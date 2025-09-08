Meet the Miami Women on the Golden Bachelor Season Two

"Twenty-three incredible women are stepping into the spotlight, ready to capture hearts across the nation as they pursue a chance at love with Golden Bachelor Mel Owens," reads a statement announcing this season's cast. "These vibrant women, each radiating elegance, strength, and a zest for life, are proof that love stories don’t end with age; they only get better. From a vineyard owner and a fitness professional to a retired firefighter and bomb tech, these women are ready to rewrite the rules of romance."
Among those "incredible women" are two contestants from the 305.
Meet 67-year-old Alexandra Tovar from Miami and 64-year-old Nicolle Kate from Miami Beach.
Alexandra Tovar"Vibrant Colombian beauty" Alexandra Tovar is a luxury yacht sales representative and a single mom of three who enjoys jogging eight miles each morning, listening to Bob Marley, and rooting for the Colombian national soccer team. She also proposed to her first husband.
"Alexandra hopes to find someone passionate who can keep up with her because she is not ready to slow down any time soon," her bio reads. "Will Mel be the one she's been looking for? We hope so!"
Nicolle KateNicolle Kate is a flexible 64-year-old woman who can do headstands and splits. She is a yoga instructor with two adult children, whom she says have already found the loves of their lives. Kate loves to travel, cook, paint, and bike to the beach. She went to culinary school and has been vegan for 19 years.
"Nicolle is a huge advocate for healthy aging and truly believes you can live life to the fullest at any age," her bio reads. "Nicolle hopes that Mel is as excited about her as she is about him."