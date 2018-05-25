Spanish Marie Brewery Opens in West Kendall

After four years of planning and sampling beers at various festivals and events, Spanish Marie Brewery finally opened last Saturday.

The brewery, run by partners Jaime Medina and Alberto Cespedes, is in a soft-open phase, serving beers from local breweries until it pours its own beginning next week.

Cespedes tells New Times that although there are finishing touches to be done, he's happy to be serving customers. "We're waiting on some more decor, but we have the essentials we need to open a brewery. Right now, no one seems to mind sipping on craft beers sitting on plastic chairs."