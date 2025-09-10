Broward Activist Seeks 'Vaxxed Only' Business Policy, Trolls Florida

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo speaks during a press conference at the University of Miami Health System Don Soffer Clinical Research Center on May 17, 2022. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Audio By Carbonatix

[ { "name": "GPT - Billboard - Slot Inline - Content - Labeled - No Desktop", "component": "22004575", "insertPoint": "2", "requiredCountToDisplay": "2" },{ "name": "STN Player - Float - Mobile Only ", "component": "22595215", "insertPoint": "2", "requiredCountToDisplay": "2" },{ "name": "Editor Picks", "component": "17482312", "insertPoint": "4", "requiredCountToDisplay": "1" },{ "name": "Inline Links", "component": "18711090", "insertPoint": "8th", "startingPoint": 8, "requiredCountToDisplay": "7", "maxInsertions": 25 },{ "name": "GPT - 2x Rectangles Desktop, Tower on Mobile - Labeled", "component": "23181625", "insertPoint": "8th", "startingPoint": 8, "requiredCountToDisplay": "7", "maxInsertions": 25 },{ "name": "Inline Links", "component": "18711090", "insertPoint": "8th", "startingPoint": 12, "requiredCountToDisplay": "11", "maxInsertions": 25 },{ "name": "GPT - Leaderboard to Tower - Slot Auto-select - Labeled", "component": "17720761", "insertPoint": "8th", "startingPoint": 12, "requiredCountToDisplay": "11", "maxInsertions": 25 } ]