Miami Makes PETA's List of Top Ten Vegan-Friendly Cities

For the first time, Miami has made PETA's "Top Ten Vegan-Friendly Cities in the U.S." Ranking ninth, the Magic City joins Los Angeles; New York; San Francisco; Minneapolis; Portland, Oregon; Detroit; Cleveland; Omaha; and Kansas City, Missouri, in the honors.
This year's cities were announced at a reception hosted by musician and activist Moby at his Los Angeles bistro, Little Pine, May 15. Vegan celebrities such as Kristin Bauer and Craig Robinson were in attendance.
The ranking follows Miami's inclusion in Veg News' list of the top ten cities in 2017 — also a first-time honor.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
"Miami landed on PETA's list for the first time this year thanks to a recent explosion of trendy vegan eateries," says Tracy Reiman, PETA executive vice president. She credits several new and popular plant-based eateries for the nod. Spots such as Planta South Beach and Bunnie Cakes Studio are two of the new additions to the city's vegan lineup.
"Chef Chloe and the Vegan Cafe are dishing up vibrant eats such as matcha soft-serve and truffle-topped avocado toast," Reiman notes. "Atlas Meat-Free Delicatessen is serving vegan versions of classic deli fare like patty melts and pastrami on rye, and Bunnie Cakes Studio is letting shoppers create the beautiful vegan cupcakes of their dreams. With an all-vegan food hall in the works, Miami is establishing itself as a dining destination for longtime vegans and vegan-curious foodies alike."
Coconut Grove's VShops recently opened with two concepts — Choices Café and Neo's Blender — and plans to add five others soon.
PETA also recognized GLAM Vegan for its spaghetti and meatless balls, jackfruit “al pastor” taco, watermelon ceviche, truffles, choco-cado mousse, and ube pie, as well as Wynwood's Plant Miami for it views and food.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!