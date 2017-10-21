Five Red Flags About Miami's New Cop Union Chief, Including an FBI Probe

On Wednesday, newly minted Miami Police Captain Javier Ortiz, the most infamous, nakedly rude, and loudmouthed police officer in South Florida, stepped down from his post as head of the city's Fraternal Order of Police. But "stepped down" might be giving him too much credit — he voluntarily demoted himself to vice-president, and put his well-known buddy, Sgt. Edward Lugo, in charge of the union. Ortiz somehow did this on his own, without any formal election process.

Lugo's track-record is arguably worse than his predecessor's. Local blogger Al Crespo has been keeping tabs on Lugo for years — most notably, Crespo obtained audio from an FBI sting, in which the feds alleged the sergeant was using his badge to protect some legitimate criminals. MPD Internal Affairs recommended firing Lugo completely after the incident — but he got off on a technicality (the investigation took too long), and now he's in charge of the city police union. Here's why that might not be a great thing:

1. The FBI Probe — Which Ortiz Personally Helped Lugo Beat:



In 2009, Internal Affairs tried to fire Lugo after he was found to have violated several departmental policies. An FBI informant told Lugo he was going to traffic stolen goods, and Lugo failed to report the plan. Another cop involved, Geovani Nunez, went to prison for 10 years. During the investigation, Ortiz himself helped represent Lugo in the IA investigation: