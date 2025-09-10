 American Airlines Adds Flights from Miami to Bimini This Winter | Miami New Times
American Airlines Will Launch Direct Flights to Bimini This Winter

The new route makes American the only airline offering nonstop service from the U.S. to Bimini.
September 10, 2025
Image: the shore of a beach with some seagrass
Starting in February, Bimini will be a short flight away. Photo by Carl Lender/Flickr
Miami is paradise for some, but if you live and work here — or spend any time on I-95 — you could probably use a break now and then. Luckily, our city is just a short distance from many destinations people typically hop on multiple flights to reach. One of those destinations will feel even closer this winter, when American Airlines launches three weekly, one-hour flights to Bimini.

Currently, the only way for travelers to get from Miami to the westernmost part of the Bahamas is via a two-hour ferry from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale for about $200. That will change on Saturday, February 14, when American Airlines launches direct flights to the islands, making it the only airline offering nonstop service to Bimini from the U.S.

American will operate round-trip flights from Miami International Airport on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Passengers will fly on Embraer 175 aircraft — twin-engine, regional jets designed for short to mid-range flights that accommodate around 80 people.

How Much Do Flights from Miami to Bimini Cost?

One-way tickets for launch day cost $447 for a Main Cabin seat and $622 in Premium. (The price drops to $294 in the Main Cabin and $439 in Premium the following Saturday.) Departing on Monday or Wednesday just about halves the price, with seats costing $269 in the Main Cabin and $414 in Premium. Flights depart at 10:05 a.m., and the scheduled arrival is exactly one hour later, at 11:05 a.m.

The new route marks the airline's seventh destination in the Bahamas. American is already the only U.S. carrier flying to Governor’s Harbour and Freeport. The airline is also increasing flights to Marsh Harbour and North Eleuthera during the holiday season, topping out at more than 30 daily flights to the Bahamas this winter.

Shifting Travel Trends Within Florida

The announcement comes amid American's plans to build a brand-new Flagship lounge at MIA and expand its Admirals Club lounge at the airport.

The new route could also signal a growing trend of short-haul flights within the state. In July, Spirit announced nonstop flights between Fort Lauderdale and Key West. The new route launches in November and takes about 50 minutes to get travelers from Broward to the new, temporary Southernmost Point.
Image: Celia Almeida
Before rejoining Miami New Times as culture editor in 2025, Celia Almeida freelanced for the paper starting in 2016, then came aboard as a staff editor in 2018. Beginning in late 2019, she served as digital editor for Ink. Her writing has been featured in Billboard, Consequence, Paper, and Rolling Stone, among other outlets.
[email protected]
If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Miami's vibrant culture and arts scenes.
