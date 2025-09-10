Florida Pols Condemn Political Violence Following Charlie Kirk Shooting

Kirk, a Trump ally, was shot while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University in Utah. Video shows that Kirk was talking about "transgender mass shooters" when he was shot. Shortly before 5 p.m. Eastern Time, the Associated Press confirmed that Kirk had died from his injuries. Law enforcement says the shooter remains at large.
This is just the most recent incident of political violence in the U.S over the past year, including two assassination attempts on Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign and the assassinations in June of a Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband.
As today's news spread, South Florida politicians from both sides of the aisle took to social media to condemn political violence and offer their prayers for Kirk and his family.
"What happened is not OK. Political violence is never the answer. We can fight hard on the issues without threatening people's lives," Broward state Sen. Shevrin Jones wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Miami U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez added, "Lourdes and I are shocked by the horrific events at Utah Valley University and are praying for @charliekirk11. Political violence has absolutely no place in America."
What happened to Charlie Kirk is not ok. Political violence is never the answer. We can fight hard on the issues without threatening people’s lives.— Shevrin “Shev” Jones (@ShevrinJones) September 10, 2025
Fellow Miami U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar wrote on X that she is "shocked and horrified by the news...and I am praying for him and his family."
Lourdes and I are shocked by the horrific events at Utah Valley University and are praying for @charliekirk11.— Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) September 10, 2025
Political violence has absolutely no place in America.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava called the shooting "reprehensible and disgusting."
I am shocked and horrified by the news of Charlie Kirk being shot and I am praying for him and his family.— Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) September 10, 2025
"Political violence of any kind has no place in our country and we must stand united in condemning it. We pray for him, his family, and all those affected by this tragedy," she wrote on X.
Wrote Miami-Dade Commissioner Rene Garcia: "The shooting of Charlie Kirk is a disgusting and painful reminder of the unfortunate place we find ourselves as a nation.
Today’s attack on Charlie Kirk is reprehensible and disgusting. Political violence of any kind has no place in our country and we must stand united in condemning it. We pray for him, his family, and all those affected by this tragedy.— Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) September 10, 2025
"I pray for Charlie, his family, and for our country that we may return to a time where spirited debate thrives without shooting, or hating one another simply because we disagree. America was built on discussion, not destruction. Violence has no place in our nation, not in politics, not anywhere..May God be with Charlie and his family."
Ashley Moody, formerly Florida's attorney general and now the state's junior U.S. senator, wrote, "My office is monitoring the situation at Utah Valley University. I pray for Charlie Kirk, the students, and this nation."
The shooting of Charlie Kirk is a disgusting and painful reminder of the unfortunate place we find ourselves as a nation. I pray for Charlie, his family, and for our country that we may return to a time where spirited debate thrives without shooting, or hating one another simply…— René García (@SenReneGarcia) September 10, 2025
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez tweeted twice about the incident.
My office is monitoring the situation at Utah Valley University. I pray for Charlie Kirk, the students, and this nation.— Senator Ashley Moody (@SenAshleyMoody) September 10, 2025
He first wrote, "Our city is praying for Charlie Kirk, and I call on every American to do the same. We cannot allow politics to lead us to violence. This is not America."
When news broke that Kirk had died, Suarez added, "Charlie Kirk loved God and loved this country. A devoted family man, he leaves behind his wife Erika and their two young children. His legacy of courage and faith are enduring. He will not be forgotten. Miami prays for his family's comfort and strength. @charliekirk11."
Charlie Kirk loved God and loved this country. A devoted family man, he leaves behind his wife Erika and their two young children. His legacy of courage and faith are enduring. He will not be forgotten. Miami prays for his family’s comfort and strength. @charliekirk11— Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) September 10, 2025