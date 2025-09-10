Florida Pols Condemn Political Violence Following Charlie Kirk Shooting

What happened to Charlie Kirk is not ok. Political violence is never the answer. We can fight hard on the issues without threatening people’s lives. — Shevrin “Shev” Jones (@ShevrinJones) September 10, 2025

Lourdes and I are shocked by the horrific events at Utah Valley University and are praying for @charliekirk11.



Political violence has absolutely no place in America. — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) September 10, 2025

I am shocked and horrified by the news of Charlie Kirk being shot and I am praying for him and his family. — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) September 10, 2025

Today’s attack on Charlie Kirk is reprehensible and disgusting. Political violence of any kind has no place in our country and we must stand united in condemning it. We pray for him, his family, and all those affected by this tragedy. — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) September 10, 2025

The shooting of Charlie Kirk is a disgusting and painful reminder of the unfortunate place we find ourselves as a nation. I pray for Charlie, his family, and for our country that we may return to a time where spirited debate thrives without shooting, or hating one another simply… — René García (@SenReneGarcia) September 10, 2025

My office is monitoring the situation at Utah Valley University. I pray for Charlie Kirk, the students, and this nation. — Senator Ashley Moody (@SenAshleyMoody) September 10, 2025

Charlie Kirk loved God and loved this country. A devoted family man, he leaves behind his wife Erika and their two young children. His legacy of courage and faith are enduring. He will not be forgotten. Miami prays for his family’s comfort and strength. @charliekirk11 — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) September 10, 2025