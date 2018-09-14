The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Over the past few years, Miami has become a hotbed for burgeoning music festivals, and another will debut this weekend. The Best Life Music Festival will deliver R&B acts such as headliner and artist-to-watch H.E.R., along with rising star Ella Mai and New Times' Best R&B Singer of 2018, Savannah Cristina. And for film lovers, O Cinema Wynwood will screen the new queer classic The Wild Boys , and the eponymous Alexander McQueen documentary will show at the Miami Beach Cinematheque.

Here's a look at some of the best events happening in Miami over the next few days.

Friday



Flaming Classics is once again bringing iconic queer cinema to the masses, this time with a screening of The Wild Boys. Catch the gender-bending, surrealist classic at O Cinema Wynwood (while you still can), and stay for a unique drag performance after the film. 11:30 p.m. Friday at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St., Miami; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $11.

Prepare for the best in Brazilian cinema. For the 22nd consecutive year, the Brazilian Film Festival of Miami is making its way to cinemas throughout South Florida. This year's fest honors filmmakers Carlos Diegues and Cacå Diegues, including a closing showing of Bye Bye Brazil at SoundScape Park's outdoor theater. Also worth catching is the festival's University Series, presented in conjunction with Florida International University, boasting titles that debate the latest and greatest societal issues. Friday through September 24 at various locations in Miami; inffinito.com. Tickets to each film start at $10 and vary by location.



Alexander McQueen was a fashion icon, and he has quite the story. Learn all about his "inspired yet tortured" life during a screening of McQueen at the Miami Beach Cinematheque. The flick features interviews with the vibrant designers' friends and family, paired with moving tunes and visuals. If you can't catch the show's opening night, there will be plenty of other screenings this month. 8:55 p.m. Friday and select showings through September 27 at Miami Beach Cinematheque, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; miafff.org. Tickets cost $11 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.

EXPAND The windows into H.E.R.'s music are not her eyes but her songs. Photo by Timothy Saccenti

Saturday



Wynwood has a new R&B fest, y'all. Its name is the Best Life Music Festival, and it has quite a lineup for its inaugural year. Headlining the fest is H.E.R., whose EP I Used to Know Her: The Prelude dropped in August and cracked the Billboard 200's Top 20. You can also catch Ella Mai, Tobi Lou, Snoh Alegra, and others. 3 p.m. Saturday at RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami; bestlifefest.com. Tickets cost $60 to $200.

Sting and Shaggy are two artists you probably never thought you'd see collaborate on anything. Well, in addition to recently releasing an island-heavy collaborative album, 44/876, the duo is now on tour. It's a one-of-a-kind experience you won't want to miss, featuring Shag-tastic versions of "Every Breath You Take" and "Message in a Bottle," as well as Sting-y renditions of "It Wasn't Me" and "Angel," among other hits. 8 p.m. Saturday at the Fillmore, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $104.

Want to introduce a younger sibling or cousin to Churchill's but not on one of its messier nights? Flashback Fest is an 18-and-over party, and it's the perfect way to segue your innocent cuz from Kendall to Miami's grimiest and most unforgettable establishment. The 39-year-old bar will boom with tunes from the '70s, '80s, and '90s and hold a costume contest that might land you $100. Cover bands such as East Drive Music, Clearwaves, and the High Lifters will plug away at your favorite pop hits from those decades. Be sure to use your hair iron or hair spray, and get ready to party like it's the past. 8 p.m. Saturday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; churchillspub.com. Admission is free.

ICA Miami is kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month with a free family day at the Design District museum. Bring the whole family for interactive workshops and activities incorporating the contemporary art museum's collection, stay for storytelling sessions by children’s book author Silvia Lopez, and cool down with some Latin jazz by the Alfredo Chacón Quartet in the Sculpture Garden. 1 p.m. Saturday at ICA Miami, 61 NE 41st St., Miami; icamiami.org. Admission is free.

EXPAND Washed Out's performance at House of Creatives 2017. Photo by Karli Evans

House of Creatives Festival is still two months away, but you can start getting excited with a HOC-themed night at Las Rosas this Saturday. Catch sets by experimental St. Pete duo King Complex, fresh off an appearance at Purehoney magazine's Bumblefest in West Palm Beach. Miami psych-rock band Jaialai will also perform. Best of all, unlike November's festival on Virginia Key, this preshow is free. 10 p.m. Saturday at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

Before you enjoy that craft beer, you'll have to earn it. The South Florida Craft Beer Run is back with a 5K for serious runners and fun runners alike, plus beer (duh), grub, tunes, games, and cigars. Registration includes a rad race tee, a medal, and one beer. Participating breweries — aside from the host venue, the Tank Brewing Co. — include LauderAle, Bousa Brewing, Funky Buddha, Concrete Beach, Cigar City, and others. 6 p.m. Saturday at the Tank Brewing Co., 5100 NW 72nd Ave., Bay A-1, Miami; southfloridacraftbeerrun.com. Registration costs $30.

America is a total mess. It needs all kinds of ethical and spiritual makeovers — the kinds not even Queer Eye could provide. Documentary web series Finding Home shows the challenges LGBTQ+ immigrants face in trying to build a new life in Los Angeles. O Cinema Wynwood will host a screening of this important and telling slice of American life. The film will be paired with a panel discussion with immigration experts to talk about fake news and very real public policies. The event is hosted by Aqua Foundation for Women and also looks at how immigration affects the queer community in South Florida. Noon Saturday at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NE 29th St., Miami; o-cinema.org. Admission costs $11.

Sammy Hagar Photo by Lee Anne Mueller

The world really got to know Sammy Hagar's voice in the early '90s. He joined Van Halen, replacing the flamboyant David Lee Roth, and sang the earworm "Right Now." It was on everyone's brain because it was also used as the Crystal Pepsi song. Since those days, Hagar has continued to evolve as a musician and has his own act, the Circle, with Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham (the son of Led Zeppelin's drummer), and former BusBoys' guitarist Vic Johnson. The group will play at the Hard Rock in Hollywood for a show certain to attract blues nerds and white guys with long hair. 8 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Event Center, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets start at $45.

If Roger Ebert said your movie is good, it's definitely worth a gander. That's how he endorsed Peter Hyams' 2010, the followup to Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey. The sequel might not be as well known as the original, but if you're a fan, you'll want to see what life was like nine years after Discovery One failed its mission. And maybe you want a few answers to unresolved questions from the first flick. See 2010 on the big screen in 2018 as part of Gables Cinema's After-Hours series. 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Admission costs $8.

EXPAND Kiki on the River Photo by Paul Stoppi

Sunday

Rapper Flo Rida keeps it pretty clean in his raps, but you're invited to find out just how wild his birthday party will get at Kiki on the River this Sunday. You'll likely get hyped to some of his party classics like "Low" and "Right Round," but don't miss out on the restaurant's delicious Greek fare and soothing water view while you're there. 8 p.m. Sunday at Kiki on the River, 450 NW N. River Dr., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via afloridabirthdaycelebration.com.

It's not always easy to find your creative niche. Some people make music; others pen poems. Maybe you're not into the regular creative outlets; you're more into hands-on learning. Check out Dabble Class with master book artist Gabi Bello. She's instructing a one-on-one masterclass, showing attendees how to do folding techniques in the origami tradition. You'll be able to bind a book in a totally unique way and go home with your own accordion book and a new skill. The class has room for only ten people, so sign up soon. 2 p.m. Sunday at the Wolfsonian, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; wolfsonian.org. Admission costs $30 for nonmembers and $20 for members.