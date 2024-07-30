 Miami Museum of Ice Cream Reveals Opening Date and Ticket Prices | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Museum of Ice Cream Returns to Miami in September

Ready for some sweet news? The Museum of Ice Cream will return to Miami permanently this September.
July 30, 2024
The Museum of Ice Cream Miami is set to open at Miami Worldcenter on September 6.
The Museum of Ice Cream Miami is set to open at Miami Worldcenter on September 6. Museum of Ice Cream photo
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Last Monday's record as the hottest day on Earth since the 1940s was disheartening news for Miamians battling heat advisories since early May. While we've given up on the sun sparing South Florida (at this point, even your curandera has tried), New Times has some cold, sweet, creamy news that'll bring you some relief.

The Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) is returning to the Magic City, and this time it's for good.

The sweets-based experience will open on September 6 at Miami Worldcenter and promises to be MOIC's tastiest iteration yet. A two-story, 14,000-square-foot space will expand on the museum's earlier Miami ventures — a six-month Miami Beach pop-up in 2017 that saw thousands of visitors and a 2022 weekend-long pool party hosted at the Beach's Hotel Greystone — and feature new exhibitions and treats inspired by the 305.

"As we considered permanent expansion into new markets, we reflected on the success of our 2017 pop-up and recognized that the opportune moment had arrived to establish an ever-lasting presence in the Magic City," shared MOIC's cofounder and co-CEO Manish Vora. "Miami offers the ideal mix of art, design, food, and hospitality — all elements that are integral to our experience and what our guests have come to know and love."

Visitors can expect at least two fresh finds among the ten installations slated for MOIC Miami. The Sixties-inspired "Cream Liner," a favorite of cofounder and co-CEO Maryellis Bunn, will transport you to a groovy world ruled by the citrusy notes and tones of the Dreamsicle. "The Hall of Freezers" hides several sweet surprises behind its maze-like, psychedelic doors.
click to enlarge The Cream Liner at the Museum of Ice Cream
"Cream Liner," exclusive to MOIC Miami, is one of ten installations slated for the museum's return.
Museum of Ice Cream photo
Still curious about the hype surrounding the museum's most iconic exhibitions in locations like New York, Austin, Chicago, and Singapore? Mainstays like "Museum of Modern Ice Cream," an interactive history of the dessert, and the Versace Mansion-inspired "Sprinkle Pool" will make all your photo-op dreams come true.

But the innovation doesn't stop there — AI enhancement is expected to play a role in the creative design of MOIC Miami.

"Our in-house design team has incorporated AI throughout our concept and design phases to push the limits on what is possible for design and experience," shared Bunn in an interview with New Times last summer. "We are fundamentally an 'in real-life company,' and we believe experiences that drive true joy and connection will continue to be even more important in a world where AI and other technology lead to less and less human connection."

The roster of ice cream flavors and brands to make an appearance at MOIC Miami remains a mystery, as Bunn holds that "our lips are sealed — for now." The museum has been known to serve some unexpectedly good treats like key lime pie ice cream and old-school cartons of melted ice cream, so the possibilities for the five-station, 90-minute tour are endless.

In Bunn's words, "This time around, expect the unexpected."

Tickets for the Museum of Ice Cream Miami are available for purchase starting today via museumoficecream.com. Prices vary based on demand and availability, so if you're looking to chill at this fan favorite, you'll want to book yours soon.

Museum of Ice Cream Miami. 851 NE First Ave., Miami; museumoficecream.com. Opens Friday, September 6.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Isabel Rivera is a Miami New Times intern for the arts, culture, and music beats. A 305 native, she is pursuing her bachelor's in digital journalism and minoring in art and English at Florida International University. Rivera's work is featured in local publications such as the Miami Herald, New Times, Miami Times, and Artburst Miami. When not penning her next story, she can be found working as a managing editor for FIU's Caplin News, catching up on her endless TBR list, or seeking out all things Magic City.
Contact: Isabel Rivera
Eyes on Miami: Brody Jenner, Marc Megna, and Others

Photos

Eyes on Miami: Brody Jenner, Marc Megna, and Others

By World Red Eye
The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Events

The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

By Ashley-Anna Aboreden, Jose D. Duran, Sophia Medina and Isabel Rivera
SLS Brickell Gets New Name and Vibe

Travel

SLS Brickell Gets New Name and Vibe

By Jesse Scott
Professional Bull Riders League Brings a Rush of Adrenaline to South Florida

Sports

Professional Bull Riders League Brings a Rush of Adrenaline to South Florida

By Luis Gomez
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation