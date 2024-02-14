Miami International Boat Show Docks With Supersized Yachts and Pickleball

Queue Andy Samberg and T-Pain: We're about to be on a boat yet again.
The 2024 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show is docking in the 305 from Wednesday, February 14, through Sunday, February 18, at six locations throughout town. As it's shaping up, this will be the biggest year yet.
"The boats are bigger and more sophisticated, and it's all appealing to our audience that's coming to the show," says Andrew Doole, president of U.S. boat shows for Informa Markets, the event's producer. "We have a lot of people moving from California, the Northeast, and elsewhere, relocating their businesses and homes to South Florida. Boating is a part of the Miami lifestyle, and there is no better place to explore an incredible selection of it all."
According to Doole, the Miami Beach Convention Center is the primary hub of the show, showcasing the latest boat models up to 49 feet in length, electronics, engines, and other accessories.
The other five primary locations include Pride Park (1809 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach) for seminars, entertainment, and cuisine; Herald Plaza (Biscayne Bay and NE 14th St., Miami) for motor yachts up to 125 feet; Venetian Marina (1635 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami) for test driving sea trial vessels; Museum Park Marina (801 Biscayne Blvd., Miami) for sailboats and catamarans; and Yacht Haven Grande Miami (838 MacArthur Cswy., Miami) for an enclave of superyachts.
To access the various components of the show, there is a network of shuttle and golf cart routes as well as select water taxi routes. (Water taxi passes run $10 for the day.) On a plan of attacking as much as possible, Doole says, "I would start in the city of Miami itself and then take the water taxi over to the convention center, so you avoid all of that traffic across the Venetian Causeway."
in conjunction with the Miami Open. A couple of buzzworthy vessels and brands are sticking out as well. Among them, the Akyacht-built Victorious, a 279-foot beauty with a 007-like gentlemen's lounge and a health and wellness center, is heading to Miami, marking the first time it will be docked in the United States. This also marks the first time Turkey-based Akyacky has taken part in the show.
"For our exhibitors, it's a chance to sell their products, and for attendees, it's a chance to truly engage with the manufacturers," says Doole. "You're not just visiting a boat dealer; you're getting a chance to chat with who designed, built, and brought it to life. You'll get all of your questions answered."
According to Doole, last year's boat show attracted approximately 100,000 attendees and more than 1,000 brands.
"At this point, I just wish the convention center was twice as big," he says with a laugh. "From here, we're looking at several growth opportunities and how to expand the show. But for now, we're looking forward to another great year."
2024 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 14, and Thursday, February 15; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, February 16, and Saturday, February 17; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, February 1; at various locations; miamiboatshow.com. Tickets cost $16.50 to $550 via eventspass.com.