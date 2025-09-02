 Florida's DOGE Czar Ironically Wasted $30K of Taxpayer Money | Miami New Times
Florida's DOGE Czar Ironically Wasted $30K of Taxpayer Money

Blaise Ingoglia is auditing local governments for waste, but he used taxpayer money on video services for his own office.
September 2, 2025
Image: Blaise Ingoglia speaking at a press conference and Ron DeSantis stands to his left with a frown on his face.
Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia speaks at an Orlando press conference with Gov. Ron DeSantis in August. Screenshot via YouTube/Fox 35 Orlando
After Gov. Ron DeSantis tapped Blaise Ingoglia as Florida's next chief financial officer in July, the former state senator vowed to reduce wasteful spending and rid local governments of abuse and fraud.

When he took charge of the Florida Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which he later renamed the Florida Agency for Fiscal Oversight (FAFO), Ingoglia quickly requested financial records from Broward County and Gainesville. As his FAFO efforts expanded, Orange County, Pinellas County, Manatee County, Jacksonville, and St. Petersburg were next on the CFO's radar.

"Counties and cities should be accountable to the taxpayers they serve," Ingoglia wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, in July. "They should NOT be treating their citizens like a piggy bank for bloated budgets. I was proud to travel with @GovRonDeSantis to announce our @DOGEFLA audit of Broward County and City of Gainesville spending. We are on a mission to prove that local governments CAN cut taxes if they take a hard look at unnecessary spending. I look forward to bringing in a new era of accountability."

Ingoglia added in another tweet last week: "I have problems with wasteful spending regardless of who does it. The taxpayers have had enough, and so have I."

Well, state lawmaker Carlos Guillermo Smith would like a word. The Orange County senator noticed that the Florida Department of Financial Services recently spent $30,000 on photography services for Ingoglia.

"Blaise just spent $30,000 in taxpayer dollars on a film crew contract to follow him around and help him look pretty in front of cameras 🤩," Sen. Guillermo Smith tweeted.  As detailed on the Florida Accountability Contract Tracking System website, the department paid $30,000 on August 13 to Electric Eye Photography for "video production services.

The line item description states, "Chief Financial Officer Media Coverage Rate includes photo and video coverage, along with post production and editing. Hourly rate: $50.00." The database does not have any documents listed under the purchase order.

Last week, Ingoglia's office issued subpoenas to 16 Orange County employees after the state alleged that the county did not cooperate with the state's local government DOGE audits. The state is primarily focused on reviewing county spending and supposed "woke DEI initiatives in their communities."

"Orange County taxpayers deserve better," DeSantis added in the press release. "I applaud CFO Ingoglia for issuing subpoenas to Orange County employees involved in grant decisions, fiscal operations, and divisional management. Altering public records and trying to cover up reckless spending decisions is unacceptable, and we will continue working to uncover the truth."

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings denied the allegations and said no employee was instructed to alter, change or delete any documents.

"Orange County government fully cooperated with the Florida DOGE audit team, providing all the data and documents requested," he said in a statement. 
Image: Naomi Feinstein
Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news. Naomi started her career with New Times as a summer intern in 2019, then returned as a fellow in August 2022 before joining the staff full-time in February 2023. She graduated from University of Miami where she contributed to the student-run newspaper, the Miami Hurricane. She holds a master’s degree and graduated with honors from the Columbia School of Journalism. In 2021, Naomi was recognized as the College Journalist of the Year from the Society of Professional Journalists of Florida, and she placed second for Best General News Story in the 2021 Pinnacle Awards.
