Miami Food Events This Week: Jaguar Lab, Obon Festival Party, and Planta's Happy Hour

click to enlarge Try Glass and Vine's "Wine Down" promotion and start the week with a bottle of wine. Photo courtesy of Grove Bay Hospitality Group

Wine Down in the Park

click to enlarge Havana Club ambassador Giovanny Gutierrez Photo credit: Giovanny Gutierrez @chatchowtv

Jaguar Lab Series "Pachanga Edition"

click to enlarge Signature drink "Kiss the Fish" from Pubbelly Sushi Photo courtesy of Pubbelly Sushi

Obon Festival Party Hosted by Pubbelly Sushi Dadeland

click to enlarge The Guava Mezcal Mule featured at Planta's new happy hour Photo courtesy of Planta Restaurants

Planta's New Happy Hour

Food and drink events across Miami this week include half-priced wine bottles from Glass and Vine, Jaguar Lab series "Pachanga Edition," Obon Festival, and Planta's new happy hour.Glass & Vine wants guests to start the week on a positive note. Every Monday and Tuesday, the restaurant offers a half-off promotion on any bottle from its wine list. Glass & Vine has a variety of white, rosé, and red wines from all over the world, such as Portugal, Italy, France, and New Zealand. The restaurant encourages guests to also try refreshing appetizers like a watermelon salad and tuna tartare.Jaguar Lab is back this Wednesday with special guest Giovanny Gutierrez, the ambassador for Havana Club Rum , and its "Pachanga Edition." Chef Oscar del Rivero will welcome Gutierrez to serve Cuban-inspired cocktails made with Havana Club Rum and bites prepared by Gutierrez. Happy hour specials and the regular menu items also will be available for guests.Pubbelly Sushi is celebrating the annual Japanese holiday with an Obon Festival Party. The event will feature DJs, taiko performers, Japanese dancers, games, and prizes. It will also include butter crab rolls and free shots. While enjoying the event, guests also can try the recently launched beverage program, including ten new cocktails such as the "Kiss the Fish." Pubbelly will continue the celebration on September 9 at its Aventura location.Great news for plant-based food lovers! Planta has launched a weekday happy hour and will serve $6 snacks, $7 cocktails, and $5 beers or wines at the bar. The menu offers a variety of new bites, including ahi watermelon tostada, cacio e pepe croquetas, and truffle yucca fries. To pair with the bites, new cocktails include a guava mezcal mule and the "24-Carrot Magic."