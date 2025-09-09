 Florida Tried to Paint Over Pride Crosswalk, Rain Washed it Away | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

State Tries to Paint Over Florida Pride Crosswalk, Nature Intervenes

Florida Department of Transportation officials painted over the intersection at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the city.
September 9, 2025
Image: Depicted is a blacked-out pride street display in Delray Beach.
FDOT officials at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday painted over a pride display at Northeast 1st Street and Northeast 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach, according to the city. Photo via City of Delray Beach
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

In the wee hours of Tuesday morning, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) officials blacked out the rainbow-colored pride display at an intersection in Delray Beach, the city confirmed to New Times.

The intersection at Northeast 1st Street and Northeast 2nd Avenue is one of a few South Florida pride displays under attack by Gov. Ron DeSantis and FDOT's crackdown on so-called "distracting" street art. In recent weeks, South Florida officials in Fort Lauderdale, Key West, Miami Beach, and Delray Beach pushed back against the June order to remove the public street art or face funding cuts. On Monday night, FDOT officials sent a letter to the city demanding they remove the symbol of inclusion, Delray Beach spokeswoman Gina Carter told New Times in a written statement.

Fewer than 12 hours later, under the dark cover of night, FDOT took matters into its own hands by painting over the display with what appears to be a Pantone Black 6 XGC (though we're no experts in the matter). "Before dawn on September 9, 2025, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) unilaterally removed the Delray Beach Pride Intersection..." the Delray Beach statement reads.

"This immediate action by FDOT did not allow the city commission the opportunity to review the order as an elected government body and decide how to move forward," Carter said in the written statement. "By acting outside of its process, FDOT disregarded the City’s good-faith efforts to follow established procedures.

"While FDOT’s action cannot be undone, Delray Beach remains steadfast in its commitment to unity, respect, and the fundamental human rights that belong to every member of our community."

FDOT hasn't returned New Times' request for comment.

Though the previously aforementioned Pantone Black 6 XGC — or whichever version of black paint FDOT utilized —
seems not to have made it, in its entirety, to Tuesday morning. When the dawn broke, as it tends to, the rainbow crosswalk emerged once again, with bright bars of red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and even purple.

You see, Delray Beach encountered heavy thunderstorms overnight, and the Act of God appears to have smudged the fresh black paint, revealing the rainbow underneath. Then, tire tread marks carried the mysterious paint through the four-way intersection. It seems there really is somewhere Over the Rainbow (or apparently, under it).
DeSantis signed a bill in June requiring FDOT to remove any noncompliant street or sidewalk art, a move widely seen as targeting rainbow crosswalks that celebrate LGBTQ Pride. On Thursday, Miami Beach became the latest city to push back against the attempted erasure with an appeal at the State Division of Administrative Hearings, joining Delray Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Key West, according to NBC 6.

In their appeal, Miami Beach city attorneys argue that FDOT’s Memorandum 25-01 goes beyond guidance, effectively creating new rules. They say the memo bans certain design features, orders their removal, and threatens penalties, including withholding state funds or having FDOT step in directly, though existing law doesn't outline such restrictions.

So far, FDOT has targeted:
  • Miami Beach's "terrazzo pavers" at Ocean Drive and 12th Street, where you can walk across not one, but three glorious multi-colored art-deco-style crosswalks
  • Fort Lauderdale's "Progress Pride Walkway" on Sebastian Street between Seabreeze Boulevard and Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard
  • Delray Beach's four-way pride crosswalk at Northeast 1st Street and Northeast 2nd Avenue
  • Key West's rainbow crosswalks at Duval and Petronia Streets.
New Times is reviewing where South Florida’s other public Pride displays stand with FDOT.
Image: B. Scott McLendon
B. Scott McLendon joined New Times staff in 2025. A national award-winning journalist, he previously covered education, crime, courts, and local government for daily newspapers in Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas. He holds a bachelor's in journalism from Troy University.
A message from News Editor Natasha Yee: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of essential stories and to investigate issues that matter.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Who Are the Highest-Paid Miami-Dade County Employees?

Government

Who Are the Highest-Paid Miami-Dade County Employees?

By Alex DeLuca
Image: Gayest Florida Pride Crosswalks Unbothered By DeSantis' War on Rainbows

Fort Lauderdale

Gayest Florida Pride Crosswalks Unbothered By DeSantis' War on Rainbows

By B. Scott McLendon
Image: Florida Rep. Files $1M Defamation Suit Against Primary Challenger

Election

Florida Rep. Files $1M Defamation Suit Against Primary Challenger

By Naomi Feinstein
Image: You Can Buy Jeffrey Epstein's Shirt at a Miami Store if You Are Awful

Crime

You Can Buy Jeffrey Epstein's Shirt at a Miami Store if You Are Awful

By Naomi Feinstein
Image: Florida Rep. Files $1M Defamation Suit Against Primary Challenger

Election

Florida Rep. Files $1M Defamation Suit Against Primary Challenger

By Naomi Feinstein
Image: Who Are the Highest-Paid Miami-Dade County Employees?

Government

Who Are the Highest-Paid Miami-Dade County Employees?

By Alex DeLuca
Image: Gayest Florida Pride Crosswalks Unbothered By DeSantis' War on Rainbows

Fort Lauderdale

Gayest Florida Pride Crosswalks Unbothered By DeSantis' War on Rainbows

By B. Scott McLendon
Image: Expensive Plan to Move Miami Elections is Officially Dead

Government

Expensive Plan to Move Miami Elections is Officially Dead

By B. Scott McLendon
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation