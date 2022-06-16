The Ten Best Things to Do in MiamI This Weekend

Friday, June 17

On Friday, Dania Beach's 3 Sons Brewing Co. heads south for aat Arcade Odyssey in Kendall. Guests can sip on 3 Sons' brews while playing classic arcade games like Contra, Blasteroids, Battle Shark, Donkey Kong, Pac-Man, and WaveRunner. The beer list hasn't been revealed, but the brewery is known for its beers like the Dania Pointe Pale Ale, Crips & Chill, Phear & Loathing, and Wooo-Tang.Fans of classic horror films should head to Savor Cinema foron Friday and Saturday. Presented by Popcorn Frights, the series centers on classic femme horror, including a double bill ofandon Friday andon Saturday. There’ll be yummy bites from the Cucina Bambina food truck, featuring a special-inspired dish.Pull out your leather jacket and black eyeliner — Hard Rock Stadium is throwing it way back withon Saturday. If that wasn't enough, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are also on the bill. The '80s rockers are embarking on a stadium tour this summer, playing fan favorites like "Smokin' in the Boys Room" and “Pour Some Sugar on Me.”Nothing screams Father’s Day more than cackling to Dad jokes. On Saturday, Coconut Gove hosts a, filling the neighborhood with dads looking to have a good laugh. Throughout the event, fathers will receive special gifts, including gift cards and a swag bag. The lineup of comedians includes Jeff Quintana, Raul Hernandez, Ceej Jarrett, and Alex Tarno. There will also be live music by Mario & the Victory Band, Otto & Nocturno Band, and Marquise Fair.The ultimate daytime renewal party,, returns to Miami Beach as part of its Natüre Tour. The party usually takes place in the morning, but this time it's switching things up by getting things started at dusk. It kicks off with a yoga session soundtracked by live musicians, followed by an immersive dance party. The event takes place on the beach right behind the Faena Miami Beach; to avoid polluting there won't be any single-use plastics — but healthy food and nonalcoholic cocktails will be available for purchase.Australian rockersstop at Space Park for a two-night stint. The band recently dropped its 20th — yes, 20th — LP,, a 16-track double album with tracks like “Magenta Mountain” and “Gaia. Bassist Lucas Harwood recently toldthat frontman Stu Mackenzie chooses the band's setlists from a 90-song repertoire on the day of the show. So if you have tickets to both Saturday and Sunday's shows, you'll experience two very different performances.Since 1999, thehas taken over Wilton Drive to celebrate Pride Month — but it’s more than a party. As a celebration of the historic Stonewall Riots, the parade boosts the economy of Wilton Manors, a small, LGBQT+-friendly city north of Fort Lauderdale. Each year, crowds upward of 35,000 people show up to celebrate the beauty of the queer community. In addition to the Twilight Parade at 7 p.m., there will be seven stages filled with entertainment. This year's grand marshals are NBC 6 meteorologist Steve MacLaughlin and transgender activist Misty Eyez.As part of its After Hours series, Coral Gables Art Cinema screens Jane Schoenbrun’son Saturday. Anna Cobb stars as Casey, who steps into an online horror game titled "The World’s Fair Challenge" and discovers that everything is not always what it seems. Spotlighting the current era of the internet and entertainment, the film follows Casey’s experience through video uploads of her playing the cryptic game. Later, she finds herself lost between the concept of dream and reality, but a mysterious figure reaches out to pull her away from the confines of the hellish fantasy world.During June, Brickell City Centre is celebrating Pride Month, and on Sunday, you can make cocktails withcontestant and fan favorite. She'll be leading a Chambord-centered cocktail-making class that will have you laughing, sipping, and learning. Plus, you’ll get some great photo ops. Classes run twice an hour for the duration of the event, which is first come, first served.On Sunday, Hued Songs presentsat the North Beach Bandshell. The multidisciplinary, immersive performance celebrates freedom with Black artists, culture, and community. The night's performances range from spoken word to dance with a cast of local artists that includes Ace Anderson, Shanna Woods, Vanya Allen, Miriam King, J’Von Brown, Jasmine Williams, Christian Reategui, and Stephan St. Louis.