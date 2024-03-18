 Concert Review: The Mavericks at the Miami Arsht Center, May 15, 2024 | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Hometown Heroes the Mavericks Had 'Em Dancing in the Aisles at Miami's Arsht Center

Raul Malo led the Mavericks through hits like "There Goes My Heart" and "Dance the Night Away" as the crowd boogied in the aisles.
March 18, 2024
The Mavericks transported Miami into a timeless, bilingual, peyote-infused square dance.
The Mavericks transported Miami into a timeless, bilingual, peyote-infused square dance. Photo by Alejandro Menéndez Vega
Share this:
On Friday night at the Adrienne Arsht Center, as Raul Malo delivered his lyrics in a register somewhere between a yodel and a croon accompanied by a horn section and an accordion, it was hard to imagine a more unlikely time and place for his band, the Mavericks, to have spawned out of than 1990 Miami.

In my memory as a prepubescent, our city's soundtrack was all drum machines, booty rap, and synthesizer-spawned pop. It's difficult to conceive of where the twangy Mavericks fit in. Their sound seems more prototypical of the Southwest than the Southeast, more apt to soundtrack Breaking Bad than Miami Vice.

But probably more jarring to the 1990 version of the Mavericks was that 34 years later, instead of playing Churchill's (RIP), the site of their first gig, or some other dive, they'd be performing in a space-age, science-fiction concert hall on the corner of Biscayne and 13th where peaceful chimes alert you to get to your seat.

The crowd sat politely as opener Hector Tellez Jr. and his trio tried their hardest to coax the crowd into a blues-rock tizzy. Watching audience members yawn over Tellez's stabs at enthusiasm, I wondered whether this venue was too classy for this kind of music, whether it was intended for sounds one sits for rather than music that prods you to rise from your seat. But it turned out the indifference was just the curse of every opening act.

I needn't have worried. Around 9 p.m., a classical song mostly known from old Bugs Bunny cartoons ("The Can-Can") commenced playing over the loudspeakers and the audience stood and cheered as the nine members of the Mavericks picked up their instruments. With a baby-blue guitar strapped to his torso, Malo took center stage, and the party got underway.

For the next 90 minutes, it was heavy on slide guitar, with more accordion solos than you thought you'd ever require, as the Mavericks transported Miami into a timeless, bilingual, peyote-infused square dance. As they played hits like "There Goes My Heart" and "Dance the Night Away," you could see why Malo preferred the Mavericks be known as a rock 'n' roll band rather than country. You can hear Hank Williams Sr. in their sound, but Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison are the more primal influences. Maybe it's a moot distinction — country and rock both come from the same well of a swinging beat that gets you on your feet.
click to enlarge shot in profile, Raul Malo exhorts the audience at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami
The Mavericks had the aisles filled with dancing audience members hooting and hollering in (at least) two languages.
Photo by Alejandro Menéndez Vega
Mid-set, the Mavericks slowed things down with a cover of Elvis Presley's rendition of "Blue Moon" and a new song inspired by the tragedy in Ukraine called "And We Dance."

Malo got a little nostalgic explaining how their last record, En Español, all sung in Spanish, was inspired by his childhood in Miami. "I was honored by [Miami-]Dade County Board of Education this week. They wanted to talk about music in schools," he told the audience. Then came the punch line: "I wanted to talk about what happened to the traffic."

Bathed in red light, he launched into "La Sitiera" before upping the tempo with a medley of "Rancho Grande" and "Rolling Along" that had the aisles filled with dancing audience members hooting and hollering in (at least) two languages.

One attendee screamed a request, to which Malo shot back, "Shut up. I'm a professional. We sing what we want." It was taken in good humor. This was a night of reciprocated love between the hometown crowd and a local boy made good.

Setlist:

- "Name of the Game"
- "Live Close By"
- "Damned"
- "There Goes My Heart"
- "Crying Shame"
- "And We Dance"
- "Loving Tonight"
- "Blue Moon"
- "Ámsterdam Moon"
- "Moon and Stars"
- "La Sitiera"
- "Rolling Along"
- "Dance in the Moonlight"
- "All Night Long"
- "Back in Your Arms Again"

Encore:
- "Come Unto Me"
- "Bring Me Down"
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
David Rolland is a freelance music writer for Miami New Times. His novels, The End of the Century and Yo-Yo, are available at many fine booksellers.
Contact: David Rolland
Lil RT Does Little River: 9-Year-Old Rapper's Miami Show Spurs Nationwide Backlash, Conservative Outrage

Celebrities

Lil RT Does Little River: 9-Year-Old Rapper's Miami Show Spurs Nationwide Backlash, Conservative Outrage

By Izzy Kapnick
Sampha Says: He Doesn't Take Songwriting for Granted

Concerts

Sampha Says: He Doesn't Take Songwriting for Granted

By Douglas Markowitz
The Best Underground Parties at Miami Music Week 2024

EDM + Dance Music

The Best Underground Parties at Miami Music Week 2024

By Douglas Markowitz
Hardwell Promises to Bring "Energy" to Ultra's Main Stage

Ultra Music Festival

Hardwell Promises to Bring "Energy" to Ultra's Main Stage

By Grant Albert
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation