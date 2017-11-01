American Express Lounge at Miami International Airport Gets an Upgrade

For frequent flyers, hopping onto a plane isn't as pleasant as it used to be. Large crowds and long lines, along with tight spaces and shrinking leg room, are enough to make many travelers rethink a trip.

But there's good news at Miami International Airport: American Express is expanding its Centurion Lounge, offering a range of new amenities such as more food, cocktails, and space. There is one catch, however.

Access to the lounge is available only to Amex Platinum Card holders and Centurion members, which typically means $550 in annual fees. The $50 day pass for non-platinum cardholders is no longer available.

If you are among the elite, a plethora of perks awaits inside the lounge, located on the fourth floor in Concourse D near Gate D12.

Once completed by the end of 2018, the expansion will add 4,000 square feet, accommodating more food and beverage areas, lounge seating, private phone rooms, and a wine bar. The project was approved October 3 by the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners.

Until then, card members can still take advantage of a stocked bar and elevated cuisine by local celebrity chef Michelle Bernstein. When the expansion is finished, Bernstein will curate a new lineup of items for the additional food areas, according to Carrie Morris, who represents Centurion.

Instead of offering lukewarm meat, potatoes, and pasta, Bernstein is behind an elevated menu chock full of sweet and savory breakfast, lunch, and dinner items. Potential dishes include lemon ricotta pancakes topped with creamy lemon curd and raspberries; chorizo and kale quiche; shakshuka with peppers, tomatoes, and Swiss chard; braised chicken thighs with confit potatoes; and vanilla panna cotta garnished with strawberry-basil compote.

Other amenities include spa treatments, semiprivate work areas with Wi-Fi, conference spaces, a computer bar, and large-screen TVs.

Opened in June 2015, MIA's Centurion is part of Amex's Global Lounge Collection, which has locations across the world, including New York's LaGuardia Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, and Hong Kong International Airport. A Centurion lounge recently opened at Philadelphia International Airport.

