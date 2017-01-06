Five Dead, Eight Injured in Shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

The Broward Sheriff's Office has confirmed five people are dead in a shooting in Terminal 2 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

An additional eight people were injured and have been taken to the hospital, according to BSO. Several victims are being treated at Broward Health Medical Center, a spokeswoman confirms to New Times.

As of 2:30 p.m., multiple witnesses were reporting additional shots had been fired at the airport. BSO now says those reports were false:

Active search: Unconfirmed reports of addt'l shots fired on airport property. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

There's been no shooting anyplace else but downstairs terminal 2, says Broward Sheriff. — Frances Robles (@FrancesRobles) January 6, 2017

Broward County Commissioner Chip LaMarca says the shooter was a passenger on a Canadian flight who had a gun in his checked luggage. LaMarca says the man picked up his luggage, loaded the firearm in an airport bathroom, and then began firing at people in baggage claim:

Broward commissioner @ChipLaMarca gives new airport shooting info on Facebook pic.twitter.com/01Myw8se4I — Andrew Abramson (@AbramsonFL) January 6, 2017

Related Stories Esteban Santiago Identified as Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooter

There are conflicting reports about what happened to the shooter. The Sun Sentinel and NBC have reported the shooter is in custody, while British Sky News says he is dead. In an MSNBC interview, Florida Sen. Bill Nelson identified the shooter as Esteban Santiago. Broward Sheriff Scott Israel says Santiago was taken into custody without incident:

.@browardsheriff Scott Israel: Suspect was taken into custody w/o incident. pic.twitter.com/mSeluTPrcK — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN the gunman is in custody and was a lone shooter.

"We have no evidence at this time that he was acting with anyone else. He is currently in custody, and we're investigating," Sharief said. Investigators are looking into the suspect's motive, she said.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott has arrived in Fort Lauderdale to be briefed by law enforcement. President-elect Donald J. Trump has offered his condolences and says he is monitoring the situation.

One woman, citing a friend who was a witness to the shooting, says the victims "were shot execution style."

#Breaking AWFUL. My friend is at the Fort Lauderdale airport and witnessed the entire ordeal. Says victims were shot "execution style" — Louise Martin (@LouiseMartinCBC) January 6, 2017

@britsham @MiamiNewTimes He says he was 10 feet away when he saw what looked like a handgun. Saw him shoot "several ppl" in the head — Louise Martin (@LouiseMartinCBC) January 6, 2017

Airport officials have said all services have been "suspended." This likely means flights across the country and throughout the region are either being delayed or diverted. Miami Mayor Carlos Gimenez's office says enhanced security is in place at Miami International Airport and PortMiami.

Social media users have begun posting photos and videos of the horrifying incident:

A video posted by Lol (@islandvinesnsports) on Jan 6, 2017 at 10:20am PST

Video shows people running on the tarmac at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, where sources say multiple people shot. (WPLG) pic.twitter.com/1nlN779Snm — Vic Micolucci - WJXT (@WJXTvic) January 6, 2017

I'm safe and feel incredibly fortunate. What a crazy thing... A photo posted by Casey Prentice (@prenteye) on Jan 6, 2017 at 10:25am PST

A Reddit user on the Fort Lauderdale subreddit described witnessing the shooting.

“Walking down the stairs to the baggage claim at the Fort Lauderdale Airport when pop pop pop and everyone dropped to the floor or froze in place. Then pop pop. Everyone started running. Sounded like one gunman but not sure,” the user wrote.

