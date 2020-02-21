Eyes On Miami: T.I., Diddy, Karolína Kurková, Deshaun Watson, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Karolína Kurková WorldRedEye.com

Wednesday, February 12

Ocean Drive’s February Issue Luncheon with Karolína Kurková at Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club

Ocean Drive magazine celebrated its February issue release and the birthday of cover star Karolína Kurková at Mare by Le Sirenuse at the Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club in partnership with SipSmith.

Bal Harbour Shops and Walk in Style for the Animals Host “Puppy Love”

Bal Harbour Shops and Walk in Style for the Animals, along with special hostess Angela Birdman and Haute Living, hosted “Puppy Love.”

Thursday, February 13

VeritageMiami Craft Beer Tasting Delights Guests All to Benefit United Way of Miami-Dade

Craft beer aficionados and food lovers rejoiced at the 2020 VeritageMiami Craft Beer Tasting with more than 120 top-notch local, regional and national craft brews, complemented by delicious bites from more than a dozen South Florida restaurants.

Deshaun Watson WorldRedEye.com

Friday, February 14

Deshaun Watson at Papi Steak Fridays

Deshaun Watson was feeling the love on Friday night as he headed to Papi Steak for a Valentine’s Day dinner.

Deshaun Watson WorldRedEye.com

Saturday, February 15

Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais at Miami Design District

Deshaun Watson got his style on with girlfriend Jilly Anais while visiting the Miami Design District, just in time for Miami Concours.

E11even's Sixth-Anniversary Celebration Featuring YG

YG didn’t keep everything PG at E11even as the rapper took center stage on Saturday night celebrating E11even’s sixth anniversary.

Miami Concours Collectors Dinner Presented by Curated at the Moore Building

The third-annual Miami Concours hosted 75 collectors from around the world for a private dinner benefiting Make-A-Wish.

T.I. at Story Saturdays

Story popped off on Saturday night when T.I. took over for a special Valentine’s Day weekend performance.

The Anderson Saturdays

The Anderson was the place to be on Saturday night, where guests enjoyed drinks and live music.

Theresa Chromati WorldRedEye.com

Art + Soul Celebration at PAMM

Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) hosted artists, philanthropists, and museum supporters for the seventh-annual Art + Soul, which supports the museum’s Fund for African-American Art and highlights the vast scope of African-American and African diasporic artists.

Ferrari Club of America Stone Crab Run at the Collection

The streets were painted red as Ferrari Club of America, Miami-Dade, gathered at The Collection Ferrari for their annual Stone Crab Run to Key Largo Fisheries. The Collection opened its doors at 9:30 a.m. for the kick-off breakfast which included delectable bites such as orange mascarpone waffles with maple drizzle and pearls, berry muesli verrines, and infamous croissants from Bachour Bakery.

Jilly Anais and Deshaun Watson WorldRedEye.com

Sunday, February 16

2020 Miami Concours at Miami Design District

The third-annual Miami Concours took place in the Miami Design District over President’s Day weekend, featuring over 125 Concours cars, hand-selected and displayed on the red carpet.

Sean “Diddy” Combs WorldRedEye.com

Sean “Diddy” Combs at LIV

Diddy shut down LIV on Saturday night as the rapper was welcomed back to his favorite club.

Mio Danilovic, Ray, Keith Paciello, and 2 Tone WorldRedEye.com

Monday, February 17

Rockwell Mondays

Rockwell Mondays popped off when resident DJ Entice took over the decks.

Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris, Kelly Blanco, and Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men WorldRedEye.com

Boyz II Men Harmony Wine Launch at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

R&B icons Boyz II Men toasted the launch of Harmony, their new line of wine, with an exclusive event at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

Justin Brown WorldRedEye.com

Tuesday, February 18

Aston Martin Residences Announces the New Aston Martin Residences Kitchen

To commemorate the enduring heritage of British gastronomy, while showcasing the unique design of the new Aston Martin Residences Kitchen, a retrospective look at the historic excellence of Britain’s classic dishes, enjoyed by members of the royal household over several decades, was conveyed during an exclusive cooking demonstration by the acclaimed award-winning British Chef Justin Brown, who made a highly anticipated debut appearance at the Aston Martin Residences Sales Center in downtown Miami on Tuesday, February 18th.

Michael Lomonaco WorldRedEye.com

Wednesday, February 19

Dinner Hosted by Michael Lomonaco and Johan Svensson at Steak 954

New York City restaurateur Michael Lomonaco and Steak 954 Executive Chef Johan Svensson hosted a melt-in-your-mouth dinner to kick-off the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Greater Fort Lauderdale.

Francis Mallmann and Tomás Kalika WorldRedEye.com

Dinner Hosted by Tomás Kalika & Francis Mallmann at Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann

Perhaps one of the culinary community’s most fascinating and revered chefs, Francis Mallmann, opened his kitchen to welcome chef Tomás Kalika to SOBEWFF for the first time.