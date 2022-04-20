Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Vegetarian/Vegan

DJ Khaled’s Another Wing Unveils Plant-Based Wings

April 20, 2022 9:00AM

DJ Khaled has added vegan wings to the menu at his virtual restaurant chain, Another Wing.
DJ Khaled has added vegan wings to the menu at his virtual restaurant chain, Another Wing. Photo courtesy of Another Wing
DJ Khaled‘s virtual chicken wing restaurant, Another Wing, has unveiled new, vegan LikeWings to its US menu in time for 4/20 and Earth Day.

To celebrate the launch, Another Wing will cohost a pop-up, Another Wing Dispensary, in partnership with the local medical marijuana company the Flowery, at an as-yet-undisclosed address in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood today, April 20. More information about the pop-up (including the address) will be shared by @another.wing today on Instagram.

Created in partnership with plant-based meat substitute company, LikeMeat, LikeWings are offered in Another Wing’s signature flavors, including "You Loyal" lemon pepper, "Honey! Honey!" hot honey sriracha, and "They Don’t Want You to Win Truffalo." The wings, made with soy protein, are vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free, but the sauces are not vegan.

Another Wing's vegan wings cost $7.95 for six; a combo with fries and a drink costs $10.95. Those craving more than six wings can order ten plant-based wings for $11.95, 15 for $14.95. or 20 for $18.95.

This isn’t DJ Khaled’s first plant-based rodeo. In 2017, the hip-hop producer and record label exec took celebrity trainer Marco Borges' 22-day vegan challenge, which asks participants to adopt a plant-based lifestyle for three weeks.

“Safe to say I’m doing more than 22 days,” DJ Khaled wrote on his Snapchat after completing the challenge, which PETA tweeted. The DJ credited his vegan diet for increased levels of energy and said he shed nine pounds in the first week of the challenge.

“This LikeWings collaboration is an incredible opportunity for people who don’t eat meat to enjoy the incredible flavors of Another Wing. This collab combines the flavors of Another Wing with the plant power of LikeMeat,” DJ Khaled said in a recent statement.

Touting its debut as “the world’s most ambitious restaurant launch,” Another Wing opened in November 2021 across more than 150 locations and three continents on the Reef Kitchens platform. The virtual wing restaurant has since expanded to Asia. Locally, it's available via food-delivery platforms including Uber Eats and DoorDash.

Another Wing Wynwood pop-up. 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 20. Visit @another.wing on Instagram for details.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
JennyLee Molina is a passionate plant-based foodie with a genuine love for the 305. She is a former New Times Best of Miami winner who is all about getting the word out, building community, and writing in threes. Although she lives in Miami, she represents Hialeah.
Contact: JennyLee Molina

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Aquaticat Fight

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation