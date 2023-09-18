 Miami Nightlife Photos: Sommer Ray, El Alfa, Tyga | Miami New Times
Eyes on Miami: Sommer Ray, El Alfa, Tyga, and Others

Caught on camera this week: Sommer Ray, El Alfa, Tyga, and others.
September 18, 2023
Sommer Ray
Sommer Ray World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

The Underline Phase 3 Groundbreaking Reception

During a special private reception, Friends of the Underline celebrated the phase 3 groundbreaking of the Underline.
click to enlarge
Vance DNA
World Red Eye

"Vance — Transparent" Exhibition Opening at Museum of Graffiti Presented by Crown Royal

Museum of Graffiti opened "Transparent," a solo exhibition by Shanghai-based artist Vance DNA, on September 9. Born in China in 1990, Vance DNA's artistic journey began with landscape painting lessons. He was later influenced by his love for American rap music and breakdancing, leading him to explore graffiti art.
click to enlarge
Loni Johnson, Lorie Mertes, Adler Guerrier, and Chire Regans
World Red Eye

Locust Projects' Annual Wavemaker Splash Party

Locust Projects' 2023 Splash! Party at Soho Pool House celebrated the 13 Miami artists and collectives who received WaveMaker incubator grants for publicly accessible, community-driven projects across Miami supported annually since 2015 by the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts Regional Regranting Program.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

The Roystone Grand Opening

Miami-based King Goose Hospitality (KGH) opened a new "discreetly sinful" cocktail bar, the Roystone, steps away from its viral multilevel entertainment and culinary destination, Julia & Henry's.
click to enlarge
Sunny Ilyas
World Red Eye

Vale Food Co Boca Raton Grand Opening

Vale Food Co and CEO/founder Sunny Ilyas celebrated the grand opening, opening its eighth location in Boca Raton with a ribbon cutting on Monday, September 11.
Udonis Haslem and Joe Schatz
World Red Eye

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood x Noches En Miami

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood celebrated its inaugural Noches En Miami x Hard Rock dinner party series on Saturday, September 9, at Café La Trova in Calle Ocho.
World Red Eye

A Night Out with Max Baum at Paraiso Estereo

Max Baum celebrated his birthday surrounded by family and friends at Paraiso Estereo. It was a full house followed by bottle parades and dancing the night away.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Sexy Fish Undercurrent Presents Sea Symphony

The new wave of Undercurrent has arrived at Sexy Fish. Sea Symphony transported guests to the heart of a tumultuous ocean, where the synergy of crashing waves and a turbulent sky created captivating mystery, glamor, and allure.
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Sunday Funday was in full effect at Kiki on the River. Partygoers were ordering endless bottle parades and dancing the night away like the weekend never had to end.
click to enlarge
El Alfa
World Red Eye

El Alfa at Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan

El Alfa made a special appearance at Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan for dinner and a good time. Guests enjoyed delicious courses, handcrafted cocktails, and pure entertainment.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

It was a magical night at Boho House on Saturday. Guests danced to the beats and enjoyed the amazing ambiance as Miami's best-hidden gem had the crowd going all night.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Saturdays

It was a wild Saturday night at Mayami, where partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until early morning.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Haus of Hyde at Hyde Beach

Hyde Beach's Haus of Hyde Fridays never gets old. Partygoers felt good as they gathered and danced the night away with handcrafted cocktails.
click to enlarge
Tyga
World Red Eye

Tyga at LIV

Tyga performed at LIV nightclub Friday night to start the weekend off right. Partygoers were going wild with excitement to see this star in action.
click to enlarge
Sommer Ray
World Red Eye

Sommer Ray at Strawberry Moon

Strawberry Moon was popping off on Saturday while Sommer Ray played some sick beats. Partygoers soaked in the pool and sipped on handcrafted cocktails.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

It's always a good time at Villa Azur's dinner parties every Thursday night, where guests enjoy a delicious Mediterranean dinner and dance all night.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

The classic dinner party, Thursday Soirée at Marion, was packed this past week. Partygoers started the weekend early with bottle service, dance floor meetings, and decorated performers.
