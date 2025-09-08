 Gayest Florida Pride Crosswalks Unbothered By DeSantis' War on Rainbows | Miami New Times
Gayest Florida Pride Crosswalks Unbothered By DeSantis' War on Rainbows

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared war on, checks notes, rainbow crosswalks.
September 8, 2025
Image: Depicted are rainbow crosswalks at the intersection of Ocean Drive and 12th Street.
Miami Beach officials are the latest to appeal an FDOT memo directing cities to remove all street art that isn't in compliance with state regulations, which has effectively outlawed pride displays statewide this summer. Photo by Natasha Yee
South Florida cities are standing up to Gov. Ron DeSantis in his efforts to cancel rainbow sidewalks from Florida culture. DeSantis, a vocal critic of “woke” ideology and cancel culture, signed a bill in June requiring the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to remove any noncompliant street or sidewalk art, a move widely seen as targeting rainbow crosswalks that celebrate LGBTQ pride.
And while officials have already washed away iconic public pride displays in Orlando, some in South Florida are still living their best lives thanks to appeals from Delray Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Key West, and Miami Beach. On Thursday, Miami Beach became the latest city to push back against the attempted erasure with an appeal at the State Division of Administrative Hearings, according to NBC 6. The city joined Fort Lauderdale, which appealed the decision in August, Delray Beach, and Key West in attempts to keep rainbow crosswalks intact, according to CNN.

In their appeal, Miami Beach city attorneys argue that FDOT’s Memorandum 25-01 goes beyond guidance, effectively creating new rules. They say the memo bans certain design features, orders their removal, and threatens penalties — including withholding state funds or having FDOT step in directly — even though such restrictions aren’t outlined in existing law.

FDOT has targeted Miami Beach's "terrazzo pavers" at the intersection of Ocean Drive and 12th Street, where you can walk across not one, but three glorious multi-colored art-deco-style crosswalks can be seen; Fort Lauderdale's "Progress Pride Walkway" on Sebastian Street between Seabreeze Boulevard and Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard; Delray Beach's pride crosswalk at the intersection of Northeast 1st Street and Northeast 2nd Avenue; and Key West's rainbow crosswalks at the intersection of Duval and Petronia Streets.

click to enlarge Depicted is a rainbow crosswalk across Duval Street in Key West.
Key West officials have appealed an FDOT memo directing cities to remove all street art that isn't in compliance with state regulations, which has effectively outlawed pride displays statewide this summer.
Photo by Ken Lund via Flickr
FDOT's memo argues that the reason for ordering street art removal is safety. But some city officials in South Florida aren't buying it.

"I’m sure that the state will find every way they can to associate their actions and to make it look like they’re trying to enforce traffic control," Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, a Democrat, said at a special meeting in August. “But as has been said time and time again, it’s simply a camouflage for their true intent – which is to erase or eliminate as many LGBTQ references in the state as possible.”
Image: B. Scott McLendon
B. Scott McLendon joined New Times staff in 2025. A national award-winning journalist, he previously covered education, crime, courts, and local government for daily newspapers in Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas. He holds a bachelor's in journalism from Troy University.
