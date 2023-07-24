Navigation
Eyes on Miami: Jaden Smith, Rich the Kid, Lenier, and Others

and July 24, 2023 8:00AM

Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Lenier and Jay Alvarez
World Red Eye

Jay Alvarez, Lenier, and Natyash at Daer

Jay Alvarez, Lenier, and Natyash performed live at Daer on Sunday with a full house! Partygoers enjoyed like the weekend never had to end by ordering endless bottle parades, singing, and dancing the night away!
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Partygoers made their way to Mayami for an epic Friday night celebration! The vibes were high as the crowd danced and ordered endless bottle parades until the early morning.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Haus of Hyde at Hyde Beach

The haus was lit on Friday night! Partygoers at Hyde Beach felt good as they gathered and danced the night away.
World Red Eye

Fridays at Gala

Friday night was a blast at Gala Miami as the crowd piled in for a lit night! The vibes and the bottle were popping as partygoers started their weekend off with a bang!
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

On Thursday evening, guests made their way to Villa Azur to enjoy a delicious dinner as endless bottle parades and sparklers lit up the restaurant and courtyard.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

It was nothing but great vibes, sick music, and delicious brunch at Kiki on the River, where guests dined and danced the night away as they had a Sunday Funday.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

Love was in the air at Boho House on Monday night when guests arrived for an evening out in the beautiful courtyard and enjoyed good drinks and high-energy beats.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

El Patio Las Fabulosas Tuesdays

Don't miss the sexiest nights at El Patio Wynwood, Las Fabulosas every Tuesday, with 5 Sexy She-Jays on stage party with the sounds of Negra Fabulosa, Bonnie Beats, Manuela Vibes, Kexxy, and Angie Lonarc while enjoying happy hour from 5 to 8 p.m.
click to enlarge
Jaden Smith
World Red Eye

Jaden Smith at LIV

Saturday night at LIV was lit as the crowd was blessed with a special performance by Jaden Smith. The crowd was hyped. The night was unforgettable, fueled by bottle parades, good vibes, and a packed dance floor.
click to enlarge
Sebastián Vargas, Isabella Acker, Pili Restrepo Hackler, and Josh Hackler
World Red Eye

ZeyZey Grand Opening

Grassfed Culture Hospitality made waves in Miami's Little River neighborhood this weekend with the opening of ZeyZey, a community-driven pop-up music venue and cultural hot spot located in the Magic City Innovation District.
click to enlarge
Rich the Kid
World Red Eye

Rich the Kid at E11even

Rich the Kid performed live at E11even Friday night with a full house. Partygoers enjoyed the sick beats, flying dollars, and endless bottle parades.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Quinto Seventh Anniversary at East Miami

South American restaurant Quinto in Brickell celebrated its seventh anniversary on Wednesday. Known for its unique open-fire parrilla, the restaurant welcomed a big crowd of VIPs and friends with live music, refreshing cocktails, and delicious bites. It was a night to remember.
click to enlarge
Laura Guerrero and Dennis Scholl
World Red Eye

Opening of "It Was Always About You..." at Oolite Arts

Oolite Arts celebrated the opening of its summer exhibition, "It Was All About You..." a celebration of art, community, and intimacy that features the works of 47 artists who have been a part of the organization's nearly 40-year history.
Jose D. Duran is the associate editor of Miami New Times. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in Miami as long as climate change permits.
