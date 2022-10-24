Support Us

The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

October 24, 2022

Greta Van Fleet at Hard Rock Live: See Tuesday
Photo by Alysse Gafkjen

Monday, October 24

Yoga just got a whole lot brighter. Inhale Miami hosts Blacklight Yoga and Body Art on Monday, inviting you to stretch and unwind with neon paint, stickers, and glowsticks. The class tests the act of balance, challenging you to focus on feeling and not on how your posture looks. Inhale uses this concept to focus not on what can be seen but on what shines. Take part in this session and you may well find yourself glowing. 7 p.m. Monday, at Inhale Miami, 6310 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-600-3714; inhalemiami.com. Tickets cost $25. Sophia Medina

Tuesday, October 25

Rock band Greta Van Fleet brings its Dreams in Gold Tour to Hard Rock Live on Tuesday in support of its 2021 album, The Battle at Garden's Gate. The South Florida stop comes toward the end of a tour that kicked off in March in the band's home state of Michigan, where GVF formed in 2012 and rose to popularity thanks to a blend of modern and '70s classic rock. R&B/soul group Durand Jones & the Indications and Canadian rock duo Crown Lands will open. 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $55 to $135 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Wednesday, October 26

Shots kicks off a week of Halloween celebrations on Wednesday, transforming into a spooky space dubbed Shots Slaughterhouse for six nights of haunting. Partygoers are urged to dress in their scariest attire to enjoy drink specials and sets by local DJs. Be sure to arrive early for the open bar, which runs from 8 to 10 p.m. 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. Wednesday, at Shots, 311 NW 23rd St., Miami; 855-217-4687; shotsbar.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
click to enlarge
Miami City Cemetery Walking Tour: See Friday
Photo by Yoela/iStock.com

Thursday, October 27

Kick off the Halloween celebrations early at Brickell hot spot Sexy Fish on Thursday night as the luxe Asian eatery hosts Sexy Scary with DJ Amémé on the decks. You'll experience sinfully delicious dining, innovative cocktails, and Scary Fish-inspired costumes. Sexy ghouls can grab a seat a the bar or enjoy table service starting at 10 p.m. Afro-house champion Amémé will spin tunes to get you in the spooky mood. 10 p.m. Thursday, at Sexy Fish, 1001 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-889-7888; sexyfishmiami.com. Tickets cost $150 via get-in.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

British YouTuber and comedian Daniel Howell stops in South Florida as part of his We're All Doomed! World Tour. Howell puts a comedic spin on apocalyptic scenarios, which are ultimately out to destroy humans. With enough sarcasm and satire, he aims to provide some relief and hope — or at least to make you laugh like it's the end of the world. The 31-year-old welcomes all doomers to do some soul-searching, oversharing, and more during what may be humanity's final days. 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; parkerplayhouse.com. Tickets cost $39.50 to $59.50 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
click to enlarge
Hocus Pocus at Factory Town: See Friday
Photo by Adinayev

Friday, October 28

On Friday, talk a walk through one of the historic Miami City Cemetery, where the remains of some of the city's most prominent trailblazers are interred. But this won't just be a spooky stroll. Hosted by HistoryMiami Museum, the walk will be led by Ingrid E. Argueta, the museum's coordinator of education programs and community engagement, and resident historian Paul S. George. You'll hear about notable residents like civil rights leader Reverend Theodore Gibson, city founder Julia Tuttle, and musician Bernard Mackey. 6:30  to 8:30 p.m. Friday, at Miami City Cemetery, 1800 NE Second Ave., Miami; historymiami.org. Tickets cost $35. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Corpses will rise from the dead on Friday A.D. Barnes Park on Friday. Miami EcoAdventures hosts Zombie Outbreak at the suburban park, where you can experience the spookiest walk of your life as you join detectives and disease-control experts along the way. The haunted experience features horrifying props, power tools, uneven flooring, and more. The whole family is invited to join, but the experience may well be a little too on-point for your youngest kids. 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, at A.D. Barnes Park, 3401 SW 72nd Ave., Miami; 305-666-5883; miamidadeparks.com. Tickets cost $12. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Starting on Friday, Link Miami Rebels hosts Miami's biggest Halloween party, Hocus Pocus, to bring tricks and treats to all who dare to attend. The three-day event at Factory Town invites all witches, ghouls, and vampires to celebrate until sunrise with the sounds of house and techno. The lineup features a who's who of dance music, including Claptone, Fisher, Gorgon City, Jamie Jones, Loco Dice, and the Martinez Brothers. Beware: These music acts may cast a spell that'll never let you leave. 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday through Sunday, at Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $26.45 to $336.14 via dice.fm. Sophia Medina
click to enlarge
Stevie Nicks at iThink Financial Amphitheatre: See Friday
Photo courtesy of Full Coverage Communications
South Florida's favorite alternative flea market returns on Friday and Saturday, but it's going gore. The Black Market Horror Fest will transform Revolution Live into a haunted extravaganza. The event serves up burlesque, drag, live bands, DJs, and vendors across two days. Local bands including Jacuzzi Boys, Devalued, Foxgloves, and Real People will jam out on stage, along with performers like Sin Silva, Dasha Sweetwaters, and Opal Am Rah. 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave.; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $20 to $25 via shotgun.live. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Fleetwood Mac member and solo singer in her own right Stevie Nicks heads to West Palm Beach on Friday. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is best known for hits like 'Landslide" and "Edge of Seventeen." She's also an icon thanks to her witchy fashion style — which is all the more appropriate during this time of year. The show at iThink Financial Amphitheatre marks the end of her 2022 tour, which also sees Vanessa Carlton as the opener. 8 p.m. Friday at iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; 561-795-8883. Tickets cost $49.50 to $1,010 via livenation.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Saturday, October 29

