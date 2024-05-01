Your Guide to Movies Releasing in Miami Theaters in May 2024

That's right — later in May, this publication will start regularly reviewing the latest films, big and small, coming to South Florida. And there are plenty of exciting cinematic experiences coming up this month, from a trash auteur's latest concoction to massive blockbusters, exciting repertory screenings, and a festival that's all about the Caribbean. New Times has been counting down its favorite Miami film events in May, as shown below.
For movie listings and showtimes, visit miaminewtimes.com/miami/movietimes.
Wild Things at O Cinema South Beach (May 2)
Concluding its "Warm Greetings from Florida" series, Flaming Classics will once again pair drag performances with a classic Florida-set film. This time, it's the 1998 John McNaughton-directed sex thriller Wild Things, starring Kevin Bacon, Matt Dillon, Neve Campbell, and Denise Richards. The film was not well-received upon release, and rather than downplay it, the folks at Flaming Classics have turned Miami Herald film critic Rene Gonzalez's original one-star review into marketing fodder.
Our Take: South Florida becomes a sweat-soaked backdrop for this steamy, sordid neo-noir. The fictional, well-to-do town of Blue Bay becomes embroiled in scandal when a school guidance counselor (Matt Dillon) is accused of rape by two of his female students. One of them is the daughter (Richards) of a wealthy heiress, and from the moment she sets foot in the police station, police investigator Ray Duquette (Bacon) knows that something is amiss. From there, the film becomes a roller coaster of twisty revelations and double-crosses, and by the third or fourth of these, you'll hopefully be on its lascivious wavelength. Wild Things isn't a perfect film — its cast, for instance, was clearly not assembled for their collective acting chops — but thanks mainly in part to its neon-soaked setting in our fair Floridian swamps, it's still more sinister, sexy, and unashamedly trashy than any crime thriller this side of Purple Noon. 9 p.m. Friday, May 2, at O Cinema South Beach, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-471-3269; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $10 to $12.50.
Aggro Dr1ft at O Cinema South BeachHarmony Korine's latest film, shot in his adopted hometown of Miami, will finally debut in the city at O Cinema on May 10, where it will run for one week only. Starring Spanish actor Jordi Mollà and rapper Travis Scott as a pair of assassins and shot entirely in infrared and featuring bizarre AI-generated special effects, the film is perhaps Korine's most experimental yet — and this is the guy who made Gummo and Spring Breakers, mind. The whole thing resembles a wild video game, a glitched-out, acid-soaked Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and it seems that's intentional. Korine has dubbed the film's style "gamecore." Opens Friday, May 10, at O Cinema South Beach, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-471-3269; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $10 to $12.50.
Jackie Brown at Nite Owl Drive-in (May 10)
Quentin Tarantino may have just gone back to the drawing board, scrapping the gestating, much-speculated-over The Movie Critic, so while the wait for his reportedly final film may have just gotten longer, that doesn't mean his existing oeuvre should be ignored. That's one reason to get down to Nite Owl Drive-In this month, which, in addition to several showings of both Kill Bill movies, is playing his underappreciated 1997 film Jackie Brown.
Our Take: It may be the slowest and least action-oriented of Tarantino's films, but this '90s update of the '70s Blaxploitation genre is also his classiest. The film stars an utterly magnetic Pam Grier, an icon of the original genre, as the titular Jackie Brown, a wily flight attendant with a hard past playing cops and crooks off each other as she tries to make off with half a million dollars in dirty money and avoid prison.
Tarantino fills the film with his particular stylistic signatures — long, detailed conversations, a terrific pop soundtrack, a little too much focus on Bridget Fonda's feet — and a deep cast full of Hollywood heavy hitters: Samuel L. Jackson as gun runner Ordell Robbie, Robert DeNiro as his henchman Louis Gara, Michael Keaton as ATF agent Ray Nicolette, and Robert Forster as Jackie's soulful, sympathetic bail bondsman and love interest, Max Cherry. But it's Grier's movie through and through. She shines like she came from another plane altogether, and in a certain way, she did. Blaxploitation roles in Coffy and Foxy Brown made her an icon but not a star, and she spent much of her career in B-movies and on TV (including Miami Vice). It wasn't until the late '90s that Tarantino finally gave her the role she was born to play in Jackie Brown. 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, and 10:30 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Nite Owl Drive-In, 1400 NE First Ave., Miami; 833-648-3695; niteowldrivein.com. Tickets cost $19.95 to $49.95 per vehicle.
