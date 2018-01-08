Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Snail Social, Miami Is Not Plastic, and Locals' Night

This week, chef Allen Susser hosts Slow Food Miami's snail social, the Rusty Pelican launches Miami Is Not Plastic, and Veza Sur in Wynwood offers a locals' night with discounted brews.
Books and Snails at Books & Books Coral Gables. Chef Allen Susser will host a Slow Food Miami Snail Social Tuesday in Coral Gables. The monthly series raises awareness and supports clean and local food as well as community farmers. With Susser, sip prosecco, wine, craft beer on tap, or house-made red sangria. Snack on small bites such as shrimp and avocado toast with green house pesto; Miami Smokers bacon and apple quesadillas; vegetable and kale spanakopitas; and seasonal sweets. Attendees will also receive 20 percent off any purchases from the café that evening. Admission costs $15 online or $20 at the door. Proceeds will go toward local farms. 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 9, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com or $20 at the door.
#MiamiIsNotPlastic at the Rusty Pelican. The restaurant industry has taken note that it can play a big part in cleaning up the environment. That's why the Rusty Pelican has launched an initiative called Miami Is Not Plastic, where the restaurant, along with Whisky Joe’s and the Rickenbacker Marina, is eliminating single-use plastics and Styrofoam. In an effort to create a "plastic-free key,” the three venues have teamed up with Debris Free Oceans to promote environmental responsibility among local restaurateurs, retailers, and the public. Swing by the Rusty Pelican Wednesday, January 10, to show your support. Retailers, restaurateurs, and residents can meet with eco-friendly vendors and speakers to learn more about how they can get involved. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 10, at the Rusty Pelican, 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne; 305-361-3818; therustypelican.com. Admission is free.
Locals' Night at Veza Sur Brewing Co. When you get off work, head to Veza Sur in Wynwood for Locals' Night on Tuesdays. From 8 p.m. until close, sip $3 beers and $2 chopps. Return on the weekend for Parrillada Sundays, offering bottomless micheladas from 3 to 6 p.m. for $15. 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-362-6300; vezasur.com.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
King Cake at Juvia. Sure, the holidays are over, but at Miami Beach's Juvia, there's still time to indulge in a rich king cake. Through January 14, snag one of these rum-filled almond puff pastries in two sizes. A medium cake for $24 serves four to six, and a large for $34 feeds up to ten. Through Sunday, January 14, at Juvia, 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-763-8272; juviamiami.com.
Where to Get Hot Toddies in Miami. Expect a few more days of cool weather ahead. And because Miamians don't really do the whole fireplace thing, alcohol is the perfect way to warm up during a cold front. South Florida's favorite watering holes are rising to the occasion to keep you toasty via unique takes on traditional warm libations and steamy sippers. Here are our five favorites.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!