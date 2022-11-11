The Museum of Ice Cream is Back at Hotel Greystone — But Only for a Limited Time

After a nearly three-year hiatus, one of Miami Beach's most popular pool parties will be making a brief return later this month.
Next week — for one weekend only — the Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) will once again pop up at Hotel Greystone for a unique co-branded experience that's equal parts pool party, ice cream fantasy, and selfie factory.
So, what exactly is a museum of ice cream?
According to MOIC business director Telamon Ardavanis, the MOIC was created to solve the overarching problem of "human disconnection," with the premise that ice cream can bring people together in physical spaces and create joy.
The MOIC made its debut in New York City in 2016 as a ticketed attraction, with 15 rooms designed to offer guests a candy-themed wonderland full of interactive spaces and — of course — plenty of ice cream.
Each location acts as an "experium" — a portmanteau of experience and museum — in a pink-hued space complete with a giant, sprinkle-filled pool and a pink, palm tree-lined sand bar — just to name a few of the selfie-friendly features.
In other words: a foodie Instagrammer's dream.
To date, the MOIC's official Instagram account has nearly 500,000 followers, and if you search #museumoficecream you'll find nearly 224,000 posts. Some of them include celebrities like Katy Perry, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kim Kardashian, who've all snapped selfies at the MOIC.
Today, the MOIC has locations around the world from Austin and Chicago to Singapore and Shanghai, says Ardavanis, but to understand what the draw is you simply have to "experience it for yourself."
The experiential museum's fourth pop-up in Miami continues to be among the most popular. When it first launched in 2017, there was such a demand that the MOIC extended the dates several times with a pop-up that lasted six months.
"What I really love this time around my entire philosophy of being whimsical and fun with the food and beverage, combined with our spirit brand partners, is the perfect pairing," adds Pinisetti.
That means a pink sand bar where guests will find a Blue Bell ice cream cart serving up assorted ice cream flavors, and specialty curated libations from brands like Tito’s vodka (a vodka "float" anyone?) and Frangelico liqueur, as well as the South Florida debut of MurMur rum, a pink sipping rum.
Tickets are on sale now with two parties offered each day. Guests can attend the "Afternoon Escape" taking place from 2 to 6:30 p.m. for $55 per person, or the "Sunset Soiree" from 6:30 to 10 p.m., available for $85 per person.
When asked if the MOIC would consider a permanent Magic City location, Ardavanis was hopeful.
"We trying to expand our venue footprint, and Miami is at the top of our list," sums up Ardavanis.
The Museum of Ice Cream Pop-up at Hotel Greystone. Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20 at 1920 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $55 to $85 via linktr.ee/miamipoolparty.