Eyes on Miami: Sommer Ray, El Alfa, Tyga, and Others

New TimesDuring a special private reception, Friends of the Underline celebrated the phase 3 groundbreaking of the Underline.Museum of Graffiti opened "Transparent," a solo exhibition by Shanghai-based artist Vance DNA, on September 9. Born in China in 1990, Vance DNA's artistic journey began with landscape painting lessons. He was later influenced by his love for American rap music and breakdancing, leading him to explore graffiti art.Locust Projects' 2023 Splash! Party at Soho Pool House celebrated the 13 Miami artists and collectives who received WaveMaker incubator grants for publicly accessible, community-driven projects across Miami supported annually since 2015 by the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts Regional Regranting Program.Miami-based King Goose Hospitality (KGH) opened a new "discreetly sinful" cocktail bar, the Roystone, steps away from its viral multilevel entertainment and culinary destination, Julia & Henry's.Vale Food Co and CEO/founder Sunny Ilyas celebrated the grand opening, opening its eighth location in Boca Raton with a ribbon cutting on Monday, September 11.Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood celebrated its inaugural Noches En Miami x Hard Rock dinner party series on Saturday, September 9, at Café La Trova in Calle Ocho.Max Baum celebrated his birthday surrounded by family and friends at Paraiso Estereo. It was a full house followed by bottle parades and dancing the night away.The new wave of Undercurrent has arrived at Sexy Fish. Sea Symphony transported guests to the heart of a tumultuous ocean, where the synergy of crashing waves and a turbulent sky created captivating mystery, glamor, and allure.Sunday Funday was in full effect at Kiki on the River. Partygoers were ordering endless bottle parades and dancing the night away like the weekend never had to end.El Alfa made a special appearance at Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan for dinner and a good time. Guests enjoyed delicious courses, handcrafted cocktails, and pure entertainment.It was a magical night at Boho House on Saturday. Guests danced to the beats and enjoyed the amazing ambiance as Miami's best-hidden gem had the crowd going all night.It was a wild Saturday night at Mayami, where partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until early morning.Hyde Beach's Haus of Hyde Fridays never gets old. Partygoers felt good as they gathered and danced the night away with handcrafted cocktails.Tyga performed at LIV nightclub Friday night to start the weekend off right. Partygoers were going wild with excitement to see this star in action.Strawberry Moon was popping off on Saturday while Sommer Ray played some sick beats. Partygoers soaked in the pool and sipped on handcrafted cocktails.It's always a good time at Villa Azur's dinner parties every Thursday night, where guests enjoy a delicious Mediterranean dinner and dance all night.The classic dinner party, Thursday Soirée at Marion, was packed this past week. Partygoers started the weekend early with bottle service, dance floor meetings, and decorated performers.