Eat a Five-Pound Burger at Dolphin Mall's Bowlero Bowling Alley Opening This Weekend

Blue Bottle Coffee Opening Cafes in the Design District and Aventura


Eat a Five-Pound Burger at Dolphin Mall's Bowlero Bowling Alley Opening This Weekend

Friday, October 14, 2016 at 8:28 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
The behemoth burger, which weighs about five pounds, costs $49.99.EXPAND
The behemoth burger, which weighs about five pounds, costs $49.99.
Courtesy of Bowlero
A A

After a multimillion-dollar renovation, Dolphin Mall's Strike Miami will reopen its doors as Bowlero this Saturday, October 15. Along with upgraded amenities and decor, the bowling alley will launch a new menu embodying all things #foodporn.

From a five-pound, 14-inch burger, to pizza-inspired cupcakes and a massive s'mores cookie served in an iron skillet, Bowlero's Go Crazy menu was designed with more than taste in mind. Before you nosh, these dishes beg to be photographed and shared on social media, thanks to their over-indlugent presentations.

Executive chef Edward Porter, winner of the Food Network’s Guy’s Grocery Games, is behind Bowlero's culinary program. While the bowling alley also offers modest eats, such as sandwiches, salads, and small plates like avocado hummus and sweet potato tots, Porter's Go Crazy menu is hard to look past. 

The menu sports five different plates, ranging from $15 to $50 based on size. According to Bowlero, all of its Go Crazy dishes are meant to be shared, which explains the massive portions. According to representatives at Bowlero, a meal at the alley is meant to mirror a bowling game: It's supposed to be social.

Courtesy of Bowlero

It's reasonable to believe the menu's name — Go Crazy — must describe one's state of mind when ordering one of its plates. For something salty, consider a gigantic soft-pretzel ($17.99) served with mustard and queso; or go for a two-foot hot dog ($17.99) covered in coney sauce and diced onions. 

But if you and a few friends are really hungry, take on Bowlero's behemoth burger ($49.99), which was named one of America’s top burgers by USA Today. Weighing in at about five pounds, it's stuffed with bacon, American cheese, pickles, tomatoes, and lettuce. 

Courtesy of Bowlero

For something sweet, there is a s'mores skillet made with crunchy graham crackers, melted milk chocolate, oversized marshmallows, a drizzle of caramel, and a scoop of whipped creme.

Besides eats, the bowling alley features a large bar, dining booths, and a handful of flat-screen TVs.

Though Bowlero's Go Crazy menu is new to Miami, it is already available at other locations across the country, including Los Angeles and Denver. This outpost is Bowlero's first in Florida.

For more information, visit bowlero.com.

Follow Clarissa Buch on Instagram and Twitter.

