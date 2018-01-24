Great American Bacon Race Lets You Eat Bacon While You Run

You see them every day, runners in neon-colored shirts pounding the pavement in the Miami heat . Maybe you think of joining in to feel your heart pound and your endorphins race. Then you remember you have plans for brunch.

But what if there was an incentive to run — like bacon on the course?

On Saturday, March 24, at 7 a.m. at Florida International University's Biscayne Bay Campus, combine your need for exercise with your love of bacon by running the Great American Bacon Race, a 5K that rewards participants with unlimited bacon to eat both on the course and after.