 Meet the Miami Women on the Golden Bachelor | Miami New Times
Meet the Miami Women on the Golden Bachelor Season Two

We are rooting for our Miami ladies!
September 8, 2025
Image: Twenty-three women competing on the Golden Bachelor
Two Miami women are competing on the second season of the Golden Bachelor. Photo by Disney/Ricky Middlesworth
When the Golden Bachelor returns to ABC later this month, on September 24, nearly two dozen women around retirement age will have the opportunity to find love with 66-year-old retired NFL player and attorney Mel Owens. Even if you're not necessarily a reality show junkie, you might have at least two reasons to watch this season.

"Twenty-three incredible women are stepping into the spotlight, ready to capture hearts across the nation as they pursue a chance at love with Golden Bachelor Mel Owens," reads a statement announcing this season's cast. "These vibrant women, each radiating elegance, strength, and a zest for life, are proof that love stories don’t end with age; they only get better. From a vineyard owner and a fitness professional to a retired firefighter and bomb tech, these women are ready to rewrite the rules of romance."

Among those "incredible women" are two contestants from the 305.

Meet 67-year-old Alexandra Tovar from Miami and 64-year-old Nicolle Kate from Miami Beach.

Alexandra Tovar

"Vibrant Colombian beauty" Alexandra Tovar is a luxury yacht sales representative and a single mom of three who enjoys jogging eight miles each morning, listening to Bob Marley, and rooting for the Colombian national soccer team. She also proposed to her first husband.

"Alexandra hopes to find someone passionate who can keep up with her because she is not ready to slow down any time soon," her bio reads. "Will Mel be the one she's been looking for? We hope so!"
click to enlarge Alexandra sitting on a couch wearing purple pants and shirt
Alexandra Tovar is a big Bob Marley fan.
ABC Press photo

Nicolle Kate

Nicolle Kate is a flexible 64-year-old woman who can do headstands and splits. She is a yoga instructor with two adult children, whom she says have already found the loves of their lives. Kate loves to travel, cook, paint, and bike to the beach. She went to culinary school and has been vegan for 19 years.

"Nicolle is a huge advocate for healthy aging and truly believes you can live life to the fullest at any age," her bio reads. "Nicolle hopes that Mel is as excited about her as she is about him."
click to enlarge Nicolle posing for the camera with a hand on her waist, wearing a pink dress.
Nicolle Kate is a yoga instructor looking for love.
ABC Press photo
Season two of the Golden Bachelor premieres on ABC on Wednesday, September 24, at 8 p.m. with a two-hour episode. The premiere will be available on Hulu the following day.
Image: Naomi Feinstein
Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news. Naomi started her career with New Times as a summer intern in 2019, then returned as a fellow in August 2022 before joining the staff full-time in February 2023. She graduated from University of Miami where she contributed to the student-run newspaper, the Miami Hurricane. She holds a master’s degree and graduated with honors from the Columbia School of Journalism. In 2021, Naomi was recognized as the College Journalist of the Year from the Society of Professional Journalists of Florida, and she placed second for Best General News Story in the 2021 Pinnacle Awards.