Come one, come all to Zoo Miami's epic trick-or-treating event, Zoo Boo. Organizers invite all families and kids to dress up in their scariest costumes and grab sweet treats with the zoo's wildest animals. Attendees are in for fun activities, including making Halloween crafts, participating in a Halloween costume contest, and watching the animals receive their own goodies in honor of the spooky holiday. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami, 305-251-0400; zoomiami.org. Tickets cost $12.99 to $39.75. Sophia Medina
click to enlarge
Blacula at Coral Gables Art Cinema: See Saturday
Photo courtesy of Coral Gables Art Cinema
Get away from the Halloween festivities and enjoy Mexican delicacies at LoanDepot Park's Taco and Margarita Festival. The ballpark hosts a series of taco stands serving delicious hearty dishes paired with wild cocktails, including a jalapeño-infused margarita and an espresso margarita. Enjoy live entertainment, including live pro wrestling, music, and beer games. And warm up those tastebuds, as there will be a hot chili pepper and a taco-eating contest. 11 a.m. Saturday, at LoanDepot Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; 305-480-1300; mlb.com/marlins. Tickets cost $15 to $79. Sophia Medina

Dust off those roller skates and Roller Boo-gie on down to the Design District for a night of skating and fun. Dress to impress with your best costume and join other skaters of all levels to celebrate Halloween and All Skates Eve. Prepare for a night of fun and excitement, as you may find yourself mingling with all manner of fellow partiers, including angels, devils, ghosts, and fairies. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, at Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami; 305-722-7100; miamidesigndistrict.net. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina

Some of the best horror films were released as 1970s B-movies. Experience one of the era's most popular Blaxploitation horror films on Saturday when Coral Gables Art Cinema hosts a screening of Blacula. Released in 1972 to mixed reviews, the film follows an 18th-century African prince who's turned into a vampire by Dracula. The movie stars William Marshall as the titular character. 10 p.m. Saturday, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $8 to $11.75. Jose D. Duran
click to enlarge
Demi Lovato at Hard Rock Live: See Sunday
Photo by Brandon Bowen

Sunday, October 30

Whether you're a virgin of The Rocky Horror Picture Show or a diehard fan, it's the perfect not-so-scary Halloween event for weirdos. Audience participation is key at any screening, making it an enduring cult classic after premiering in 1975 to negative reviews. O Cinema will host a screening at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Sunday, with the Transylvanians that arrive early receiving a "Virgin Kit Prop Bag" (but feel free to bring your own as well). Local drag performer Yoko Oso serves as mistress of ceremonies. 7 p.m. Sunday, at Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $30.90 via dice.fm. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

After a four-year hiatus, pop singer and songwriter Demi Lovato is back on the road in support of her eighth studio album, Holy Fvck. She'll stop at Hard Hard Rock at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Sunday with special guest Dead Sara. Since the release of her debut album Don't Forget in 2008, the singer has sold more than 24 million records in the U.S. and received numerous accolades, including 14 Teen Choice Awards and five People's Choice Awards. You can expect Lovato to perform hits like "Sorry Not Sorry," "Heart Attack," and "Cool for the Summer." 7 p.m. Sunday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $66 to $135 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
