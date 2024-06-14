Country Bay Will Return With Carrie Underwood and Zac Brown Band

Last November, local events company Loud & Live started the Country Bay Music Festival, bringing Nashville's biggest movers and shakers to Miami Marine Stadium. That first edition with Lainey Wilson and Thomas Rhett, among many others, must have been a hit because Loud & Live is back for round two. And this time, it's bringing in the heavy hitters.
On November 9 and 10 on Virginia Key, Country Bay 2024 will feature Zac Brown Band and Carrie Underwood, two of the biggest country acts of the last 20 years, as headliners. The former group has topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart 13 times. Even if you don't know their tunes by name, you've surely heard Brown's warbling for "A little bit of chicken fried/Cold beer on a Friday night/A pair of jeans that fit just right" somewhere.
As ubiquitous as Zac Brown Band's 2008 hit single "Chicken Fried" has been, Carrie Underwood is much more of a household name. She was the fourth winner of American Idol in 2004 and used the spotlight to catapult herself to instant mainstream success. Her debut album, Some Hearts, became the best-selling solo female debut in country music history. Two iconic singles from the album, "Jesus Take The Wheel," which later spawned an internet meme, and the revenge anthem "Before He Cheats," became Top 40 crossover hits, and the record earned her three Grammys, including Best New Artist. She's been a consistent country hitmaker ever since.
Alongside those two giants are a mix of established stars (Chris Janson, Gabby Barrett) and up-and-comers (Willie Jones, Chase Matthew). However, the most interesting act on the bill might be none other than Diplo, international genre-jumping DJ extraordinaire. He is pulling a reverse Chris Gaines and jumping into country with his stage persona, Thomas Wesley. Locals Orlando Mendez and Ryan Montgomery will also perform.
Festivalgoers will also find plenty more things to do at Country Bay than just listen to music. There's a Boots and Beer Garden for the thirsty and a GrubMarket for the hungry. The Country Carnival features bay views, games and rides, sweet stands, and more. And at the Saloon, you can go for a line dance or ride the mechanical bull to woo the country cuties.
Tickets go on sale today, Friday, June 14, at 10 a.m., with general, VIP, and boat parking options. Prices start at $194.99 for general admission.
Find the full lineup in alphabetical order below.
