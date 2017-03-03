NaiYaRa Announces Thai-Inspired Sunday Brunch

Bánh mì sandwiches will be on the menu during brunch. Instagram

The first time Miami heard of NaiYaRa was about three and a half years ago. Created by Piyarat Potha Arreeratn, AKA Chef Bee, the restaurant brought upscale Thai to Miami Beach's Sunset Harbour neighborhood. Now it's about to cure hangovers with a Thai-inspired brunch happening every Sunday beginning March 12.

A blend of Chef Bee's native Thailand and the panache of South Beach, the restaurant is known for dishes such as beef jerky with Burmese sticky rice, crispy bok choi, crab fried rice, and green curry sea bass. More than a year later, NaiYaRa is opening its doors for the first time on Sundays from noon until 3 p.m. with a brunch-style menu.

A sneak peek at the menu revealed a handful on innovative plates, such as yam kai dao, a traditional Thai fried-egg salad; Korean steak and eggs; and Chiang Rai fried chicken and biscuits.

Also expect a bánh mì sandwich, a Vietnamese classic filled with pork belly and pickled vegetables; and rotti, a traditional Indian-style sweet pancake served with coffee.

All of NaiYaRa's brunch items are new to the restaurant's menu and were created to "comfort the weekend soul," Chef Bee says.

Chef Bee earned accolades when he worked at the now-defunct Khong River House. After opening Oishi Thai in North Miami, he looked toward NaiYaRa, which is named for his daughter Naiya. Since its opening, NaiYaRa has been one of the most sought-after reservations in town thanks to its buzzy atmosphere and refined Thai-meets-Japanese fare.

