Florida Pols Condemn Political Violence Following Charlie Kirk Shooting

South Florida officials call for an end to political violence.
September 10, 2025
Image: color photo of a man wearing a white open collared shirt, navy blue sport coat, and navy blue pants seated at a public event against a magenta background
Charlie Kirk speaks with attendees at the 2025 Student Action Summit at the Tampa Convention Center Photo by Gage Skidmore/Flickr
In the hours after Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck on a Utah college campus on Wednesday, prayers poured in on social media for the conservative activist.

Kirk, a Trump ally, was shot while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University in Utah. Video shows that Kirk was talking about "transgender mass shooters" when he was shot. Shortly before 5 p.m. Eastern Time, the Associated Press confirmed that Kirk had died from his injuries. Law enforcement says the shooter remains at large.

This is just the most recent incident of political violence in the U.S over the past year, including two assassination attempts on Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign and the assassinations in June of a Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband.

As today's news spread, South Florida politicians from both sides of the aisle took to social media to condemn political violence and offer their prayers for Kirk and his family.

"What happened is not OK. Political violence is never the answer. We can fight hard on the issues without threatening people's lives," Broward state Sen. Shevrin Jones wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.  Miami U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez added, "Lourdes and I are shocked by the horrific events at Utah Valley University and are praying for @charliekirk11. Political violence has absolutely no place in America."
Fellow Miami U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar wrote on X that she is "shocked and horrified by the news...and I am praying for him and his family." Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava called the shooting "reprehensible and disgusting."

"Political violence of any kind has no place in our country and we must stand united in condemning it. We pray for him, his family, and all those affected by this tragedy," she wrote on X. Wrote Miami-Dade Commissioner Rene Garcia: "The shooting of Charlie Kirk is a disgusting and painful reminder of the unfortunate place we find ourselves as a nation.

"I pray for Charlie, his family, and for our country that we may return to a time where spirited debate thrives without shooting, or hating one another simply because we disagree. America was built on discussion, not destruction. Violence has no place in our nation, not in politics, not anywhere..May God be with Charlie and his family." Ashley Moody, formerly Florida's attorney general and now the state's junior U.S. senator, wrote, "My office is monitoring the situation at Utah Valley University. I pray for Charlie Kirk, the students, and this nation."
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez tweeted twice about the incident.

He first wrote, "Our city is praying for Charlie Kirk, and I call on every American to do the same. We cannot allow politics to lead us to violence. This is not America."

When news broke that Kirk had died, Suarez added, "Charlie Kirk loved God and loved this country. A devoted family man, he leaves behind his wife Erika and their two young children. His legacy of courage and faith are enduring. He will not be forgotten. Miami prays for his family's comfort and strength. @charliekirk11."
