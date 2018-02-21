 


Thousands of Florida Students Walk Out to Protest for Parkland

Jerry Iannelli | February 21, 2018 | 2:26pm
AA

There's a reason right-wing groups seem to be terrified of the Parkland shooting survivors. The brave kids who lived through the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre have begun a nationwide #NeverAgain protest movement: As shooting survivors speak today in the Florida Capitol, thousands of middle- and high-school students across the state are walking out to demand gun-control laws for the second day in a row.

Today's protests seem to be even larger than yesterday's and might even be unprecedented when it comes to gun-control demonstrations in America. Thousands of people are chanting and waving signs in Tallahassee:

In South Florida, meanwhile, students from the southern tip of Miami-Dade County all the way up through Palm Beach County have joined in Parkland solidarity demonstrations, sit-ins, and marches. (This is, perhaps, because 15-year-olds intrinsically understand their lives are at risk right now simply for attending school in 21st-century America.)

In Miami-Dade, students have reportedly walked out at Miami Beach Senior High, Hialeah High, the Young Men's Preparatory Academy, Coral Gables Senior High, MAST Academy, and others:

Walkouts appear to be even more widespread in Broward County, where the shooting occurred:

Palm Beach Post reporter Lulu Ramadan estimates 1,000 people are protesting outside Boca Raton City Hall today.

Meanwhille, Stoneman Douglas survivors are giving harrowing testimonies to legislators in the state capitol today. Lorenzo Prado perfectly explained why simply arming teachers or students wouldn't necessarily work to stop mass shootings — he said students, teachers, and even a SWAT team mistook him for shooter Nikolas Cruz during the chaos. Had everyone been armed, he might have been shot to death by accident:

 
Jerry Iannelli is Miami New Times' daily-news reporter. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned his master's degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

