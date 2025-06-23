 Miami Art Dealer's Co-Conspirator Sentenced in Warhol Forgery Scheme | Miami New Times
Leslie Roberts' Co-Conspirator Sentenced for Role in Warhol Forgery Scheme

At Roberts' direction, Carlos Rodriguez Melendez posed as a "senior art appraisal authenticator."
September 12, 2025
Image: Miami Fine Art Gallery boarded up in Coconut Grove
Miami Fine Art Gallery was boarded up following the FBI raid in April. Photo by Naomi Feinstein
Miami art dealer Leslie Roberts' co-conspirator must pay $5,000 in restitution and serve one year of probation for his role in an Andy Warhol forgery scheme, U.S. District Judge Roy Altman ruled on Thursday.

In June, Carlos Miguel Rodriguez Melendez pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He told prosecutors that Roberts paid him to pose as a "senior art appraisal authenticator" and vouch for the fake artwork. FBI agents arrested Rodriguez and Roberts on wire fraud and money-laundering charges the same day they raided the Miami Fine Art Gallery in Coconut Grove in April. Federal prosecutors accused the pair of participating in an Andy Warhol forgery scheme.

"The defendant is prohibited from associating with the co-defendant while on probation," the sentencing documents state.

Prosecutors alleged that Roberts fraudulently represented the art as legitimate Warhol pieces by claiming that he bought the art from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts and later showed the victims fake invoices. Rodriguez, a 38-year-old Sunny Isles resident, according to the indictment, posed as a New York-based auction house to fraudulently authenticate the phony artwork. Rodriguez's plea agreement listed a third defendant, whose name was redacted. His plea agreement also noted that he agreed to cooperate fully with prosecutors.

According to the factual proffer, a document in which the attorney tells the court what the evidence shows, Rodriguez, who "occasionally completed odd jobs and tasks" for Roberts at Miami Fine Art, posed as a New York-based auction house employee to fraudulently authenticate the fake artwork in January 2024.

Under Roberts' direction, Rodriguez and his colleague Maria Urdaneta Frites, whose business card labeled her a "Warhol Art Appraisal Authenticator," visited clients' homes dressed in black outfits and white gloves, inspected the artworks, and falsely certified them as authentic Warhol pieces, the proffer states.

Roberts paid Rodriguez $5,500 for his participation in the scheme.

"Rodriguez was never employed by [unnamed auction company]," the document reads. "Roberts had created the business cards to further the fraud."

Leading up to his arrest, the five-foot-three, toupée-wearing art dealer presented an image of wealth with an extensive art training. He drove around Coconut Grove in an expensive Bentley and filmed TikToks singing (off-key) and playing his grand piano in his Miami high-rise.

A December 2024 story described him as a "native New Yorker turned Miami cultural icon" who studied art business and art history at New York University and interned at the well-known auction house Sotheby's.
click to enlarge photo of a seated man with a conspicuous toupee beside a large lion figurine with ostensible Andy Warhol works in the background
Leslie Roberts at his gallery
Miami Fine Art Gallery photo
But Roberts' upbringing and life were far from the tales he spun. He was, in fact, a born-and-bred Miami boy who dropped out of the University of Miami after just two semesters. Roberts has two federal convictions — one in the 1980s for depleting his great-uncle's stock portfolio through unauthorized transactions and another in 2015 for selling forged Peter Max artwork.

In addition to his criminal past, Roberts has faced a steady stream of lawsuits related to his dealings in the art world and declared bankruptcy multiple times. In 2010, famed Brazilian artist Romero Britto won a permanent injunction against Roberts after the artist learned that Roberts was selling fake Britto pieces at his gallery, Britto in the Grove, and on eBay.

Before his indictment, Richard, Matthew, and Judy Perlman sued Roberts in Miami-Dade County Circuit Court in August 2024, alleging that they purchased a forged Andy Warhol from Roberts for $6 million after he allegedly posed as an employee of the Warhol Foundation.

The April 2025 criminal indictment appears to mirror allegations in the Perlman lawsuit, including that one of Roberts' Miami Fine Art Gallery employees pretended to work for an international auction house and authenticated the fake art.

Following his arrest, Roberts remains out on a $250,000 bond co-signed by his ex-wife. Despite strict bond conditions that restrict Roberts from working in the art industry while his criminal case plays out, the 62-year-old appears to still be selling art at his gift shop just 400 feet away from his shuttered and FBI-raided gallery.

A branch of the popular fast-fashion clothing company Brandy Melville has since replaced Miami Fine Art Gallery at 3180 Commodore Plaza.
Image: Naomi Feinstein
Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news. Naomi started her career with New Times as a summer intern in 2019, then returned as a fellow in August 2022 before joining the staff full-time in February 2023. She graduated from University of Miami where she contributed to the student-run newspaper, the Miami Hurricane. She holds a master’s degree and graduated with honors from the Columbia School of Journalism. In 2021, Naomi was recognized as the College Journalist of the Year from the Society of Professional Journalists of Florida, and she placed second for Best General News Story in the 2021 Pinnacle Awards.
[email protected]
LinkedIn
