Parkland Students Launch National Tour to Register Young Voters

At 10 a.m. Monday, the students of March for Our Lives gathered at Pine Trails Park in Parkland to announce the latest phase of their gun-control movement: a national tour to register young voters. Focusing on cities where the debate over gun control is particularly charged, the 60-day campaign will include 50-plus stops in more than 20 states.

"We were aiming for areas where they've faced a lot of gun violence or places where... we weren't loved," says Emma González, the recent Stoneman Douglas High graduate who drew public attention for her now-famous "We call BS" speech in Tallahassee. "We want to communicate with people. We want to address that problem and have a conversation with them."

The students, who are calling their summer-long tour the "Road to Change," will also conduct a separate trip around Florida, stopping in all 27 congressional districts in their home state. They will kick off their campaign June 15 at the Summer of Peace march and rally in Chicago, alongside celebrity sponsors Chance the Rapper and Jennifer Hudson.