Ladapo and DeSantis Push to Eliminate All Vaccine Mandates in Florida

The DeSantis administration rolled out the proposed change on Wednesday and, if they're successful, the state would be the first in the nation to completely eliminate vaccine requirements that many health experts credit with nearly eliminating some diseases.
"Your body is a gift from God. What you put into your body is because of your relationship with your body and your God," said Ladapo, attacking the government mandates.
"It's wrong, it's immoral. They do not have the right to tell you what you put in your body. They don't have the right to tell you what your kids have to put in [their] body. They do not have the right. Do not give it to them. Take it away from them. And we're going to be starting that here in Florida."
'Choose a Side'
Neither Ladapo nor DeSantis discussed with legislative leadership their intent in the 2026 legislative session to push to eliminate vaccine mandates from the books before making the announcement.
The surgeon general praised the legislature and went as far as to say he "loves our lawmakers." But Ladapo issued an ultimatum.
"They're going to have to make decisions, right? That's the way that this becomes possible. So, people are going to have to make a decision. People are going to have to, have to choose a side. And I am telling you right now that you know the moral side is, it's so simple."
Patients would remain free to take shots if they like.
Democratic officials quickly blasted the announcement, deeming it a "reckless" decision that could lead to a drop in those immunized in the state. Florida has already seen its immunization rate for school-aged children tick down in recent years, although more than three-quarters of schoolchildren have received shots.
"This is ridiculous. Florida already has broad medical and religious exemptions for childhood vaccines, so any family that has a sincere opposition to vaccination can opt out. Removing the mandate wholesale is dangerous, anti-science, and anti-child. Nobody wants to go back to the days of iron lungs," Senate Democratic leader Sen. Lori Berman, from Boynton Beach, said in a statement.
"Republicans have gone from entertaining anti-science conspiracy theories to fully endorsing an anti-science health policy. As a member of the Senate Health Policy Committee, I'll be doing everything in my power to protect our kids from these reckless attempts to harm them."
Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Democrat from Miami Gardens, also criticized the announcement.
"Ending vaccine mandates poses a grave public health risk and will likely lead to a resurgence of preventable diseases. This reckless move jeopardizes the health and lives of countless Floridians — from children to seniors — especially those too young to be vaccinated or those with compromised immune systems. The DeSantis administration is actively undermining public health, making communities more vulnerable to outbreaks and increasing the burden on healthcare systems."
Public Citizen's Health Research Group Director Robert Steinbrook said ending all vaccine mandates is a "recipe for disaster" and goes in the wrong direction. He urged the legislature to stand against the DeSantis administration.
"High immunization rates against dangerous infectious diseases such as measles and polio protect individuals as well as their communities. If this plan moves forward, Florida will terminate one of the most effective means of limiting the spread of infectious diseases and embolden U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to wreak even more havoc on vaccinations nationally. The Florida legislature and state residents must vociferously reject these plans," Steinbrook said in a prepared statement.
Florida's Current Immunization Requirements
Florida law contains a number of immunization requirements for the young and the old.
Immunization for poliomyelitis, diphtheria, rubeola, rubella, pertussis, mumps, and tetanus are required for entry and attendance in Florida schools, childcare facilities, and family daycare homes. The state allows exemptions for valid medical reasons but also for religious and certain belief systems and, in some cases, allows personal exemptions for philosophical beliefs.
Florida law also requires school districts to develop and disseminate parent guides that include information about the importance of student health and available immunizations and vaccinations, including, but not limited to, recommended immunization schedules in accordance with federal recommendations.
The school guide must include detailed information regarding the causes, symptoms, and transmission of meningococcal disease and the availability, effectiveness, known contraindications, and appropriate age for the administration of any required or recommended vaccine against that infection.
The Florida Education Association issued a statement warning that changing the rules would endanger students and faculty.
"When leaders talk about pulling back vaccines, they're talking about disrupting student learning and making schools less safe. State leaders say they care about reducing chronic absenteeism and keeping kids in school — but reducing vaccinations does the opposite, putting our children's health and education at risk," the union said.
"We're reviewing the potential impacts on public schools and our communities. But, make no mistake, FEA will continue to stand up for our students, our educators, and our public schools."