Third Horizon Film FestivalAfter taking off a year, the Third Horizon Film Festival is back with a bundle of Caribbean-made films spanning fact and fiction. There's plenty of diversity on the lineup, from continent-spanning experimental films (barrunto), a meta-narrative from the Dominican Republic about teenage pregnancy (Ramona), a documentary about queer Cubans stranded in a nation on the verge of war (Calls from Moscow), and much more. You can also get a taste of upcoming filmmakers from Miami at the Thursday opening night show hosted by the Pérez Art Museum Miami. Thursday, May 9, through Sunday, May 12, at Miami Dade College Koubek Memorial Center, 2705 SW Third St., Miami; and Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; thirdhorizonfilmfestival.com. Tickets cost $50 to $500.
I Saw The TV Glow (May 17)We're entering a golden age of transgender-focused filmmaking. In recent months, Vera Drew turned an iconic comic-book villain into a wild, satirical essay film about her own coming-out process in The People's Joker, while Theda Hammel ushered in a new phase of queer comedy with the pandemic-era farce Stress Positions. Now comes perhaps the most anticipated film of the bunch, from We're All Going to the World's Fair director Jane Schoenbrun. Released by A24 and set in '90s suburbia, I Saw The TV Glow tells the story of two bored, alienated teenagers, Owen and Maddy, who begin to bond over a mysterious, seductive late-night TV show called The Pink Opaque. As they come to find out, the show is doing something to them that they can't explain.
While certain audience members may not grasp the film's subtext, critics such as Juan Barquin, writing in Reverse Shot, have said the film is "drenched in the understanding of the trans experience." Opens Friday, May 17; check local listings.
Back to Black (May 17)The life of Amy Winehouse has been depicted onscreen before. Asif Kapadia's documentary Amy (currently streaming on Max, Kanopy, and other platforms) skillfully profiled the tragic star and earned an Oscar in the process. Back to Black, on the other hand, is a straight biopic, delving into the life and times of Winehouse, the Grammy-winning singer who struggled with substance abuse, harassment by paparazzi, and the pressures of fame before ultimately dying of alcohol poisoning at age 27. Fifty Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson directs, with newcomer Marisa Abela playing the singer. The film was released last month in the UK, and so far, reviews have not been kind. It holds a 38 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and Indiewire declared it a "crude highlight reel of her tragically short career." Opens Friday, May 17; check local listings.
Evil Does Not Exist at Coral Gables Art Cinema (May 17)High in the Japanese Alps, an idyllic village where animals frolic and the water runs crystal clear is in crisis. A group of feckless PR people from a firm in Tokyo have arrived and announced, apparently without much input from the village people, that their development company plans to build a "glamping" site in the surrounding woods, supposedly to bring economic development — really, it's just a scam to grab pandemic subsidies. The villagers, led by woodsman and single father Takumi (Hitoshi Omika), revolt against the plan, fearful that the site's septic system will poison their water. As the reluctant city folk try to save face and the villagers become more irate and resistant, a violent conclusion begins to seem inevitable.
Our Take: No filmmaker currently working is as skillful at depicting complicated, compelling relationships as Ryusuke Hamaguchi. Following up on two astounding films from 2021 — the anthology Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy and the Oscar-nominated Haruki Murakami adaptation Drive My Car — Evil Does Not Exist, winner of the Gard Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival, is a more sinister, slippery film. Languid shots of the wintery wilderness and tree canopy (reminiscent of Rashomon, another movie of dueling perspectives) are underpinned by Keiko Ishibashi's tense, Jonny Greenwood-esque string score. Scenes between the villagers and the PR people are as tense and uncomfortable, unlike anything Hamaguchi's done yet, as they are gripping. Dread and isolation only grow as the villagers dig in to protect their pristine home, and the harried corporate reps struggle to justify a cause they don't believe in and come to grips with their own directionless lives. The ending is shocking, not simply because the violence boiling underneath for the entire film finally erupts, but because it leaves so much unresolved. Evil Does Not Exist isn't the easiest film to digest, but for residents of Miami, who are also subject to the whims of real estate speculation, there will be much to think about. Opens Friday, May 17, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $11 to $12.75.
