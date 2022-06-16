The Ten Best Things to Do in MiamI This Weekend

Friday, June 17On Friday, Dania Beach's 3 Sons Brewing Co. heads south for a Draught Party at Arcade Odyssey in Kendall. Guests can sip on 3 Sons' brews while playing classic arcade games like Contra, Blasteroids, Battle Shark, Donkey Kong, Pac-Man, and WaveRunner. The beer list hasn't been revealed, but the brewery is known for its beers like the Dania Pointe Pale Ale, Crips & Chill, Phear & Loathing, and Wooo-Tang. 6 p.m. Friday, at Arcade Odyssey, 12045 SW 117th Ave., Miami; 305-253-2722; arcadeodyssey.com. Admission is free. Sophia Medina
Fans of classic horror films should head to Savor Cinema for Ladies Frights on Friday and Saturday. Presented by Popcorn Frights, the series centers on classic femme horror, including a double bill of Heathers and Elvira: Mistress of the Dark on Friday and Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night II on Saturday. There’ll be yummy bites from the Cucina Bambina food truck, featuring a special Heathers-inspired dish. 8 and 10 p.m. Friday and 9 p.m. Saturday, at Savor Cinema, 503 SE Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; popcornfrights.com. Tickets cost $10 to $15 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Saturday, June 18Pull out your leather jacket and black eyeliner — Hard Rock Stadium is throwing it way back with Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard on Saturday. If that wasn't enough, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are also on the bill. The '80s rockers are embarking on a stadium tour this summer, playing fan favorites like "Smokin' in the Boys Room" and “Pour Some Sugar on Me.” 4:30 p.m. Saturday, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets cost $43.50 to $143.50 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Nothing screams Father’s Day more than cackling to Dad jokes. On Saturday, Coconut Gove hosts a Father’s Day Comedy Crawl & Music Festival, filling the neighborhood with dads looking to have a good laugh. Throughout the event, fathers will receive special gifts, including gift cards and a swag bag. The lineup of comedians includes Jeff Quintana, Raul Hernandez, Ceej Jarrett, and Alex Tarno. There will also be live music by Mario & the Victory Band, Otto & Nocturno Band, and Marquise Fair. 6 p.m. Saturday, at 3065 Fuller St., Coconut Grove; coconutgrove.com. Admission is free. Sophia Medina
Australian rockers King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard stop at Space Park for a two-night stint. The band recently dropped its 20th — yes, 20th — LP, Omnium Gatherum, a 16-track double album with tracks like “Magenta Mountain” and “Gaia. Bassist Lucas Harwood recently told New Times that frontman Stu Mackenzie chooses the band's setlists from a 90-song repertoire on the day of the show. So if you have tickets to both Saturday and Sunday's shows, you'll experience two very different performances. 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Space Park, 298 NE 61st St., Miami; spaceparkmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 to $45 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Since 1999, the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival has taken over Wilton Drive to celebrate Pride Month — but it’s more than a party. As a celebration of the historic Stonewall Riots, the parade boosts the economy of Wilton Manors, a small, LGBQT+-friendly city north of Fort Lauderdale. Each year, crowds upward of 35,000 people show up to celebrate the beauty of the queer community. In addition to the Twilight Parade at 7 p.m., there will be seven stages filled with entertainment. This year's grand marshals are NBC 6 meteorologist Steve MacLaughlin and transgender activist Misty Eyez. 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, at 2300 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors; stonewallpride.lgbt. Tickets cost $7 to $10. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
As part of its After Hours series, Coral Gables Art Cinema screens Jane Schoenbrun’s We’re All Going to the World’s Fair on Saturday. Anna Cobb stars as Casey, who steps into an online horror game titled "The World’s Fair Challenge" and discovers that everything is not always what it seems. Spotlighting the current era of the internet and entertainment, the film follows Casey’s experience through video uploads of her playing the cryptic game. Later, she finds herself lost between the concept of dream and reality, but a mysterious figure reaches out to pull her away from the confines of the hellish fantasy world. 10 p.m. Saturday, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $8 to $11.75. Sophia Medina
Sunday, June 19During June, Brickell City Centre is celebrating Pride Month, and on Sunday, you can make cocktails with RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant and fan favorite Ginger Minj. She'll be leading a Chambord-centered cocktail-making class that will have you laughing, sipping, and learning. Plus, you’ll get some great photo ops. Classes run twice an hour for the duration of the event, which is first come, first served. 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, at Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Level 2 Garden Deck, Miami; brickellcitycentre.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
On Sunday, Hued Songs presents the Juneteenth Experience at the North Beach Bandshell. The multidisciplinary, immersive performance celebrates freedom with Black artists, culture, and community. The night's performances range from spoken word to dance with a cast of local artists that includes Ace Anderson, Shanna Woods, Vanya Allen, Miriam King, J’Von Brown, Jasmine Williams, Christian Reategui, and Stephan St. Louis. 8 p.m. Sunday, at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-453-2897; northbeachbandshell.com. Admission is free with RSVP. Jose D. Duran