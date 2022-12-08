The 11 Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, December 9Kicking off on Friday, the North Beach Music Festival returns to the Miami Beach Bandshell for its second year for three days of jam bands. This year's headliners are Moe., Lotus, and Lettuce, with acts like Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, Dopapod, Antibalas, Trouble No More, Keller Williams, Doom Flamingo, and Brandon "Taz" Niederauer further down the bill. Although the term "jam band" is sometimes used as a genre moniker, it includes a range of styles from jazz to classic rock and funk, so expect a little bit of everything throughout the weekend. 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday, at the Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; northbeachmusicfestival.com. Tickets cost $65 to $500 via dice.fm. Sophia Medina
The South Florida tradition lives on as the family-friendly musical Mouse King returns to share the story of The Nutcracker from a whole new perspective. The theater production reimagines the holiday classic with mice who eventually discover that the "key to Christmas" is love and performer by master puppeteers. The play was conceived by Sesame Street and Jim Henson Company veteran Noel MacNeal and award-winning singer-songwriter Jim Camacho. 7 p.m. Friday and Sunday and 1 p.m. Saturday and Monday, at the Mandelstam Theater, 8530 SW 57th Ave., South Miami; mousekingtickets.com. Tickets cost $35 to $60. Sophia Medina
Step into the Jazz Age when the historic Deering Estate hosts the fifth-annual Mistletoe & Martinis on Friday. The festive party also serves to commemorate the centennial celebration of the estate's Stone House. Don't be afraid to arrive decked out in your best Roaring Twenties attire as you sample bites from NaiYaRa, Seawell Fish N' Oyster, Joe's Stone Crab, Pubbelly Sushi, Chef Adrianne's, and more. And the aforementioned martinis will be crafted with Voli 305 vodka and Whitley Neill gin. Adding to the holiday atmosphere, the FIU School of Music will provide the entertainment, featuring classical pieces and holiday jazz standards. 7:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, at the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami; 305-235-1668; deeringestate.org. Tickets cost $175 to $1,800. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Italian rock group Måneskin stops at Hard Rock Live on Friday as part of the quartet's Loud Kids Tour. The band started out busking on the streets of Rome as teenagers, gaining prominence after appearing on the Italian edition of the X Factor in 2017. Måneskin's star rose further after the band won the Eurovision song contest 2021, catapulting it to international fame. The band is a mix of pop, glam rock, and alternative, with influences like Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie, and the Rolling Stones apparent in its live performance and studio work. 8 p.m. Friday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $35 to $69.50 via ticketmaster.com. Jose D. Duran
Saturday, December 10Get on your horses and ride out to La Ciudad Que Progresa on Saturday for Unbranded Brewing Co.'s second-annual Maverick Town craft beer fair in Hialeah. The brewery is serving unique craft beers from all over the U.S. that are sure to rope in enthusiasts with their delicious and refreshing tastes. Hialeah cowboys can pair their experience with savory foods delivered by local vendors. Plus, there'll be fun activities for all to enjoy, including carnival games, live music, and live wrestling. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, at Unbranded Brewing Co., 1395 E. 11th Ave., Hialeah; 786-332-3097; unbrandedbrewing.com. Admission is free. Sophia Medina
These days, reggaeton and Latin trap are at their peak in popularity. Even American audiences can seem to get enough of it. Coming to capitalize on the genre's popularity is Vibra Urbana, which returns to the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Grounds on Saturday and Sunday. This year's headliners are Maluma, Don Omar, J Balvin, and Nick Jam. However, there's also plenty of talent further down the bill, including Jhayco, Sech, Feid, Mora, and Lunay. 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami; vibraurbanafest.com. Tickets cost $129 to $999 via seetickets.us. Jose D. Duran
South Florida might not have snow days or Christmas tree farms, but we do have holiday boat parades. The Winterfest Boat Parade takes place on Saturday, bringing holiday cheer and twinkling lights to Fort Lauderdale's New River. The 12-mile parade route attracts millions of viewers as hundreds of boats decked out in lights make their way to the Intracoastal Waterway. While you can watch the parade from anywhere along the parade route, there is an official viewing area at Las Olas Intracoastal Promenade Park Gates, which opens at 4 p.m. while the parade kicks off at 6:30. 4 p.m. Saturday, at Las Olas Intracoastal Promenade Park, 300 Las Olas Cir., Fort Lauderdale; winterfestparade.com. Tickets cost $20 to $25. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Who says you only have to be passionate about one thing? The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz will host the fifth edition of MAS Miami on Saturday. MAS stands for music, arts, and sports and takes place at Wynwood Marketplace, featuring live music, art, professional athletes, a domino tournament, and a World Cup watch party. G Love and Patrick and the Swayzees will perform live, while Zoo Miami's Ron Magill will unretire his "Sex and the Animals" presentation for the event. It all adds up to nine hours of Miami-style fun. 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; maslebatard.com. Tickets cost $40 to $610 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
While the holiday season is usually about spending time with family, Dance Now! Miami recommends you leave the kids at home on Saturday when it presents Clara. The production puts a contemporary twist to the classic story of The Nutcracker, focusing on a young woman who explores the exotic and the unknown to uncover her identity and find love. The show features music from Berlin-based composer Davidson Jaconello, who drew inspiration from the original Tchaikovsky score. 8 p.m. Saturday, at Miami Theater Center, 9806 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores; dancenowmiami.org. Tickets cost $20 to $40. Sophia Medina