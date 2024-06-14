 Miami Country Bay Music Festival 2024 Announces Lineup | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Country Bay Will Return With Carrie Underwood and Zac Brown Band

Miami country fans, rejoice — the Country Bay Music Festival will return in November with a stellar lineup.
June 14, 2024
Country Bay Music Festival will return to the Miami Marine Stadium November 9 and 10.
Country Bay Music Festival will return to the Miami Marine Stadium November 9 and 10. Photo by Manny Hernandez
Share this:
Apparently, Miami does indeed have a taste for country music.

Last November, local events company Loud & Live started the Country Bay Music Festival, bringing Nashville's biggest movers and shakers to Miami Marine Stadium. That first edition with Lainey Wilson and Thomas Rhett, among many others, must have been a hit because Loud & Live is back for round two. And this time, it's bringing in the heavy hitters.

On November 9 and 10 on Virginia Key, Country Bay 2024 will feature Zac Brown Band and Carrie Underwood, two of the biggest country acts of the last 20 years, as headliners. The former group has topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart 13 times. Even if you don't know their tunes by name, you've surely heard Brown's warbling for "A little bit of chicken fried/Cold beer on a Friday night/A pair of jeans that fit just right" somewhere.

As ubiquitous as Zac Brown Band's 2008 hit single "Chicken Fried" has been, Carrie Underwood is much more of a household name. She was the fourth winner of American Idol in 2004 and used the spotlight to catapult herself to instant mainstream success. Her debut album, Some Hearts, became the best-selling solo female debut in country music history. Two iconic singles from the album, "Jesus Take The Wheel," which later spawned an internet meme, and the revenge anthem "Before He Cheats," became Top 40 crossover hits, and the record earned her three Grammys, including Best New Artist. She's been a consistent country hitmaker ever since.

Alongside those two giants are a mix of established stars (Chris Janson, Gabby Barrett) and up-and-comers (Willie Jones, Chase Matthew). However, the most interesting act on the bill might be none other than Diplo, international genre-jumping DJ extraordinaire. He is pulling a reverse Chris Gaines and jumping into country with his stage persona, Thomas Wesley. Locals Orlando Mendez and Ryan Montgomery will also perform.

Festivalgoers will also find plenty more things to do at Country Bay than just listen to music. There's a Boots and Beer Garden for the thirsty and a GrubMarket for the hungry. The Country Carnival features bay views, games and rides, sweet stands, and more. And at the Saloon, you can go for a line dance or ride the mechanical bull to woo the country cuties.

Tickets go on sale today, Friday, June 14, at 10 a.m., with general, VIP, and boat parking options. Prices start at $194.99 for general admission.

Find the full lineup in alphabetical order below.
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Chase Matthew
  • Chase Rice
  • Chayse Beckham
  • Chris Janson
  • Dee Jay Silver
  • Diplo presents Thomas Wesley
  • DJ ILLMANIK
  • Dustin Lynch
  • Gabby Barrett
  • Niko Moon
  • Orlando Mendez
  • Owen Riegling
  • Parmalee
  • Redferrin
  • Rvshvd
  • Ryan Montgomery
  • Willie Jones
  • Zac Brown Band
Country Bay Music Festival 2024. With Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, and others. Saturday, November 9, through Sunday, November 10, at Miami Marine Stadium, 3501 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; 305-361-3316; countrybaymusicfestival.com. Tickets cost $194.99 to $2,499.99.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Douglas Markowitz has covered art and music in South Florida for nearly a decade, with stories published by Resident Advisor, the Miami Herald, the Sun Sentinel, Artburst, Burnaway, and principally the Miami New Times, where he interned in 2017. In 2023 he was named a finalist for the Knight-Esserman Journalism Award. He is a University of North Florida graduate and former culture editor at the Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Douglas Markowitz
Gen Z Can't Get Enough of Blink-182 and the Pop-Punk Resurgence

Music News

Gen Z Can't Get Enough of Blink-182 and the Pop-Punk Resurgence

By Isabel Rivera
At the Fillmore Miami Beach, the Kid Laroi Shines Bright on a Stormy Evening

Concert Reviews

At the Fillmore Miami Beach, the Kid Laroi Shines Bright on a Stormy Evening

By Osvaldo Espino
III Points Adds Massive Attack, Disclosure, DJ Shadow, and Others to Lineup

Just Announced

III Points Adds Massive Attack, Disclosure, DJ Shadow, and Others to Lineup

By Jose D. Duran
Las Nubes Pay Homage to Miami With Sophomore Album, Tormentas Malsanas

Local Music

Las Nubes Pay Homage to Miami With Sophomore Album, Tormentas Malsanas

By Isabel Rivera
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation