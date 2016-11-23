Team Behind Bodega Opens Bakehouse Brasserie Today

EXPAND The restaurant will feature an expansive pastry program. Courtesy of Menin Hospitality

The team behind Bodega Taqueria y Tequilla, Radio Bar, and Pizza Bar have been busy. After successful openings of Ricky's and Halves & Wholes, Menin Hospitality is debuting Bakehouse Brasserie (808 1st St., Miami Beach) today, marking the group's third restaurant launch this year.

Located in South Beach's South of Fifth neighborhood, the French marketplace/café will open its doors with breakfast, followed by all-day brunch and dinner. The bistro, located next door to Menin's Radio Bar, is meant to emulate a Parisian bistro, serving a fusion of traditional French with Miami style.

"We wanted to give the South of Fifth neighborhood another all day, every day option," says Jared Galbut, managing principal of Menin Hospitality. "And something that was approachable and accessible no matter the time of day or occasion."

The cozy, 87-seat eatery features an open kitchen in a bright and spacious space. Most chairs are padded and smug, giving diners a relaxed, neighborhood locale to wind down with food and drink. Led by Menin's corporate culinary director chef Bernie Matz, chef Steve Frank and pastry chef Tatiana Vernot are behind Bakehouse's day-to-day operations.

"We created the concept around residents' feedback," Galbut says. "We made sure to take the time to ask the people of the community to see what they thought was missing and really built off of it."

Everyday beginning at 7 a.m., the restaurant features grab and go baked goods, Panther coffee, freshly squeezed juice, and a selection of hot breakfast items. Expect an expansive pastry display counter too, packed with breads, croissants, pastelitos, cookies, brownies, cinnamon rolls, and cakes, all baked fresh in-house.

At 11 a.m., Bakehouse rolls out its all-day brunch offerings ($3-$20). The menu includes a croissant-based French toast; the 'Royale with Cheese' sandwich stuffed with Angus beef; a traditional croque madame; and a selection of eggs benedicts.

Though the restaurant's early-afternoon plate options are available through the evening, its menu features dinner-centric plates as well. Find a selection of artisan cheeses; crawfish beignets with a citrus remoulade sauce; steak frites; a selection of burgers; and Bernie's classic Cuban sandwich, filled with pork, cheese, mustard, and relish.

Bakehouse Brasserie is open Monday through Friday for light breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and brunch from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, it's open for light breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and brunch from 10 a.m. to midnight.

