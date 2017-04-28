Miami Named One of the Top Ten Vegan Cities in the U.S.

Seed and Whole Foods Market Courtesy of Seed Food and Wine Festival

It's official — Miami has been named one of the nation's top ten vegan cities. The honor comes from VegNews, the biggest veg publication in the United States, and it's a first.

A free celebration is in the works, dubbed Vegan Day. Parties will kick off at two Whole Foods locations tomorrow, Sunday, April 30, hosted by the folks behind Seed Food and Wine Festival.

They'll will run from 3 to 6 p.m. at Whole Foods Market North Miami and Whole Foods Market Coral Gables. Both are open to the public, and each will have an entirely different lineup — so guests can even party-hop.

"I think what caught VegNews' eye was our rapid growth," Seed cofounder Alison Burgos says. "Miami has gone from 15 vegan spots to over 30 in just three years. It's a really exciting time for our community."

Seed Food and Wine Festival, now going into its fourth year, has attracted national attention to Miami's vegan scene. There are a rapidly growing number of veg-friendly eateries, and the city is about to get its first all-vegan butcher shop when Atlas Meat-Free Deli opens its brick and mortar location later this year.

In North Miami, Sunday's celebration will include Shawnees Popcorn, Love Life Cafe, Holi Vegan Kitchen, Dosha Cafe, Artichoke Foods, Tropical Fluff Gourmet Cotton Candy, CocoWhip Organic Soft Serve Ice Cream, Bettersweet Bakery, Zico Coconut Water, and Suja Organic Cold Pressed Juices.

Chef Pamela Wasabi. Courtesy Seed Food and Wine Festival

In Coral Gables, it's Vegan Schmegan, Bunnie Cakes Bakery, Peace a Cake, the Happy Vegan Baker, Health Gate Fresh, and 22 Days Nutrition — plus Zico Coconut Water and Suja Organic Cold Pressed Juices.

Both parties will feature free food samples, cooking demos, giveaways — and free copies of VegNews.

"I'm excited to spend the day with some of our favorite local chefs, restaurants and artisan brands," adds Burgos. "It's always fun to connect and celebrate."

Also in Coral Gables, vegan chef Pamela Wasabi will lead a cooking class ($20 per person) at the Whole Foods Lifestyle Center. She'll teach the audience how to make a recipe from her new book, Nourished, and attendees will get a copy of the book to take home.

