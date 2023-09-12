With Funk Generation, Anitta Showcases the Cultural Richness of Brazil's Favelas

Diving into the vibrant favelas of her native Rio de Janeiro, Brazilian pop star Anitta is rewriting the rulebook on funk carioca.
Her journey from breaking records and boundaries to topping the Billboard charts with her hit single "Envolver" has been nothing short of extraordinary. Yet Anitta's mission extends far beyond just making the next nightclub hit; she's all about shattering linguistic barriers, transcending genres, and introducing the world to the unparalleled vibrancy that is her home country.
The platinum-certified singer's latest project, Funk Generation: A Favela Story, is a three-song musical journey that takes the listener to the famous favelas of Rio, where Anitta grew up and found her love of music. These informal settlements on the outskirts and hillsides of Brazil's major cities humbly characterize the lifestyle of many Brazilians, who typically face everything from a lack of infrastructure, sanitation, security, and social services.
But what Anitta aims to express in her new series is that these neighborhoods are much more than the challenges they face, with favelas being rich in culture, sexuality, and creativity as their residents develop their own forms of expression in their day-to-day lives. The same favelas that have given birth to many cultural movements and genres, such as samba, capoeira, choro, funk, hip-hop, and graffiti, are precisely what Anitta amplifies in her colorfully boisterous films and tracks.
The first song of the bundle, "Funk Rave," is a perfect example of Anitta's mastery of her native country's famous sound. Both a catchy and energetic anthem that mixes funk beats with electronic sounds and vocals, Anitta establishes herself as one of the few mainstream artists to explore trilingualism, from English to Spanish to Portuguese, while transitioning seamlessly between emphatic beats. The song has already been a commercial success, with more than 25 million streams on Spotify and 16 million views on YouTube.
Since its inception in the 1970s, funk carioca has represented a fusion of electronic music and Afro-Brazilian rhythms while evolving. In "Funk Rave," Anitta makes it clear that funk carioca is more than just music; it is a way of life, a form of protest, a source of empowerment, and a celebration of identity.
The next song of her bundle, "Casi Casi," promises to be the next big dance floor hit. The song's music video unleashes full brasileira energy, with Anitta's ability to hit every beat with her fluid hips and vibrant sexual agency, livening up the streets of her beloved hometown. It's an undeniable celebration of Latinidad and a new take on the music that has characterized the country for generations while ensuring that all who come across the track are ready to get down.
The final track, "Used To Be," speaks to the contentment Anitta has settling into her hometown. The song is accompanied by images of her getting married to the beau featured in her previous two videos, her humorous yet sincere lyrics speaking to her desire to become one with her community. Despite having fun and immersing herself in the richness of her culture, another facet of the ordinary life she exuberantly exemplifies is happily choosing to continue the traditions of her Brazilian lifestyle.
Ultimately, Funk Generation is not only a collection of songs; they are chapters of a narrative that explore the themes of love, loss, and resilience set in the favelas. Through these visuals, Anitta invites her fans to join her on a journey of discovery and empowerment while also becoming love letters to the cultural richness coming out of Brazil.
This project is also a preview of Anitta's upcoming album, which promises to build on the foundation set by Funk Generation, continuing to pay homage to her cultural roots. Anitta started her career in the favelas, where she learned to sing, dance, and refine her artistry despite limited resources and opportunities.