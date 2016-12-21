The 20 Best Miami Songs of 2016

Vnusamr Courtesy photo

For all the awful stuff that happened this year, rest assured of one thing: Miami's music scene is alive and well. Whether it's dance, hip-hop, rock, metal, or everything in between, 305's artists made themselves heard with an amazing body of work that had listeners in awe.

If your knowledge of Miami music goes only as far as Pitbull and Rick Ross, now is the time to get to know the acts who actually made the most of 2016. From beats by breakouts such as Nick León and Twelve'Len, whose buzz extends beyond our swampy borders, to tracks by established acts like Locos por Juana, Heavy Drag, and Oscar G, these picks should make it onto your Spotify playlist not because they are from Miami but because they are of the best work we've heard this year.

These picks should make it onto your Spotify playlist. Facebook

Twitter

More shares recommend reddit email



Honorable mentions go out to Eskeerdo's "Weekend Behavior," SunGhosts' "Hydro Pump," Lazaro Casanova's "Calle Ocho," and Aleicia's "Love You Too (feat. Rmromm)," whose songs would have made this list if it were just a bit longer.

1. Nick León, "Prophecy"

Nick León's album Profecía is top to bottom an amazing album, and if this were a best-albums list, we would easily rank it in the top spot. A great introduction to the producer's work is "Prophecy," a cut that sounds so menacing that it probably could soundtrack a David Fincher film. León easily blends traces of hip-hop, techno, and electro to create something that is both ambient yet oddly danceable. It's only a matter of time before the music industry starts calling on León for his beats. — Jose D. Duran

2. Denzel Curry, "Ult"

If Rick Ross and DJ Khaled are Miami's hip-hop ambassadors to the rest of the world, Denzel Curry is its young upstart, the superstar intern with the brightest future. Chosen for the (always controversial) XXL Freshman Class of 2016, the Carol City rapper has had a triumphant year. His most impactful record of the year is "Ult," the lead single off his latest album, Imperial. The track is Curry's biggest release to date, but it doesn't come at the cost of his trademark hyperaggressive flow. Rapping in triple time, Curry touches on the prison-industrial complex, police killings, hater friends, black liberation, and racial unity in just two verses. To the untrained ear, Curry's lyrics can leave you at a loss for words and feeling tongue-twisted. For those paying attention, they are a reminder to strive for our highest, "ultimate" selves. — Jorge Courtade

3. Danny Daze, "Swim"

Like the "Macarena" and "Cha-Cha Slide," "Swim" by Danny Daze has a corresponding dance. It's easy: Just do the backstroke. This track should be blasting in the headphones of a gladiator walking into the Coliseum for a fight to the death. The isolated bass line to get the track going is reminiscent of New Order. Around 2:25, as the track escalates to a crescendo, if your backstroke transitions to jumping and fist-pumping, your soul is functioning properly. At 5:20, if you want to lie on your back, kick your feet, wave your arms, act a fool, and go bananas, your spirit is alive. — Elvis Anderson

4. Virgo, "Disappear"

Virgo only whetted our appetite for her icy electro beats in 2015, so when she returned the following year with her EP Water Planet, it properly laid the foundation for where Elizabeth Ann Clark would take her audio-visual project. While the four-track EP is full of gems, "Disappear" stands as her most accessible work yet. It pulsates with life as Clark sings, "Makes me to disappear/From here... Fading to the deep/Fading to the blue." The track showcases Clark's ability as not only a skilled producer but also a strong vocalist. And with a looming Virgo videogame, there's no limit to what we can expect from Clark in 2017. — Jose D. Duran

5. Twelve'Len, "Star Dust"

Twelve'Len effortlessly sends his listeners on an astronomical adventure every time he performs his hit single "Star Dust." The R&B- and rock-infused single led his album Friends, which marked the beginning of his solo career. The track, produced by Nick Léon and Zach Fogarty, creates a feel-good ambiance that forces everyone in the audience to get up and dance. He says his lyrics urging listeners to "share this dance" correlates with a deeper urge. "It means to share this life as one people and understand the world don't need us; we need it and we are just living on it," he says. "Star Dust" has quickly became a South Florida dance anthem. — Cristina Jerome

6. Sndngchllz, "Poison"

"Poison," the lead single off ascendant vocalist-producer Sndngchllz's Tension EP, fuses indie-pop sensibilities with the characteristic sounds of South Florida's burgeoning alternative electronic scene. Spawning a handful of popular remixes and edits, "Poison" tells the story of a dangerous kind of love that draws its primary actors together like moths to a flame. It's a familiar story, but one that Sndngchllz tells in a novel way, with scratchy vocals and polished production. "Poison" feels like a cautionary tale and an irresistible invitation all at once. If it's any indication of what Sndngchllz has in store for the coming year, "Poison" will be remembered as a glimpse into the future, the catalyst that helped pushed the young musician into the highest tier of South Florida's alternative scene. — Jorge Courtade

7. Vnusamr, "Affection"

Vnusamr has a funny name but makes seriously cool R&B. (The moniker might be a mashup of "Venus," the goddess of love, and "amour." Get it?) The Miami singer, who graced the III Points lineup this year, has so far released a handful of songs, each stranger and more darkly sexual than the last. It's like sex music for ghosts, or like your parents' slow jams slowed down and crazy pitched-out. Her smooth vocals on top of "Affection" have us totally mesmerized. Definitely watch out for this one, and peep her debut EP, In This Church. — Kat Bein

8. Fudakochi, "Black Love"

One of 2016's most tragic story lines has been the unjustified police-involved killings of black men, often caught on camera, with no justice to follow. That trend has been met with a groundswell of exceptional art by black artists who aim to not only memorialize those who have been lost but also assert their own value in society. Fudakochi's "Black Love" is an ode to black people's beauty and resilience in the face of struggle. He sings the song with the affectation of a man crying out for those who didn't survive and for those who are fighting to survive. "We are that sea that keeps on flowing," he wails. "Majestic is our legacy/Royalty flows through my veins/My crown won't be compromised!" It's a Black Power anthem for the age of Black Lives Matter. — Celia Almeida

9. Rick Ross & Skrillex, "Purple Lamborghini"

Skrillex is a name so much bigger than dance music. His work on Justin Bieber's Purpose proved he's got pop chops, and his work with rappers A$AP Rocky and Pusha T goes hard in the paint, but nothing has ever sounded so dark and sinister as his collaboration with Miami's Teflon Don on the Suicide Squad soundtrack. Even the Bawse had to acknowledge "Purple Lamborghini" as one of the illest beats he'd ever "hruhhed." It's all the clomping blackness of Ross' usual MMG style, but with an added element of electricity. It's subtle but oh-so-strong, and we can't wait to see what Skrill and Ross cook up together in the future. — Kat Bein

10. Locos por Juana, "Se Fue la Luz"

Locos por Juana has long been one of Miami's most beloved and successful exports, but 2016 was a banner year for the band with the release of its album Caribe, featuring collaborations with Collie Buddz and living rap legend Talib Kweli. "Se Fue la Luz" draws on the influence of the Afro-Colombian hip-hop sounds of collaborators ChocQuibTown and marries that with Locos' fast-paced, upbeat take on their native Colombia's signature cumbia sound, led by singer Itawe Correa's energetic delivery. After your family's Nochebuena feast, invite your friends over and fire up the grill, because "Se Fue la Luz" is the perfect addition to your Little Havana block-party soundtrack. — Celia Almeida

