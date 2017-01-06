menu

Five Dead, Eight Injured in Shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Esteban Santiago Identified as Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooter


Five Dead, Eight Injured in Shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Friday, January 6, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.
By Jessica Lipscomb,
Brittany Shammas,
Jerry Iannelli
Five Dead, Eight Injured in Shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
Nick81 via Wikicommons
The Broward Sheriff's Office has confirmed five people are dead in a shooting in Terminal 2 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

An additional eight people were injured and have been taken to the hospital, according to BSO. Several victims are being treated at Broward Health Medical Center, a spokeswoman confirms to New Times.

As of 2:30 p.m., multiple witnesses were reporting additional shots had been fired at the airport. BSO now says those reports were false:

Broward County Commissioner Chip LaMarca says the shooter was a passenger on a Canadian flight who had a gun in his checked luggage. LaMarca says the man picked up his luggage, loaded the firearm in an airport bathroom, and then began firing at people in baggage claim:

There are conflicting reports about what happened to the shooter. The Sun Sentinel and NBC have reported the shooter is in custody, while British Sky News says he is dead. In an MSNBC interview, Florida Sen. Bill Nelson identified the shooter as Esteban Santiago. Broward Sheriff Scott Israel says Santiago was taken into custody without incident:

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN the gunman is in custody and was a lone shooter.

"We have no evidence at this time that he was acting with anyone else. He is currently in custody, and we're investigating," Sharief said. Investigators are looking into the suspect's motive, she said.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott has arrived in Fort Lauderdale to be briefed by law enforcement. President-elect Donald J. Trump has offered his condolences and says he is monitoring the situation.

One woman, citing a friend who was a witness to the shooting, says the victims "were shot execution style."

Airport officials have said all services have been "suspended." This likely means flights across the country and throughout the region are either being delayed or diverted. Miami Mayor Carlos Gimenez's office says enhanced security is in place at Miami International Airport and PortMiami.

Social media users have begun posting photos and videos of the horrifying incident:

I'm safe and feel incredibly fortunate. What a crazy thing...

A Reddit user on the Fort Lauderdale subreddit described witnessing the shooting.

“Walking down the stairs to the baggage claim at the Fort Lauderdale Airport when pop pop pop and everyone dropped to the floor or froze in place. Then pop pop. Everyone started running. Sounded like one gunman but not sure,” the user wrote.

