen all over the stage, which a troop of dancers would cling onto and dance around, adding to the idea that the audience just happened to be getting a glimpse of everyday people dancing on the streets of the South American country.
Then out came the Brazilian sensation herself, dressed in a flashy white crop top, fishnet gloves, and white denim shorts that boasted a cutout of her backside, allowing her to move freely throughout the evening.
Anitta and her dancers gave one of the more energetic performances New Times has seen in a while, captivating the audience with intense dance routines that seamlessly blended funk, Latin, and samba styles — alongside plenty of booty shaking, of course. The show was not just a high-energy perreo that most Miamians are accustomed to; it was a carefully choreographed performance showcasing the richness of Brazilian dance traditions.
Soon after, Anitta transitioned to a dazzling black version of her earlier ensemble, with the screens behind her troop of dancers showing montages that alternated between shots of the singer and other Brazilian women in bikinis on the white beaches of Rio de Janeiro alongside scenes of regular people dancing in the streets and dancehalls of Brazil. This visual narrative, combined with the pulsating funk and samba rhythms on stage, made it hard not to feel as though the crowd had taken an eight-hour flight from Miami to Rio and stumbled into a Brazilian nightclub.
For fans of the 31-year-old singer, the show mixed newer hits like "Used to Be," "Casi Casi," and "Bellakeo" alongside fan favorites singles, including "Mil Veces," "Onda Diferente," and, of course, "Envolver." But even for those unfamiliar with Anitta's repertoire of English, Spanish, and Portuguese hits, the infectious beats of pop, reggaeton, and funk guaranteed that every member of the audience danced like their lives depended on it.
One of the evening's most memorable moments came when Anitta took a sign from a fan that read she was recently divorced and celebrating at the pop star's show. The Brazilian star warmly acknowledged the fan, finding the sign amusing. Anitta, known for her message of female empowerment, hung the sign up on stage for everyone to see. Later in the evening, she also grabbed a Brazilian flag from another fan, waving it proudly for the rest of the beat-thumping set.
Setlist:
- "Funk Rave"
- "Grip"
- "Joga Pra Lua"
- "Savage Funk"
- "Sabana"
- "Lose Ya Breath"
- "Cria de Favela"
- "Puta Cara"
- "Double Team"
- "Mil Veces"
- "Used to Be"
- "Love in Common"
- "Fria"
- "Meme"
- "Movimento da Sanfoninha"
- "Girl From Rio"
- "Veneno"
- "Envolver"
- "Bellakeo"
- "Downtown"
- "Sua Cara"
- "Faking Love"
- "Bola Rebola"
- "Vai Malandra"
- "Onda Diferente"
- "Favela Chegou"
- "Modo Turbo"
- "Rave de Favela"
- "Boys Don’t Cry"