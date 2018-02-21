Thousands of Florida Students Walk Out to Protest for Parkland

There's a reason right-wing groups seem to be terrified of the Parkland shooting survivors. The brave kids who lived through the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre have begun a nationwide #NeverAgain protest movement: As shooting survivors speak today in the Florida Capitol, thousands of middle- and high-school students across the state are walking out to demand gun-control laws for the second day in a row.
Today's protests seem to be even larger than yesterday's and might even be unprecedented when it comes to gun-control demonstrations in America. Thousands of people are chanting and waving signs in Tallahassee:
Thousands mobilize in Tallahassee pic.twitter.com/UNq0haj35B— Steve Bousquet (@stevebousquet) February 21, 2018
We’re back (back) in Tally (Tally). pic.twitter.com/zw5SOPprpf— The Dream Defenders (@Dreamdefenders) February 21, 2018
WATCH: Students chant "shame on you!" outside the Florida State Capitol. pic.twitter.com/HpjGb1xgFR— NBC News (@NBCNews) February 21, 2018
Students from FSU are gathering to begin a march for gun control pic.twitter.com/1rBVutsp0t— Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) February 21, 2018
“This is what democracy looks like.” Tallahassee, Florida. pic.twitter.com/iZhqXnnNfO— Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) February 21, 2018
In South Florida, meanwhile, students from the southern tip of Miami-Dade County all the way up through Palm Beach County have joined in Parkland solidarity demonstrations, sit-ins, and marches. (This is, perhaps, because 15-year-olds intrinsically understand their lives are at risk right now simply for attending school in 21st-century America.)
In Miami-Dade, students have reportedly walked out at Miami Beach Senior High, Hialeah High, the Young Men's Preparatory Academy, Coral Gables Senior High, MAST Academy, and others:
As Parkland survivors address lawmakers in Tallahassee, high school students across South Florida are protesting. This is the scene outside Miami Beach Senior High. Photo by @lauraq9999 pic.twitter.com/VzJg5UYk1s— Martin Vassolo (@martindvassolo) February 21, 2018
Students at Hialeah High in South Florida walked out of class, chanting “we want change” in solidarity w/ Parkland and #NeverAgain. pic.twitter.com/8OtSux6Xrv— Martin Vassolo (@martindvassolo) February 21, 2018
RIGHT NOW: Hialeah Senior High students have walked out (@Nila_bruhh) pic.twitter.com/mgdUuwASqQ— Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) February 21, 2018
Coral Gables Senior High walkout pic.twitter.com/umyJnBPMjR— Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) February 21, 2018
Today we honored the victims of the Parkland shooting. 17 papers for the 17 lives lost inhumanely. Their stories will remain forever... @SASWhiteTigers @OfficialJoelF #SASNORTH4change #SASStandsWithDouglas #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/rT5XkFjzal— karla (@karlarosario10) February 21, 2018
Pinecrest Preparatory Middle-High walkout (@badxbrunette) pic.twitter.com/4SZFi8vjc7— Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) February 21, 2018
MAST Academy @ Key Biscayne students hold up signs during walkout (@sophayaa) pic.twitter.com/rK5I3bx35D— Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) February 21, 2018
Students at Coral Reef Senior High gathered during their walkout (@tiff_tiff009) pic.twitter.com/WjLlxaMgLG— Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) February 21, 2018
Students at Barbara Goleman took to the streets (@mvphvxsel) pic.twitter.com/sK3Q2Oxz0s— Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) February 21, 2018
Walkouts appear to be even more widespread in Broward County, where the shooting occurred:
Students in Broward County, Florida, walked out of their school in protest to call for increased gun control following the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last week https://t.co/DDOQHVp7Ry pic.twitter.com/faw0bzloPV— CNN (@CNN) February 21, 2018
#RIGHT #NOW Students from Coral Glades High are now on Sample Road and Coral Springs Drive on their way to #StonemanDouglas. Police are redirecting traffic, drivers blowing their horns in support. pic.twitter.com/hQeLzzrN1Y— Carlos Suarez (@CarlosWPLG) February 21, 2018
Happen now: Student walkout at Western High School in #Davie and other schools in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties. The latest at 12pm on @CBSMiami #ParklandStrong pic.twitter.com/eghd0xs8et— Lisa Hendry (@LisaHendryCBS4) February 21, 2018
Update: North Broward Prep students were let off-campus today. Parent sent me footage of the kids walking 7.7 miles to Stoneman Douglas High pic.twitter.com/PaZvGu1QIE— Jerry Iannelli (@jerryiannelli) February 21, 2018
RIGHT NOW: Coconut Creek High students walking 8 miles to Stoneman Douglas High (vid: @hammerhead33065) pic.twitter.com/AmrlBcxhpH— Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) February 21, 2018
Everglades High students blocked Miramar Pkwy this afternoon (@cyndiazzz) pic.twitter.com/gPVz3AfxeM— Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) February 21, 2018
Palm Beach Post reporter Lulu Ramadan estimates 1,000 people are protesting outside Boca Raton City Hall today.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
At least 1,000 students at this Boca Raton City Hall rally. One student on megaphone said: "We don't want to strip you of your guns. We want gun control!" #ParklandShooting pic.twitter.com/eUw10u18L8— Lulu Ramadan (@luluramadan) February 21, 2018
Students from throughout Boca Raton marched to and are gathered at Boca City Hall chanting for "change" in response to #ParklandStooting pic.twitter.com/1frg7gLHWz— Lulu Ramadan (@luluramadan) February 21, 2018
Meanwhille, Stoneman Douglas survivors are giving harrowing testimonies to legislators in the state capitol today. Lorenzo Prado perfectly explained why simply arming teachers or students wouldn't necessarily work to stop mass shootings — he said students, teachers, and even a SWAT team mistook him for shooter Nikolas Cruz during the chaos. Had everyone been armed, he might have been shot to death by accident:
Florida school shooting survivor Lorenzo Prado tells an incredible story about being confused for the mass murderer amid the chaos last week pic.twitter.com/7e38qCqHDs— igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) February 21, 2018
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!