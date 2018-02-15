Trump-Backed Florida GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Ducks Gun-Control Question

Congressman Ron DeSantis is arguably the frontrunner to become the Republican Party's candidate for Florida governor in 2018 thanks to President Donald Trump's nearly random endorsement of him weeks ago.

DeSantis is, otherwise, the sort of all-nonsense legislator who has both taken funding from and been endorsed by the National Rifle Association, the type of person who tweeted his "thoughts and prayers" to Parkland shooting victims yesterday but who absolutely will not do anything to address gun control, access to better mental health services, white-supremacist militias, general white supremacy, domestic violence, or any of the other thousand toxic aspects of American society that contributed to Nikolas Cruz's decision to murder 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School yesterday.

Want some proof? A reporter for the Spanish-language NTN 24 TV-news station asked DeSantis on video today whether "more gun control in schools" is necessary after the Stoneman Douglas shooting. DeSantis' brave, principled response was to run away.