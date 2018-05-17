Miami Makes PETA's List of Top Ten Vegan-Friendly Cities

For the first time, Miami has made PETA's "Top Ten Vegan-Friendly Cities in the U.S." Ranking ninth, the Magic City joins Los Angeles; New York; San Francisco; Minneapolis; Portland, Oregon; Detroit; Cleveland; Omaha; and Kansas City, Missouri, in the honors.

This year's cities were announced at a reception hosted by musician and activist Moby at his Los Angeles bistro, Little Pine, May 15. Vegan celebrities such as Kristin Bauer and Craig Robinson were in attendance.

The ranking follows Miami's inclusion in Veg News' list of the top ten cities in 2017 — also a first-time honor.