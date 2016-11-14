Five Miami Issues That Trump Definitely Won't Fix

Photo by Michelle Eve Sandeberg

Miami often acts as a bellwether for the nation's issues. After all, we're a majority-minority community with serious affordability, transportation, and climate issues. If Miami finds a way to beat those challenges, that's a great sign for the rest of the country.

So as Donald Trump begins his move into the White House, it should be a concern well outside of South Florida how many key issues in the Magic City look likely to go unsolved under his watch. Trump spent the weekend bringing an anti-Semitic alt-right leader into his presidential team, so he's not exactly signaling a move toward minority issues.

Here are five other Miami problems you can be sure Trump won't fix in the next four years:

Some will balk at lifting the embargo until Cuba is truly libre. Photo by Jon Creel | Flickr CC 3.0

1. America's dealings with Cuba: According to the latest Florida Atlantic University poll, the vast majority of Cubans in Miami are tired of the embargo between America and the communist nation. Nearly 70 percent support some sort of diplomatic relations with the island, and 63 percent say they'd like to repeal the embargo entirely. Barack Obama did more than any other U.S. president to ease relations between the two nations: In fact, as of this month, you can just straight-up buy a plane ticket to Havana if you want. But Trump — bolstered by support from older, more right-wing Cuban-Americans, especially the Veterans of the Bay of Pigs Association — has vowed to build the embargo back in full force. That's despite the fact that pretty much every economic analyst agrees that the embargo just straight-up makes no sense.

Miami-Dade County Police

2. Police militarization: Miami's police departments sometimes describe themselves as if they're destitute rural sheriffs tasked with taking down a cabal of sophisticated mafiosos with a single pistol. In reality, Miami-Dade's police forces are on an unmitigated spending spree, regularly asking for six-figure checks to buy all sorts of equipment like hundreds of extra rifles or sketchy license-plate-reading technology. Critics are that that money could go to zillions of better uses. But Trump, who earned the national Fraternal of Police's endorsement, has pledged to back cops tooth-and-nail as a "law and order" candidate.

Activists say Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez won't let the city vote to lower campaign-donation limits. Miami-Dade County Office of the Mayor

3. Money in politics: South Florida's political machine is basically one gigantic orgy of real-estate cash imbued with the power to occasionally write laws and spit out ordinances. Cities like Opa-Locka have been bankrupted by conspiratorial, corrupt leaders. Despite this, city leaders fought a common-sense campaign-finance-reform bill over the summer as if citizens were mandating they drink liquid mercury. Trump, despite pledging to drain Washington's corrupt "swamp," has stocked his transition team with a veritable horde of Washington lobbyists.