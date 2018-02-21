Thousands of Florida Students Walk Out to Protest for Parkland

Update: North Broward Prep students were let off-campus today. Parent sent me footage of the kids walking 7.7 miles to Stoneman Douglas High pic.twitter.com/PaZvGu1QIE

There's a reason right-wing groups seem to be terrified of the Parkland shooting survivors. The brave kids who lived through the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre have begun a nationwide #NeverAgain protest movement: As shooting survivors speak today in the Florida Capitol, thousands of middle- and high-school students across the state are walking out to demand gun-control laws for the second day in a row.

Today's protests seem to be even larger than yesterday's and might even be unprecedented when it comes to gun-control demonstrations in America. Thousands of people are chanting and waving signs in Tallahassee:

Thousands mobilize in Tallahassee pic.twitter.com/UNq0haj35B — Steve Bousquet (@stevebousquet) February 21, 2018