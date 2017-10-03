Developers Want to Put Two Massive LED Screens on Miami Beach Building

Plenty of South Florida walls are covered with eye-catching murals, but the developers behind one Miami Beach project have another idea for filling the blank space: ginormous LED screens — one of them nearly 91 feet wide and 38 feet tall.

The two screens proposed for "1212 Lincoln Road," a Crescent Heights mixed-use development that will span an entire block of Alton Road from 16th Street to Lincoln Road, would be on 24/7, though planners insist it wouldn't be used for advertising. Instead, they envision artistic designs and photos of nature and Beach architecture flashing on the boards. They'd also feature images of the historic mural on a Wells Fargo building that's being demolished as part of the project.

In an application the city's Design Review Board will consider later today, a lawyer for the developers calls the screens "innovative graphic displays." Some locals, however, saying giant LED screens are not what Miami Beach needs.