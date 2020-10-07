The 12 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, October 8

What will it take to bring the show-stopping Broadway performances audiences love back to Miami? As they prepare for the upcoming season, the crew at the Adrienne Arsht Center want to let you in on the complicated process of making that happen, so they're putting together a virtual town hall, "Road to Reopening Broadway." Arsht president and CEO Johann Zietsman, Broadway Across America president Susie Krajsa, Broadway producer Sue Frost, and the Booking Group president and CEO Meredith Blair will discuss the intricacies involved in the touring Broadway industry and take you behind the scenes of the Arsht's plans. 6 p.m. Thursday; arshtcenter.org. Admission is free with RSVP. Suzannah Friscia

The Miami Film Festival kicks off the seventh edition of its fall film festival, Gems, on Thursday with the East Coast premiere of the documentary The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart at the Dezerland Park Drive-In Theater. A virtual introduction from the film's director, Academy Award-nominee Frank Marshall, will precede the screening. Over the following three days, the festival will take place virtually with a lineup that includes 537 Votes, Shiva Baby, and Sound of Metal. On Friday, some industry members in the festival and Variety's "10 Latinx to Watch" list will participate in a panel discussion. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, at the Dezerland Park Drive-In, 14401 NE 19th Ave., North Miami; 786-590-5000; miamifilmfestival.com. Tickets cost $9.99 to $80. Olivia McAuley

Friday, October 9

A few years ago, the scare-loving team behind A Nightmare at the Curtiss Mansion managed to terrify the Miami Heat players when it brought its Haunt to American Airlines Arena. Now, you can experience the attraction that freaked out some of the NBA's finest. Journey to the creepy historic mansion in the heart of Miami Springs and face a night full of demons, clowns, witches, and more. Timed tickets and social-distancing measures will be the order of the day to keep each party safely separated and immersed in the experience. 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, at Curtiss Mansion, 500 Deer Run, Miami Springs; nwohaunt.com. Tickets cost $15 to $25 via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

Experimental film, performance, and installation artist Clifton Childree took up painting in order to create backdrops for his films and mixed-media work. After more than a decade living and working in Miami, he has developed his own style, with influences that range from highway billboards to the plants and colors in his Florida garden to his interest in dance-movement notation. "Storm Inn," a solo exhibition of his paintings, is on display at Emerson Dorsch Gallery, thanks to funding from Oolite Arts' Ellies awards, which honored Childree in 2019. Through November 7. Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, at Emerson Dorsch, 5900 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-1278; emersondorsch.com. Admission is by appointment only. Suzannah Friscia

Saturday, October 10

Originally scheduled to take place in Miami Beach this year, Conexion Queer Tango will return on Saturday with a full day of cyber tango featuring performances and classes by international artists. Of course, what sets Conexion apart is that it throws tango's gender norms out the window. This queer tango sees the heteronormative roles of male leaders and female followers as too restrictive and creates a safe environment for LGBTQ+ dancers to express themselves in whichever ways they see fit. Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday; miamiqueertangofestival.com. Tickets cost $10 to $30. Jose D. Duran

Outdoor advertiser Ballyhoo Media is here to remind Miamians that there's no life like the salt life, and no better way to catch your favorite flick than from the comfort of your boat. Inspired by the drive-in theater's sudden popularity, the company has launched the Magic City's first-ever float-in. On Saturday, catch the nautical-themed, family-friendly flick Moana on the open water as it's projected onto 60-foot floating screens. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, west of Haulover, 3000 NE 151st St., Miami; 305-424 8422; boat-inmovies.com. Tickets cost $50 per boat via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

The New World Symphony has yet to return to its South Beach concert hall, but that hasn't stopped the ensemble from rolling out an innovative virtual fall season. Thanks to a partnership between the NWS and the Idagio Global Concert Hall, a new digital streaming service, classical music fans will be able to catch the season's start from the comfort of their own homes. On Saturday, the NWS Percussion Consort will perform the music of composers Iannis Xenakis, Béla Bartók, and others live from the New World Center. 7:30 p.m. Saturday; nws.edu. Tickets cost $10 via idagio.com. Olivia McAuley

Sunday, October 11

Brunch at the Palace is not just a must for its crab cakes and bottomless mimosas. It's also the iconic venue for one of South Beach's most sought-after drag shows. The colorful performances are known to spill out onto the sidewalk, grabbing the attention of passersby — and keeping it. Reservations for the twice-daily (11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) seatings are a must if you want to take in the LGTBQ+ spectacle, which has been going strong for 32 years. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Palace, 1052 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-531-7234; palacesouthbeach.com. Olivia McAuley

We all could use a non-existential, non-panic-induced laugh right now. Mr. Wright's Gold Digger Saloon's Boho Miami Comedy Night may offer the perfect relief. The Wynwood bar hosts its live stand-up comedy night on Sunday, courtesy of MiamiComedy.com. Pay $10 to reserve a seat or walk in for free (space permitting). Grab a cocktail at the bar (no, really, you have to: There's a two-drink minimum), sit back, and forget your worries while you enjoy sets from stellar local stand-up comics. 9 p.m. Sunday, at Mr. Wright's Gold Digger Saloon, 111 NE 20th St., Miami; 786-493-7537; facebook.com/mr.wrightsgolddiggersaloon. Tickets for priority seating cost $10 to $15 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Monday, October 12

If you're over the age of 25, you probably have no idea who Gabbie Hanna is. Here's the CliffNotes version: The 29-year-old internet personality got her start on Vine (R.I.P.!) and eventually expanded her social-media empire to YouTube (6 million subscribers), Instagram (3.2 million followers), and TikTok (7.2 million followers). Oh, and she's also an author. On Monday, Books & Books hosts An Evening with Gabbie Hanna, which is likely to draw heavily from Dandelion, Hanna's recently released collection of illustrated poetry and honest personal essays about her childhood and relationships. 7 p.m. Monday; booksandbooks.com. Tickets cost $22.99 via eventbrite.com and include a copy of Hanna's book. Jose D. Duran

Tuesday, October 13

Global Champagne Day falls on October 18, but Miami is taking that idea to a new level and celebrating the bubbly beverage for an entire week. Miami Champagne Week kicks off on Tuesday with a webinar on natural Champagne that explores how growers and producers in France's Champagne region are working to reduce their environmental impacts and adopt sustainable practices. Naturally, tasting some Champagne is part of the experience. After signing up for the virtual seminar, be sure to purchase an accompanying Champagne pack at a discounted price, and get it delivered before the event. 6 p.m. Tuesday; miamichampagneweek.com. Tickets cost $15 to $20; Champagne pack costs $110 to $480 via 305wines.com. Suzannah Friscia

Wednesday, October 14

Musician and event promoter Eric Garcia, AKA Uncle Scotchy, hosts Bar Nancy's new Wednesday-night event. Each week at Uncle Scotchy's Storytelling Extravaganza, budding writers, dramatists, and fabulists alike are invited to sign up, open-mike style, to tell their tales. They'll be followed by a special guest storyteller who'll headline with a longform story. The first performer goes on at 8:30 p.m. Reservations are strongly encouraged, as capacity is limited. 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; nancy305.com. Olivia McAuley