AV ClubKatharine Labuda once again plunges into Miami-Dade Public Library's film archives to bring us more excavated 16mm films. We're picking out two screenings for this round: On May 17 at the Club in North Miami, you'll see a series of films all about automation, from an educational film about metal coinage to cubist painter Fernand Léger's early experimental short Ballet Mécanique, anchored by a Buster Keaton silent short. On May 18 at the Main Library, local filmmaker Diana Larrera curates a series of films, including her own short Querido Pequeño Haiti, which screened at this year's Miami Film Festival. Check out Labuda's Instagram @strangepursuits for more info on these and other screenings. 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the Club, 14247 NW Seventh Ave., North Miami; 786-409-3920; instagram.com/theclubnorthmiami; and 3 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Main Library, 101 West Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-2665; mdpls.org. Admission is free.
Studio Ghibli Fest 2024: Nausicaä of the Valley of the WindPremiere animation distributor GKids is running special theatrical screenings of legendary director Hayao Miyazaki's films all year as part of its Studio Ghibli Fest 2024. On May 19 and 21, it will show Miyazaki's early feature Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind to celebrate the film's 40th anniversary. Animation fans can also take in Coral Gables Art Cinema's Ani-May series this month.
Our Take: Just before he founded Studio Ghibli with Isao Takahata and Toshio Suzuki, Miyazaki adapted his own manga about a warrior princess in a post-apocalyptic earth. One thousand years after civilization perished in a global war, young pilot Nausicaä lives in the idyllic Valley of the Wind, an oasis untouched by neither the desert wastes that cover the planet nor the Sea of Decay, a fungal forest full of poisonous spores and massive insectoid wildlife. She and her clan manage to survive and live peacefully until the day when fate brings to their door a threat more dangerous than any spores: their fellow humans, invaders keen to burn the fungal swamps rather than harmonize with them. A Dune-like science-fantasy setting and visionary art direction, with designs that include biomorphic flying machines and those fearsome bugs, set this film apart from the rest of Miyazaki's fantastical oeuvre. But in his second feature film, he still manages to set up the themes he would pursue off and on for the rest of his storied career: strong-willed female characters, flight, and humanity's need to coexist with nature, however frightening it may seem. But more resonant than any of those ideas, especially in an era where the savage brutality of certain heavily armed nations against their defenseless so-called enemies is so readily apparent, is Miyazaki's detestation of war and those who wage it. Dub version Sunday, May 19, and sub verion Tuesday, May 21; check local listings at gkids.com.
Furiosa: A Mad Max SagaNot many people saw George Miller's last film, the bewitching modern fantasy Three Thousand Years of Longing, which starred Idris Elba as a frightening djinn in a bottle and Tilda Swinton as the mousey professor who releases him. But it's highly possible you saw the one he made before, Mad Max: Fury Road.
Finally returning to the legendary post-apocalyptic setting after decades of development hell and a lengthy shoot in the Namibian desert, Fury Road was immediately declared a masterpiece upon release, hailed for its astounding action and inventive worldbuilding, breaking the mold of a superhero-saturated blockbuster market. Although Tom Hardy earned praise as Max (replacing Mel Gibson), it was Charlize Theron's Furiosa, a badass amputee truck driver absconding from the clutches of warlord Immortan Joe with his harem of enslaved wives, that really stole the show. And now, another nine years after that last Mad Max adventure, Furiosa, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, takes center stage in the franchise's latest film. Sure, it may be another origin story franchise prequel, but it's sure to be a thrill in the hands of Miller, back to direct at 79 years of age. Opens Friday, May 24; check local listings.