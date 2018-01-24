Great American Bacon Race Lets You Eat Bacon While You Run

You see them every day, runners in neon-colored shirts pounding the pavement in the Miami
But what if there was an incentive to run — like bacon on the course?
On Saturday, March 24, at 7 a.m. at Florida International University's Biscayne Bay Campus, combine your need for exercise with your love of bacon by running the Great American Bacon Race, a 5K that rewards participants with unlimited bacon to eat both on the course and after.
Race director Garfield Griffiths says that eating bacon while you run actually makes a lot of sense. "We say it's Paleo; plus the sodium is good for recovery." In all seriousness, Griffiths says that most people only consume a slice or two and the benefits of getting out and running three miles counters the bacon quite nicely.
The course is USATF certified and, with a 1K race for kids, it's a great way to get the entire family moving and motivated. Plus, there's bacon — over 1,000 pounds of bacon, to be exact.
Participants also receive a bacon-themed T-shirt, a sizzling medal, and a chocolate bacon fountain. Age group trophies feature race mascot Kevin Bacon. (The pig, not the actor.)
After the run, stay for the Bacon Bash, an after-party that features bacon-themed food trucks, music, and entertainment. Early registration is $30, but use code Wild 20 for a 20 percent discount.
The Great American Bacon Race. 7 a.m. Saturday, March 24, at FIU Biscayne Bay Campus; 3000 NE 151st St., North Miami. Registration costs $30 until February 18; $35 after February 18 via americanbaconrace.com.
