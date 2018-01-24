 


Your meaty medal.
Your meaty medal.
Courtesy of Great American Bacon Race

Great American Bacon Race Lets You Eat Bacon While You Run

Laine Doss | January 24, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

You see them every day, runners in neon-colored shirts pounding the pavement in the Miami heat. Maybe you think of joining in to feel your heart pound and your endorphins race. Then you remember you have plans for brunch.

But what if there was an incentive to run — like bacon on the course?

On Saturday, March 24, at 7 a.m. at Florida International University's Biscayne Bay Campus, combine your need for exercise with your love of bacon by running the Great American Bacon Race, a 5K that rewards participants with unlimited bacon to eat both on the course and after.

Race director Garfield Griffiths says that eating bacon while you run actually makes a lot of sense. "We say it's Paleo; plus the sodium is good for recovery." In all seriousness, Griffiths says that most people only consume a slice or two and the benefits of getting out and running three miles counters the bacon quite nicely. 

The course is USATF certified and, with a 1K race for kids, it's a great way to get the entire family moving and motivated. Plus, there's bacon — over 1,000 pounds of bacon, to be exact.

Participants also receive a bacon-themed T-shirt, a sizzling medal, and a chocolate bacon fountain. Age group trophies feature race mascot Kevin Bacon. (The pig, not the actor.)

After the run, stay for the Bacon Bash, an after-party that features bacon-themed food trucks, music, and entertainment. Early registration is $30, but use code Wild 20 for a 20 percent discount.

The Great American Bacon Race. 7 a.m. Saturday, March 24, at FIU Biscayne Bay Campus; 3000 NE 151st St., North Miami. Registration costs $30 until February 18; $35 after February 18 via americanbaconrace.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

