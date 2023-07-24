Eyes on Miami: Jaden Smith, Rich the Kid, Lenier, and Others

Lenier and Jay Alvarez World Red Eye

New TimesJay Alvarez, Lenier, and Natyash performed live at Daer on Sunday with a full house! Partygoers enjoyed like the weekend never had to end by ordering endless bottle parades, singing, and dancing the night away!Partygoers made their way to Mayami for an epic Friday night celebration! The vibes were high as the crowd danced and ordered endless bottle parades until the early morning.The haus was lit on Friday night! Partygoers at Hyde Beach felt good as they gathered and danced the night away.Friday night was a blast at Gala Miami as the crowd piled in for a lit night! The vibes and the bottle were popping as partygoers started their weekend off with a bang!On Thursday evening, guests made their way to Villa Azur to enjoy a delicious dinner as endless bottle parades and sparklers lit up the restaurant and courtyard.It was nothing but great vibes, sick music, and delicious brunch at Kiki on the River, where guests dined and danced the night away as they had a Sunday Funday.Love was in the air at Boho House on Monday night when guests arrived for an evening out in the beautiful courtyard and enjoyed good drinks and high-energy beats.Don't miss the sexiest nights at El Patio Wynwood, Las Fabulosas every Tuesday, with 5 Sexy She-Jays on stage party with the sounds of Negra Fabulosa, Bonnie Beats, Manuela Vibes, Kexxy, and Angie Lonarc while enjoying happy hour from 5 to 8 p.m.Saturday night at LIV was lit as the crowd was blessed with a special performance by Jaden Smith. The crowd was hyped. The night was unforgettable, fueled by bottle parades, good vibes, and a packed dance floor.Grassfed Culture Hospitality made waves in Miami's Little River neighborhood this weekend with the opening of ZeyZey, a community-driven pop-up music venue and cultural hot spot located in the Magic City Innovation District.Rich the Kid performed live at E11even Friday night with a full house. Partygoers enjoyed the sick beats, flying dollars, and endless bottle parades.South American restaurant Quinto in Brickell celebrated its seventh anniversary on Wednesday. Known for its unique open-fire parrilla, the restaurant welcomed a big crowd of VIPs and friends with live music, refreshing cocktails, and delicious bites. It was a night to remember.Oolite Arts celebrated the opening of its summer exhibition, "It Was All About You..." a celebration of art, community, and intimacy that features the works of 47 artists who have been a part of the organization's nearly 40-year history.