College students who reside in on-campus housing must provide documentation of vaccinations against meningococcal meningitis and hepatitis B. Again, the law contains exemptions and students who refuse the vaccines are required to sign waivers.
Nursing homes are required to assess residents' eligibility for pneumococcal vaccinations or revaccinations within five business days of admission. If indicated, the resident must be vaccinated or revaccinated within 60 days after admission, in accordance with the recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, subject to exemptions for medical contraindications and religious or personal beliefs.
Immunization may not be provided to a resident who provides documentation that he or she has been immunized. A resident may elect to receive the immunization from his or her personal physician and, if so, the resident needs to provide proof of the immunization to the facility. The agency may adopt and enforce any rules necessary to comply.
2025 Efforts Fall Short
The 2026 legislative session begins in January, and the DeSantis administration will work with the legislature to accomplish its goal. However, the Department of Health will also revise rules for a handful of vaccines that are mandated by rule but not by statute.
A substantially scaled-back effort to address vaccine mandates fell short during the 2025 session.
The DOH this spring championed a broad bill (HB 1299) continuing a law initially passed in 2021 that banned businesses, government entities, and educational institutions from denying people entry or service based on vaccination status or requiring people to wear masks. HB 1299 extended the ban permanently.
The bill expanded the Patient's Bill of Rights and Responsibilities statutes to prohibit providers and facilities from denying admission, care, or services to a patient based solely on vaccination status.
Although the House agreed to the language, passing HB 1299 by a near-unanimous vote, state Sen. Gayle Harrell, a Republican from Stuart whose late husband was a physician, warned that the requirement would open doctors to increased liability. Sen. Jason Pizzo, a Hollywood lawmaker with no party affiliation, said the mandate to treat patients would have contradicted a law DeSantis championed that guarantees Florida physicians legal protections to not treat patients on the basis of their conscience.
The Senate deleted the language before passing the proposal, and the House ultimately agreed to the Senate's version.
Ladapo the Lightning Rod
Ladapo is a well-known vaccine skeptic. He emphasized parents' rights to send their kids to school unvaccinated this past spring after a measles case in a Miami-Dade County high school. He altered a DOH COVID-19 vaccine study to exaggerate the risks of cardiac death for young men
His positions on vaccinations aren't the only reason he's become a public health lightning rod.
Last month the DOH announced 21 cases of Campylobacter and E. coli infections tied to raw milk consumption in the central and northeast portions of the state, and said that seven people had been hospitalized. Six of the cases were reported in children under age 10. Nevertheless, Ladapo didn't warn against consuming raw milk.
Two days later, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson issued a statement encouraging residents to stick to pasteurized milk.
And in 2021, Ladapo made national headlines when he refused to don a mask during a meeting with state Sen. Tina Polsky, who was being treated for cancer and requested that he wear one. At the time, Ladapo was up for Senate confirmation.
Polsky, a Democrat from Boca Raton, lambasted Ladapo's announcement on Wednesday.
"Vaccines are crucial for our children because they protect them from deadly diseases and keep entire communities safe through herd immunity," she said in a written statement.
Diseases, including polio, that once destroyed our children's health and futures, will have the chance to return under this dangerous policy change. I voted against Dr. Ladapo's confirmation in 2023 because he has a habit of misrepresenting science and making decisions that affect the health of Floridians. He remains determined to prioritize political dogma over smart health decisions."
The Florida Make America Healthy Again Commission
Ladapo's announcement dovetails with DeSantis' news that he has created a Florida Make America Healthy Again Commission that will recommend the integration of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again effort. The Florida Commission will be co-chaired by First Lady Casey DeSantis and Lt. Gov. Jay Collins.
Meanwhile, at the end of August, the Food and Drug Administration approved updated vaccines for COVID-19. While previous versions of the vaccine were recommended to individuals 6 months of age and older, access to the FDA's newly approved vaccines is limited to individuals 65 and older and individuals between the ages of 5 and 64 with an underlying condition placing them at high risk for severe COVID-19.
Florida Phoenix reporter Jay Waagmeester contributed to this report. This story was updated after publication to include reaction from lawmakers, the Florida Education Association, and the Public Citizen's Health Research Group.
