 Photos: Kodak Black at LIV, RHOM's Alexia Nepola in Miami | Miami New Times
Eyes on Miami: Kodak Black, Alexia Nepola, and Others

World Red Eye spotted celebrities at LIV, COQODAQ, and other Miami hotspots.
September 15, 2025
Image: Kodak Black plays a headline set at LIV.
Kodak Black plays a headline set at LIV. World Red Eye photo
Recently, World Red Eye spotted Kodak Black's headlining set at LIV, and Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Nepola partying at a U.S. Open watch party.

Here are more of the many celebrity sightings you might've missed around the city.

Kodak Black at LIV

Kodak Black took over LIV for a high-energy set, delivering hits and keeping the crowd hyped from start to finish. Fans packed the venue to sing along and dance as the rapper brought his signature intensity to the stage.

U.S. Open Men’s Final Watch Party

click to enlarge
Marysol Patton, Alexia Nepola, and Julia Lemigova
World Red Eye photo
The U.S. Open spirit lit up Miami for one night only as Dobel Tequila, the official tequila of the tournament, and COQODAQ, hosted a viewing party for the Men’s Final at COTE Korean Steakhouse Miami, presented by World Red Eye.

A Taste of Bal Harbour Shops

click to enlarge
Vale Genta, Lauren Melamed, and Sebastian Genta
World Red Eye photo
Hosted by Lauren Fine, this event welcomed twenty-three food and lifestyle influencers to Bal Harbour Shops' Center Courtyard for an indulgent tasting experience. Guests enjoyed a curated selection of signature dishes from the shops' acclaimed dining destinations, including Hillstone, Makoto, Carpaccio, and Avenue 31 Café.

Dress To Boutique Opens at Shops at Merrick Park

click to enlarge
Eva Gomes, Felipe Amorim, Thatiana Amorim, Rodrigo Andrade, and Pedro Amorim
World Red Eye photo
Brazilian resort and ready-to-wear brand Dress To made its U.S. debut with the opening of its first boutique at Shops at Merrick Park in Coral Gables, marking a major milestone in the brand’s North American expansion. Founded in Rio de Janeiro by Thatiana Amorim and Rodrigo Braga, Dress To has grown into one of Brazil’s most beloved labels. It's celebrated for its colorful aesthetic, handcrafted details, and deep ties to the carioca lifestyle.

Sunday Brunch at Oro Miami

click to enlarge
Virginia Alvarez
World Red Eye photo
Oro Miami welcomed guests for its Sunday Brunch, where friends gathered to make the most of the weekend with good food and great company in the heart of Brickell.

"Signs of the Times": Weerdo’s Fight for Identity Through Art at the Museum of Graffiti

click to enlarge
Allison Freidin, Weerdo, and Alan Ket
World Red Eye photo
The Miami-based artist’s debut exhibition, "Signs of the Times," transforms reclaimed government signage into colorful works that blend Mexican iconography with graffiti’s rebellious energy. "'Signs of the Times' is an exhibition that displays powerful messages that reflect the sentiments of the community, as opposed to the everyday signs we see, which only tell the truth they want you to hear," Weerdo says.

Celebrating One Year of Elia on the River

click to enlarge
Coralee Penabad, Andrew Hellinger, Triinu Sepp, Raymond Kasprzak, and Engin Akdemir
World Red Eye photo
Elia on the River celebrated its one-year anniversary on Thursday, September 4, along the Miami River. Guests enjoyed handcrafted cocktails, coastal-inspired bites, and live entertainment, all set against Elia’s waterfront backdrop.

Vincent Peters Villain Season Miami: Episode 1 at La Ferneteria

click to enlarge
Vincent Peters
World Red Eye photo
Vincent Peters launched the Villain Season Miami Residency with a rooftop takeover at La Ferneteria. Alongside TNT. and Alon Cain, the night delivered hypnotic Afro house sets that kept the crowd locked in from start to finish.
A message from Culture Editor Celia Almeida: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Miami's vibrant culture and arts scenes.
Support TodaySupport Today
