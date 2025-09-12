 Video Shows Iggy Azalea Blasting Miami Signature Bridge Project | Miami New Times
Iggy Azalea Is All of Us Reacting to Miami's Signature Bridge Project

"You know, I think this bridge is fucking stupid," the rapper-turned-crypto-entrepreneur told streamer N3on this week.
September 12, 2025
Image: Screenshot of a TikTok video showing livestreamer N3on in the back of a car being driven by rapper Iggy Azalea. Text overlayed over the image reads, "Iggy Azalea tells N3on how much she hates the Miami bridge they're building 🤣✌️"
Iggy Azalea has strong feelings about Miami's Signature Bridge Project. Screenshot via TikTok
Australian rapper-turned-crypto-entrepreneur Iggy Azalea has a long history with Miami — so much so that the city plays a key role in her artistic origin story. Just shy of 16, she came to South Florida on vacation in 2006 and never went back home. She worked under the table for years while pursuing music, a tale she immortalized in her debut single, "Work," released in 2013. "No money, no family/16 in the middle of Miami," she raps on the chorus.

Nearly twenty years later, Azalea is still a Miami resident — a fact she recently made clear in a livestream with N3on, a 20-year-old content creator who has built a following interacting with rappers on his streams. Earlier this week, Azalea joined N3on for a joyride in a Bentley and a day out on the yacht. As they rode along Biscayne, they admired Miami's beauty and eccentricities — Sky Coffee, a coffee shop built inside a retired jet, caught N3on's attention — but one landmark stopped Azalea in her tracks.

"You know, I think this bridge is fucking stupid," she told the streamer as they approached a concrete arch locals will recognize as part of Miami's Signature Bridge Project.

"What is the bridge for?" N3on asks in a TikTok clipped from the livestream.

"Fucking nothing!" Azalea responds before stepping on her soapbox to speak for all Miamians.

"They just built the bridge because they think Miami needs an iconic bridge," she explains."It looks like McDonald's signs! It looks like McDonald's arches."
@n3onsvillage Iggy Azalea tells n3on how much she hates the Miami bridge they’re building 🤣✌️ #n3on #neonclips #fyp #n3onclips #iggyazalea ♬ original sound - 💚 N3on Clips 💚
Once she's done insulting its aesthetics, Azalea moves on to spitting straight facts. The informed citizen cites the recent loss of $60 million in funding for the Overtown Park that was initially proposed to be built underneath the bridge. Last year, the Biden administration allocated the money to the city to help build the mile-long park, which would reunite Overtown after the construction of I-95 split the historically Black neighborhood in the 1960s. President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" halted the release of the funding.

"It's supposed to have this park underneath it, but they took away like $60 million of funding, so now they can't afford the park underneath," Azalea tells N3on. "So it's just a random bridge that doesn't go — the bridge isn't going to be over water, obviously, you can see. It's a bridge they're building to go over concrete, to go to nothing, so that we can have a landmark, even though Miami doesn't need that. Isn't the ocean and, like, South Beach, the landmark of Miami? I don't get it."

Whether Azalea gets it or not, the Signature Bridge is here to stay. The Florida Department of Transportation recently pushed back the project's completion date from late 2027 to late 2029. Sorry, Iggy.
